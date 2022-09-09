Read full article on original website
Related
hudsontv.com
Serial Pharmacy Shoplifter Captured Through Joint Efforts of Bayonne & Jersey City Police
At approximately 1:31 on Tuesday afternoon, September 13, 33-year old George Xenakis of 8th Street in Union City was arrested by Bayonne Police. According to Captain Eric Amato, Xenakis was taken into custody from the area of MLK Drive and Orient Avenue in Jersey City. Captain Amato says at 10:52...
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Hoboken man arrested after shoplifting over $200 worth of steaks from Acme
A Hoboken man was arrested yesterday morning after shoplifting over $200 worth of steaks from the Acme supermarket, police said. Angel Lopez-Sierra, 31, of Hoboken, was charged with robbery, weapons possession (knife), and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Police Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. At approximately 10:30 am on Tuesday,...
Duo charged with joyriding in stolen jitney bus on Route 46
A man and woman found sitting inside a jitney bus in a motel parking lot in Essex County early Monday were charged with receiving stolen property and joyriding, authorities said. A Fairfield police officer with an automated license-plate reader first spotted the bus shortly before 1 a.m. as the vehicle...
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Two juveniles accused of murdering Jersey City teen, 16, will be charged as adults
Two suspects that were juveniles when they allegedly murdered a Jersey City teenager, 16, late last year will be charged as adults, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Juan Crawford, 18, and Leo Barker, 17, both of Jersey City, are each charged with murder and possession of a weapon for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Man arrested at Secaucus hotel for shoving child to the ground as form of discipline
A man was arrested at a Secaucus hotel on Friday afternoon for admitting to shoving one of his children to the ground as a form of discipline, police said. On Friday at approximately 12:18 p.m., Secaucus police responded to the Red Roof Inn located at 15 Meadowlands Parkway on a report of a welfare check, Chief Dennis Miller said in a statement.
7 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash involving NJ Transit bus, cops say
Seven people were hospitalized with “complaints of pain” Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck a New Jersey Transit bus moments after it collided with another car at a busy Newark intersection, officials said. The crash took place shortly before 7:40 a.m at the corner of South Orange Avenue...
Teaneck PD: Keen-Eyed Sergeant Nabs Overnight Catalytic Converter Thief From Englewood
Teaneck police who've been prowling local streets overnight looking for catalytic converter thieves caught one in the act, authorities said. Sgt. Jason Hosey was on a special pre-dawn detail looking for bandits swiping the devices when he spotted a man in a vehicle stopped on State Street that had what turned out to be a paper towel covering the rear license plate, Deputy Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.
Paterson man hurt in 12th Avenue shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on 12th Avenue late Monday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 28-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 12th Avenue and Carroll Street at around 5:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Man Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison Following Bronx Crime Spree
NEW YORK, NY (September 13, 2022) — New York Police arrested the man after he robbed a man, stole his car, crashed the vehicle and found to be in possession of a loaded gun. Conviction: Shamel Rodriguez, 33, of New Rochelle, NY, was found guilty of the charges on March 18, 2022 after a jury trial.
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On September 9, police responded to 7-Eleven for the report of a shoplifting that occurred earlier in the day, police said. A police investigation revealed that Andrew...
Paterson officials fire police chief, allege he slept in meetings as crime surged
Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh fired police chief Ibrahim “Mike” Baycora Tuesday, ending a troubled 30-month tenure in which the mayor accused the chief of falling asleep during cabinet meetings while violent crime surged in the city. The mayor also said Baycora walked away from a retirement deal that...
yonkerstimes.com
Why Did a Harrison Cop, Making $242k and Caught for Stealing a $535 Light, Retire?
On August 5, Harrison Police officer Sokol Biberaj stole a Velux deck-mounted laminated skylight worth from a loading dock in Greenburgh. Biberaj, was later caught on video driving off with the light, valued at $550, and was arrested by Greenburgh police on August 19 and charged with Petty Larceny, a misdemeanor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Victim pepper-sprayed after chasing down Brooklyn car robber: NYPD
A 44-year-old man was pepper-sprayed after he tried to chase down a man who stole from his car in Brooklyn, police said Tuesday as they released video of the suspect.
N.J. county settles case for $750K after woman says she was shackled during labor
A lawsuit filed by a woman incarcerated at a New Jersey jail, who alleged authorities shackled her during her pregnancy and throughout labor and delivery, settled for $750,000 earlier this month, according to the woman’s attorneys. The settlement comes after the woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” filed a federal...
Man Charged With Murder In Trenton Double-Shooting: Prosecutor
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a double-shooting that claimed the life of a man in Trenton earlier this month, authorities announced. Anthony Smith, 42, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain persons not to possess a weapon, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release on Monday, Sept. 12.
Release Revoked For Woman Indicted In Crash That Killed Off-Duty Police Officer: Prosecutor
Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant revoked the release of a woman who was involved in the June 19, 2020, crash that killed off-duty New Jersey Human Services Police Officer, Michael Luko Sr., authorities said. Taquaysha Bell, 30, of Trenton, had been indicted for vehicular homicide and assault by auto while DWI. On...
Double Shooting Probed In Somerset County
Two victims were expected to survive after a weekend shooting at a Somerset County home, authorities said. Both male victims were shot at a home on North Weiss Street in Manville around 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. One victim was found on South...
Ocean County Woman Hit By Car In Critical Condition
TOMS RIVER – A woman remains in critical condition after being struck by a car on Hooper Avenue, police said. Around 2:20 p.m., on September 12, officers were dispatched to Hooper Avenue, just north of Washington Street, after receiving a report about a pedestrian struck by a car. According...
Armed suspect dies trying to rob 2 men on Staten Island, police say
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A 33-year-old man died Sunday after getting into a fight with two men he tried to rob in Staten Island, authorities said. The armed robber approached the two men, both 29, near Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place in Eltingville at around 2 a.m., threatened them with a gun, and demanded […]
Woman wanted for slashing 30-year-old tourist in the face at Manhattan subway station
A 30-year-old woman was slashed in the face by another woman while walking the steps of a Manhattan subway station, authorities said.
Comments / 0