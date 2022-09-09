A new report just released this week by Arapahoe/Douglas Works shows incomes for Black and Latino families in Arapahoe County are increasing at a higher rate than any other county in the Denver metro area — even beating the national average. The report shows incomes for Black families rose by more than 38% from 2015 to 2020, and incomes for Latino families increased by 44.9% during the same time period. Read the full report by clicking here. "This growth outpaced that of all families in the Denver metro region, and the national average," said Suzie Miller, Workforce Programs Administrator at Arapahoe/Douglas Works. Asked...

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO