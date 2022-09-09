Read full article on original website
Mexican carrier Aeromexico expects longer flight cuts from Mexico City
MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Aeromexico expects flight restrictions out of the capital's main airport to drag out longer than planned due to repairs, the carrier's chief executive told press on Wednesday.
California sues Amazon for allegedly thwarting lower prices
California filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing Amazon of using its market influence to prevent merchants from offering buyers better deals elsewhere online, in violation of state antitrust law. Seattle-based Amazon is also likely concerned that the California lawsuit is a prelude to federal antitrust action, Saunders said.
