Wellesley, MA

Truck Fire Causing Traffic Problems In Wellesley

By Josh Lanier
 5 days ago

Wellesley police have closed Washington Street after a cleaning truck caught fire on Friday afternoon, Sept. 9. All cars are being detoured to Dover Road, but the extra traffic is causing delays, authorities tweeted .

Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene until about 5 p.m. Authorities say drivers should avoid that area if possible.

The fire started just before 3 p.m. on Upland Road, though officials have not said what sparked the blaze or if there were any injuries.

