West Virginia Child Advocacy Network recognizes 7
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network recognized seven individuals with One With Courage Awards for their commitment to preventing child abuse and helping child survivors of abuse heal in the Mountain State. The awards were presented at the One With Courage Awards Reception on September 12 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Award winners
Study: West Virginia tourism spending up nearly 4% from 2019 to 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Total tourism spending in West Virginia grew 3.8% between 2019 and 2021, according to a study from the travel and tourism research firm Dean Runyan Associates. Gov. Jim Justice released the results of the study during the 2022 West Virginia Governor’s Conference on Tourism...
'Disgusted and angry': WVa clinic ends abortions post ban
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A pregnant 16-year-old girl panicked when she got a call from the only abortion clinic in West Virginia telling her that her appointment had been canceled and she needed to book one out-of-state. “She started crying and said, ‘I don’t know what’s going on. Can...
West Virginia Travel Impacts
Fall foliage map available
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In celebration of the upcoming autumn season, the West Virginia Department of Tourism has released its annual fall foliage map. The map, prepared in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, estimates times of peak foliage throughout the Mountain State to help travelers plan their fall getaways in Almost Heaven.
How a small Wisconsin town became home to 4 Dharmic temples
(RNS) — Tucked away on a hill beyond a vast commercial landscape are the first two Dharmic temples to exist in the Midwestern state of Wisconsin. The 22 acres that are home to the Hindu and Jain Temples of Wisconsin were situated in “the middle of nowhere” when they were built in 2001, according to Sarvesh Geddam, the secretary of the two congregations. Now, the area is laden with fast-food restaurants and surplus warehouses, and Pewaukee, a village next to Waukesha in Milwaukee’s far-west suburbs, has become home to two more groups: devotees of Shirdi Sai Baba, a 20th-century Hindu saint, and BAPS, or Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, a larger Hindu denomination that follows gurus, or swamis, and is often recognizable for its grand temples.
Ella Mae Furr
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Ella Mae Furr, 91, of St. Albans went home to with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden, WV. She was born in Gay, West Virginia to the late Lawrence Alexander and Hazel Virginia Rhodes Wood. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred Furr; sisters, Helen Copley and Deloris Malcolm.
Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her. A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already...
Woman's rape cries go unheard in unmonitored drug sting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A woman outfitted with a tiny microphone and hidden camera walked up to a dilapidated drug house on a chilly afternoon last year looking to buy meth from a dealer known on the streets as “Mississippi.”. But as the informant disappeared inside with a...
