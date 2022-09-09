Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Three More Housing Developments Coming To Bryan Following City Council Action
Three more housing developments are coming to Bryan following city council action during Tuesday’s meeting. The council unanimously approved all three items without discussion. A voluntary annexation request was approved on the city’s east side. According to information provided to the council, out of more than 80 acres north...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Finalizes 2023 Property Tax Rate
The Bryan city council’s final action on decreasing next year’s property tax rate by one-half cent followed considerable discussion during Tuesday’s meeting. Mayor Andrew Nelson said the one-half cent decrease will generate savings of about $15 dollars for the owner of a $307,000 dollar home, which is the average value in Bryan.
wtaw.com
College Station’s Drought Emergency Declaration Will Expire Without Renewal, While The City Council Approves A 30th Extension Of Its Pandemic Declaration
This Friday will be the last day of the city of College Station’s drought emergency declaration. A city spokesman says the declaration will come to an end without a renewal. That is not the case for College Station’s pandemic emergency declaration. The council extended the original order for the 30th time at their last meeting.
Dramatic morning unfolds at Brazos County Commissioners Court
A quorum of commissioners was not met Tuesday morning. Court was cancelled, complicating a number of pressing issues.
wtaw.com
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Chris Dusterhoff about last night’s tax rate vote, Councilman Brent Hairston’s opposition to the approved tax rate decrease, Bryan ISD’s new proposal to the planning and zoning commission, inflation concerns, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
KBTX.com
TxDOT responds to complaints following another day of traffic woes on FM 2818
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - “It usually took 20 minutes, now it takes 40 minutes.”. “I do not know who’s in charge of that but they’re doing a terrible job.”. These are just some of the comments on social media Tuesday morning after drivers were stuck, yet again, in delays along the construction route of FM 2818 in College Station. Many of the drivers complained about traffic light cycles at Luther Street and George Bush Drive being too short and leading to long delays and stops.
KBTX.com
House fire leads to wildfire in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters have stopped a wildfire in Walker County that began with a home fire Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the fire started at the home in the 300 block of Hoke 2 Road between SH 30 and Pool Road. The homeowner was reportedly asleep when the...
KBTX.com
Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Be kind to College Station drivers. Last week was a really rough week and it could be another one this week. The Texas Department of Transportation says work crews are slated to switch southbound traffic on FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) to a new configuration beginning Sunday night from Jones Butler Road to FM 60. Traffic will remain in this configuration until the Spring of 2023.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Awaiting Four Criminal Trials Returns To Jail To Be Extradited To New York State
Brazos County precinct two constables arrest a man who has lived in Brazos County the last two years so he can be extradited to New York State on a fraud charge. According to a Brazos County news release, 33 year old David Whitman was known to local law enforcement as someone “to be openly hostile and make threatening statements”. Whitman also had multiple altercations with school officials and other governmental entities.
KBTX.com
New York fugitive arrested in Brazos County after two years on the run
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office arrested a fugitive on Tuesday from Buffalo, New York. David Whitman, 33, has been in the Brazos County area for two years after fleeing the state to avoid felony charges, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.
KBTX.com
School bus driver issued citation for failing to yield right of way when turning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A school bus from the Bryan school district was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Texas Avenue. The wreck happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Texas Avenue near Avondale Avenue. Bryan police say the bus driver failed to yield the right of way while making...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in College Station, TX — 15 Top Places!
Many know College Station for serving as home to Texas A&M University. Little did many know that it also stands as a thriving spot for foodies from all walks of life. At every turn, epicures can discover laid-back to ritzy eateries that can please their palate. It’s alright if you’re...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD staff member the first client of high school cosmetology student
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Bryan ISD staff member stepped up to be one cosmetology student’s first client to show faith, trust, and inspire them to achieve success. Bryan ISD Career and Technical Education Program Specialist Parker Knutson was Bryan High junior Danna Martinez’s first client. Martinez gave Knutson...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest Third Man On Charges Of Vehicle Burglaries And Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity
College Station police has arrested a third man who is accused of a pair of vehicle burglaries and engaging in organized criminal activity. 20 year old Cedric Dewayne Lewis of College Station joins 19 year old Adrian De’Shun Adams and 20 year old Frederick Parnell of Bryan of being accused of burglaries that took place last April.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrests For Entering A Stranger’s Home To Take A Shower And Breaking Into An Apartment Complex Mail Room
Six Bryan police officers respond shortly before two a.m. Tuesday morning to a woman’s report of a stranger entering her home. The stranger exited the home wearing only his boxer underwear after several requests by an officer using the public address feature on their patrol vehicle. According to the BPD arrest report, the stranger said he had permission from a man who police said did not exist to come in the home through a window, take a shower, and go to bed. There is no reference in the arrest report to the man being under the influence. His clothes were found in the bathroom. 48 year old Jason Kane of Bryan was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing. The arrest report also stated that this was the second home that Kane had entered. Kane remained in jail Tuesday afternoon in lieu of a $4,000 dollar bond.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this bright and spacious 5 bed, 5 1/2 bath home in Bryan. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE MAKE SEVERAL WEEKEND DRUG POSSESSION ARRESTS
Brenham police report multiple drug possession arrests over the weekend. Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sgt. Ashley Burns responded to the 800 block of West First Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, a probable cause search of the vehicle revealed that the back seat passenger, 19-year-old Marvin Beasley of Converse, was in possession of a controlled substance. Beasley was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
KBTX.com
Three Rudder High students arrested following assault on campus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three students at Rudder High School were arrested Monday by police following the assault of a student on campus. The incident happened Monday morning, BISD Communications Director Clay Falls confirmed. “We can confirm three male juvenile students were arrested for assaulting another male student. Our school...
wtaw.com
Texas Department Of Criminal Justice Continuing Its Investigation Of The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The director of the Texas prison system told his board on June 24 that it would take 60 days, and possibly less, to complete two investigations of the May escape of Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County. Director Bryan Collier told the board on June 24 that “We have an obligation...
wtaw.com
Texas Musician And Former Contestant On The Bachelorette Spends Part Of His Weekend In The Brazos County Jail
A Texas musician and former contestant on The Bachelorette has not responded on his social media to spending part of his weekend in the Brazos County jail. 36 year old James McCoy Taylor of Katy is out of jail after posting bonds following his arrest by College Station police for DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
