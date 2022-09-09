ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Rucker, AL

Fort Rucker crash victim dies almost two months after his rescue

By Richard Everett
 5 days ago

FORT RUCKER (WDHN)—The Fort Rucker dispatcher who was trapped in his vehicle for hours on end, then rescued and sent to the hospital, has died almost two months later.

Fort Rucker officials now confirm that the victim of the crash was Josue Coss. He was placed in a medically induced coma sometime after he was taken to the hospital and never regained consciousness. He had developed pneumonia and his kidneys were shutting down.

Coss was a former military man and worked as a civilian Department of Defense Dispatcher at Fort Rucker.

As WDHN previously reported, Geneva police say Coss was driving a subcompact car when he hit a guardrail and his car went “airborne” around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 27 in Geneva. The car smashed through several large trees and a telephone pole before landing upside down in the dense woodlands of Geneva.

Once first responders arrived, they used a crowbar to open the door and removed Coss from the vehicle. He was taken to Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva, then transported to another hospital, where he stayed until he died.

