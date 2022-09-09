ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Robeson County high school students gain experience in geology and marine science through IE’s Summer Geoscience Internship Program

This past summer, high school students from Robeson County spent time on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus to participate in the Summer Geoscience Internship program, a five-week program that allows prospective college students to gain experience in the geosciences. “I was interested in the Summer Geoscience Internship program because I love...
Small Business Spotlight of the Week: Dove’s BBQ

Dove’s BBQ, a family-owned-and-operated takeout restaurant that offers a variety of southern cuisine, is undergoing some major renovations in order to offer more to their customers and the community!. The Dove family is excited for the big things that are happening at their small business. The homestyle southern drive-in...
Development of two new Horry County schools inches forward

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County School Board held a discussion about the progress of two new elementary schools in the Carolina Forest area. “You may recall, the Board approved funds in the current short-term building plan, to create designs in the site development of the new elementary schools,” said Joe Burch, planning department coordinator.
Whiteville Social District Takes Next Step

Patrons of some restaurants in Whiteville could soon take alcoholic drinks as they walk through downtown. The planning board has approved a draft Social District Ordinance. The vote came at today’s meeting of the board. A public hearing will be held at the Sept. 27 City Council meeting, after...
North Carolina Honey Festival all the buzz in Whiteville over weekend

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – After a two-year hiatus, the North Carolina Honey Festival was all the buzz this weekend in Downtown Whiteville. The event was a collaboration between Legion & Lewis and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville. Attendees were welcomed to music, food, and of...
Entire Horry County Republican leadership team resigns

In response to a motion put forward to HCGOP leadership tonight, Horry County GOP Chairman Roger Slagle and State E.C. Chairwoman Tracy Bean Diaz resigned. Their resignations will take effect Sept. 30th. Vice Chairman Jeremy Halpin previously resigned earlier this year. 52 Executive Committee members were present. The resignations were...
Vineyard Golf At White Lake, A New Era, New Ownership

Patricia Augustine, along with son Billy Augustine, recently took over ownership and management of Vineyard Golf At White Lake. If the past few days are any indication of what is in the future…it is going to be bright. There is a lot of activity around the course. The dead trees are being hauled off along with generally getting the course in pristine condition.
Man killed in early-morning Florence shooting, officials say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive regarding a shooting victim at around 6:45 a.m. Officers located the victim inside a vehicle in the roadway. The victim was...
‘A Dickens Holiday’ Coming to Downtown Fayetteville After All

Amen and pass the figgy pudding, the “A Dickens Holiday” event is indeed happening in Fayetteville after all, this upcoming holiday season. We recently reported that the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County was changing things up for the annual event, to make it more inclusive. That decision drew a lot of pushback from the community.
The Party Outback is coming

LAURINBURG — Petey Pablo, Craig Campbell, Demun Jones, Nu Breed & Jesse Howard, Bryan Martin, Justin Champagne, Lenny Cooper, Shallow Side, and more are set to hit the stage at ‘The Party Outback’ 2022 at Outback ATV Park in Laurinburg across a 3-day music festival on September 29th, 30th, and October 1st curated by Encompass Events.
$210,000 3bd 2ba 1,344 sq ft. Whiteville NC

8018 Red Hill Rd – 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1344+/- sq ft, approx 1.07 acres… interior offers: kitchen, formal dining room, living room w/ fireplace, laundry/utility room… exterior features: large barn/workshop/storage building w/ overhangs for equipment… upgrades include: metal roof, vinyl windows, tankless water heater….. NOTES: square footage and acreage measurements are approximate based on county records… this property shares an unpaved driveway with neighboring house.
