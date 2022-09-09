Read full article on original website
unc.edu
Robeson County high school students gain experience in geology and marine science through IE’s Summer Geoscience Internship Program
This past summer, high school students from Robeson County spent time on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus to participate in the Summer Geoscience Internship program, a five-week program that allows prospective college students to gain experience in the geosciences. “I was interested in the Summer Geoscience Internship program because I love...
Manufacturer to build $10M facility in Lumberton, creating dozens of jobs
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that a company is investing more than $10.9 million in a new processing operation in Lumberton. BIOPHIL Natural Fibers, an organic raw materials manufacturer, will create 41 jobs for its Lumberton location, according to a press release. The new positions will average an annual salary […]
bladenonline.com
Small Business Spotlight of the Week: Dove’s BBQ
Dove’s BBQ, a family-owned-and-operated takeout restaurant that offers a variety of southern cuisine, is undergoing some major renovations in order to offer more to their customers and the community!. The Dove family is excited for the big things that are happening at their small business. The homestyle southern drive-in...
WMBF
Development of two new Horry County schools inches forward
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County School Board held a discussion about the progress of two new elementary schools in the Carolina Forest area. “You may recall, the Board approved funds in the current short-term building plan, to create designs in the site development of the new elementary schools,” said Joe Burch, planning department coordinator.
Manufacturing continues to lead Robeson County job market
LUMBERTON—Manufacturing jobs continue to provide employment to largest portion of Robeson County’s labor force, according to data
columbuscountynews.com
Whiteville Social District Takes Next Step
Patrons of some restaurants in Whiteville could soon take alcoholic drinks as they walk through downtown. The planning board has approved a draft Social District Ordinance. The vote came at today’s meeting of the board. A public hearing will be held at the Sept. 27 City Council meeting, after...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina Honey Festival all the buzz in Whiteville over weekend
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – After a two-year hiatus, the North Carolina Honey Festival was all the buzz this weekend in Downtown Whiteville. The event was a collaboration between Legion & Lewis and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville. Attendees were welcomed to music, food, and of...
1 person taken into custody at Pinehurst Elementary School
Pinehurst, N.C. — One person was detained Monday afternoon at Pinehurst Elementary School. A spokesperson with the school told WRAL News a man was having a "mental health crisis". Concerned parents in the pick up line called authorities, police who came and detained the man and took him to...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Entire Horry County Republican leadership team resigns
In response to a motion put forward to HCGOP leadership tonight, Horry County GOP Chairman Roger Slagle and State E.C. Chairwoman Tracy Bean Diaz resigned. Their resignations will take effect Sept. 30th. Vice Chairman Jeremy Halpin previously resigned earlier this year. 52 Executive Committee members were present. The resignations were...
Denny’s Sued by Former NFL Players’ Restaurant Company
Denny’s, Inc., along with its franchisor DFO, LLC, is being sued by RWDT Foods, Inc. co-owned by ex-NFL player, Donnell Thompson, president of the restaurateurs’ company. RWDT owns two Denny’s franchises, one in Fayetteville, N.C., and the other in North Charleston, S.C. The complaint, alleging Breach of...
bladenonline.com
Vineyard Golf At White Lake, A New Era, New Ownership
Patricia Augustine, along with son Billy Augustine, recently took over ownership and management of Vineyard Golf At White Lake. If the past few days are any indication of what is in the future…it is going to be bright. There is a lot of activity around the course. The dead trees are being hauled off along with generally getting the course in pristine condition.
Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol gives NC woman a $20,000 check
GREENSBORO, N.C. — “We just pulled up in front of the winner's apartment. There's a lot of cars here, but I don't know if she's home,” said Howie of the Publishers Clearing House prize patrol in a YouTube video. Demetria from Fayetteville, North Carolina got a big...
'I'm going to lose people': Sampson County Sheriff using social media to plead for funding, staff
"I have to move people to make sure that where we're lacking in one area, we can accommodate in the other."
Fayetteville group 'Heal the Ville' gathers Saturday to bring awareness to gun violence
A local group in Fayetteville gathers Saturday to bring awareness, educate, and provide resources to people who have lost someone to gun violence.
Local firefighters walk to remember
Pouring rain did not stop more than a dozen local firefighters from commemorating the more than 3,000 lives lost 21 years ago during the Sept.
WMBF
Man killed in early-morning Florence shooting, officials say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive regarding a shooting victim at around 6:45 a.m. Officers located the victim inside a vehicle in the roadway. The victim was...
wkml.com
‘A Dickens Holiday’ Coming to Downtown Fayetteville After All
Amen and pass the figgy pudding, the “A Dickens Holiday” event is indeed happening in Fayetteville after all, this upcoming holiday season. We recently reported that the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County was changing things up for the annual event, to make it more inclusive. That decision drew a lot of pushback from the community.
NC rehab center staff member sold drugs to those seeking treatment, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County rehab center staff member allegedly sold drugs to those in the program seeking treatment, according to deputies. Donald Suggs, 51, who is a staff member at the facility, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug vehicle, felony conspiracy […]
The Party Outback is coming
LAURINBURG — Petey Pablo, Craig Campbell, Demun Jones, Nu Breed & Jesse Howard, Bryan Martin, Justin Champagne, Lenny Cooper, Shallow Side, and more are set to hit the stage at ‘The Party Outback’ 2022 at Outback ATV Park in Laurinburg across a 3-day music festival on September 29th, 30th, and October 1st curated by Encompass Events.
columbuscountynews.com
$210,000 3bd 2ba 1,344 sq ft. Whiteville NC
8018 Red Hill Rd – 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1344+/- sq ft, approx 1.07 acres… interior offers: kitchen, formal dining room, living room w/ fireplace, laundry/utility room… exterior features: large barn/workshop/storage building w/ overhangs for equipment… upgrades include: metal roof, vinyl windows, tankless water heater….. NOTES: square footage and acreage measurements are approximate based on county records… this property shares an unpaved driveway with neighboring house.
