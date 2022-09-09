ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Hoboken man arrested after shoplifting over $200 worth of steaks from Acme

A Hoboken man was arrested yesterday morning after shoplifting over $200 worth of steaks from the Acme supermarket, police said. Angel Lopez-Sierra, 31, of Hoboken, was charged with robbery, weapons possession (knife), and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Police Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. At approximately 10:30 am on Tuesday,...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Duo charged with joyriding in stolen jitney bus on Route 46

A man and woman found sitting inside a jitney bus in a motel parking lot in Essex County early Monday were charged with receiving stolen property and joyriding, authorities said. A Fairfield police officer with an automated license-plate reader first spotted the bus shortly before 1 a.m. as the vehicle...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Teaneck PD: Keen-Eyed Sergeant Nabs Overnight Catalytic Converter Thief From Englewood

Teaneck police who've been prowling local streets overnight looking for catalytic converter thieves caught one in the act, authorities said. Sgt. Jason Hosey was on a special pre-dawn detail looking for bandits swiping the devices when he spotted a man in a vehicle stopped on State Street that had what turned out to be a paper towel covering the rear license plate, Deputy Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.
TEANECK, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in 12th Avenue shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on 12th Avenue late Monday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 28-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 12th Avenue and Carroll Street at around 5:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
PATERSON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On September 9, police responded to 7-Eleven for the report of a shoplifting that occurred earlier in the day, police said. A police investigation revealed that Andrew...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Murder In Trenton Double-Shooting: Prosecutor

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a double-shooting that claimed the life of a man in Trenton earlier this month, authorities announced. Anthony Smith, 42, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain persons not to possess a weapon, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release on Monday, Sept. 12.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Probed In Somerset County

Two victims were expected to survive after a weekend shooting at a Somerset County home, authorities said. Both male victims were shot at a home on North Weiss Street in Manville around 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. One victim was found on South...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

