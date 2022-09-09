Read full article on original website
Denver considers giving homeless coalition $5 million for hotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver families in need get emergency inflation reliefMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Indigenous people plan trek from Sand Creek massacre site to Mount Evans baseDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Celebrate Oktoberfest this month at 5 DougCo eventsNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Homeless move into butterfly garden of Aurora wetlandsDavid HeitzAurora, CO
kunc.org
Tensions flare over Loveland encampment ban at town hall meeting
More than 200 people packed into the Rialto Theater in Loveland last month to voice their thoughts on the city’s proposed transitional shelter site at South Railroad Avenue. The site is the latest development in the city’s efforts to enforce its camping ban passed in May. Before opening...
Homeless move into butterfly garden of Aurora wetlands
(Aurora, Colo.) A homeless encampment has formed in the butterfly garden of Jewell wetlands in Aurora. Resident Joyce Bradney told the City Council Monday that men on motorcycles “verbally and physically threatened me” in the butterfly garden. She said she believes they were drug dealers, as they only stayed a short time.
Denver council approves homeless tent site in city-owned parking lot
The Denver City Council on Monday night approved two measures on homelessness, one of which allows a group to operate a homeless tent site in a city-owned parking lot. That measure approves a license agreement with Colorado Village Collaborative to operate a "Safe Outdoor Space" in the Arie P. Taylor building's parking lot. The building is located at 4685 Peoria Street, north of Interstate 70. Under that agreement, the site...
sentinelcolorado.com
TOWN HALL: Aurora police say crime generally ebbed last month but released no details
AURORA | Vehicle theft has risen in Aurora by more than 30% from last year, but in the past 30 days crime across almost all categories has fallen in the city, according to data from the Aurora Police Department released during a town hall meeting held Saturday by Mayor Mike Coffman.
sentinelcolorado.com
After delay, Aurora council scheduled to vote on mandatory minimums for retail theft
AURORA | Shoplifters convicted of stealing more than $300 worth of merchandise from Aurora retail stores could soon face a three-day minimum jail sentence, under a proposal that City Council members are set to vote on Monday night. The bill by Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky builds on mandatory minimum penalties for...
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: Lock ‘em up lawmakers turn back the clock to the new Saudi Aurora
Oh, hellzyeah. Saudi Aurora is back — and it’s badder than ever. That’s thanks to Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky, A-Town’s strong-arm-of-the-lawmakers who’s kicking criminal butt — no matter the cost. Got popped for trying to swipe those tires at Walmart? Get ready for the joint,...
cpr.org
The Wheat Ridge elementary schools that JeffCo selected to close underscore potential inequities, miscalculations and pitfalls in the process
Selene Hernandez Ruiz bought a house near New Classical Academy at Vivian, a little neighborhood school in the Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge surrounded by quiet streets, single-family homes and apartments. Not just because of the small school’s emphasis on classical books, logic and rhetoric but because of its focus...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora lawmakers give 1st OK to mandatory jail time for shoplifting, despite lack of cost data
AURORA | Thieves convicted of taking more than $300 in goods from Aurora retail stores may soon face no less than three days in jail, following the City Council’s tentative OK Monday for new mandatory minimum sentencing rules. The group voted 6-3 to introduce the law on first reading,...
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
The battle for Denver's Union Station: Co-response teams mix compassion with policing
DENVER • Mental health clinician Lara Cladny stands in Union Station’s downstairs bus terminal, trying to reason with a disheveled, barefoot woman. It's a midday in early August. The middle-aged woman shouts at Cladny to get out of her face. Several RTD police officers now flank Cladny, as...
DPD arrests wanted person after large police presence
Officers are working to contact a wanted person.
City of Boulder employee arrested on embezzlement charge
A Boulder city employee has been arrested on a charge of embezzlement of public property.
Arapahoe County deputies rescue women from Cherry Creek Reservoir
Two women were rescued by Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office deputies after accidentally driving their car into the Cherry Creek Reservoir.
La Loma to Open at the Belleview Promenade
The Tex-Mex kitchen will take over the location that formerly housed Il Fornaio at 8000 E. Belleview Avenue
Denver approves basic income, tent village, hotels for homeless
The Denver City Council approved Monday providing a basic income to 140 people experiencing homelessness. The body also green-lighted a new tent village for people experiencing homelessness in the parking lot at the city-owned Arie P. Taylor building, 4685 Peoria St.
cpr.org
Clear Creek County deputies shoot and kill man who asked for help after car crash
After getting stuck on a dirt road in Clear Creek County in June, Christian Glass called 911 for help. Instead, the 22-year-old was killed while locked inside his own car after a long, tense, confusing and chaotic confrontation played out between him and Clear Creek deputies and a handful of other agencies. Video footage was released by his family’s lawyers.
Black and Latino incomes in Arapahoe County growing at high rate
A new report just released this week by Arapahoe/Douglas Works shows incomes for Black and Latino families in Arapahoe County are increasing at a higher rate than any other county in the Denver metro area — even beating the national average. The report shows incomes for Black families rose by more than 38% from 2015 to 2020, and incomes for Latino families increased by 44.9% during the same time period. Read the full report by clicking here. "This growth outpaced that of all families in the Denver metro region, and the national average," said Suzie Miller, Workforce Programs Administrator at Arapahoe/Douglas Works. Asked...
Family connected to disturbance speaks after Arvada officer is killed in shooting
New details emerged on Sunday night of what happened when a beloved Arvada police officer was shot and killed while trying to defuse a domestic situation early that morning. It was 27-year-old Officer Dillon Vakoff who died at a hospital after the overnight shooting, in spite of efforts by another officer, EMTs and medical staff to save him. "Dillon is an example about everything that is good about a police officer," said Chief Link Strate during a press conference. Vakoff was also a six-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force. All through the day Sunday, people arrived outside of Arvada...
Vakoff 2nd killed in line of duty this year
The death of Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff once again shows the danger of working in law enforcement. Vakoff is the second Colorado officer to be shot and killed this year.
coloradosun.com
A Denver disability lawyer was excluded from jury service because he’s deaf. Now he’s suing the court.
A Denver attorney who specializes in disability discrimination litigation, has found himself in the shoes of the very people he represents. Spencer Kontnik is suing the Denver County Court for excluding him from jury service because he is deaf. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Denver District Court, alleges discrimination against...
