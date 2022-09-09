Teaneck police who've been prowling local streets overnight looking for catalytic converter thieves caught one in the act, authorities said. Sgt. Jason Hosey was on a special pre-dawn detail looking for bandits swiping the devices when he spotted a man in a vehicle stopped on State Street that had what turned out to be a paper towel covering the rear license plate, Deputy Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.

TEANECK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO