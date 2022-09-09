Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant reopens as new concept: Rosie's Italian
CINCINNATI — A downtown Cincinnati restaurant has reopened as a new concept. The restaurant formerly known as Rosie's Cocktails and Pies is now Rosie's Italian. The restaurant closed on Aug. 24 while they worked to transform the space for reopening. The restaurant will still feature a variety of Trenton-style...
linknky.com
Erlanger city council paves way for new brewery, distillery
A new brewery and distillery will be coming to the city of Erlanger next year. Fabled Brew Works will be located off Kenton Lands Road between the Kenton County Public Library and Silverlake Family Center. “There are actually about four or five of us going in on this,” said Kent...
cincymusic.com
Concerts to Attend This Week: September 12th - September 18th
There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. Sep 12. Idles. MegaCorp Pavilion. 7pm. Shady...
linknky.com
Here’s how to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month in NKY
In 2007, the Senate passed a resolution declaring September as National Bourbon Heritage Month. To celebrate, meetNKY is sharing a list of festivities and specials for bourbon enthusiasts at B-Line locations throughout Northern Kentucky this month. According to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, distilled spirits have a total estimated annual economic...
New Beechmont Bridge Connector Links Multiple Cincinnati Trails for Increased Cyclist, Pedestrian Safety
The project, scheduled to be completed on Sept. 21, will allow users to safely travel from the Little Miami Scenic Trail to the Ohio River Trail for the first time.
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants in Cincinnati. If you're looking for a good hoagie, you should check out this joint in Corryville. Their Philly cheesesteak has slow-roasted top round steak, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. They also have other tasty steak and cheese hoagies like the Consigliere (chopped steak patty, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce) and the Sicilian (ribeye steak, sliced provolone, lettuce, and tomato).
WLWT 5
Frisch's Big Boy offering monthly subscription for deals on burgers
CINCINNATI — Big fans of Frisch's Big Boy can now get a deal on the burgers using a monthly subscription pass. The chain launched the "Big Boy Pass," where, for $15, customers can get 50 percent off a Big Boy or Super Big Boy for a full 30 days.
WLWT 5
Crash on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge is causing delays for morning commuters
CINCINNATI — The northbound side of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge is seeing delays after a crash blocks the right lane, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Kentucky Department of Transportation at 7:50...
2 Cincinnati eateries among Bon Appetit's Top 50 new restaurants of 2022
The list was created by contributors who "crisscrossed the country in search of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022," as well as Bon Appetit staff.
linknky.com
NKY cycling community advocates for action on bike lanes, cyclist safety
Dozens of cyclists packed Covington City Hall Tuesday night in support of cyclist Gloria San Miguel — who was killed while riding her bicycle on the 11th Street Bridge last month — and to advocate for potential changes that could make Northern Kentucky roadways more friendly for cyclists.
Two Cincinnati Restaurants Named in Bon Appétit's ‘50 Best New Restaurants of 2022’ List
Cafe Mochiko and Mid-City Restaurant were the only restaurants in Ohio and Kentucky named on the list.
WKRC
Frisch's celebrates a big boy birthday on September 9
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Frisch’s Big Boy is celebrating his birthday Sept. 9 in a big way with fun giveaways, treats and more. Jordin Nabi, V.P. of marketing at Frisch's and chef John Zenk share details and grill up a burger.
thexunewswire.com
3271, 3287 Morrison Rd
Recently Renovated 2 Bed 1Bath Apartment - RENT SPECIAL: Free-rent until August 1st and waived admin fees with any 13-month lease!. Morrison Apartments is located conveniently in Clifton's Gas Light District, close to UC Campus, and Good Samaritan. These recently renovated units boast spacious rooms with sleek finishes and stylish design throughout, be prepared for this to be ‘love at first sight'! Give us a call or stop by today for a tour of your new home.
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a fire at a Newport recycling plant
NEWPORT, Ky. — Crews are at the scene of a fire at a recycling plant in Newport, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Campbell County Dispatch, crews responded to the River Metals Recycling Plant on Licking Pike...
Fox 19
Family mourns man shot to death near Findlay Market
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man shot and killed near Findlay Market last week leaves behind a large family whose members are mourning him even as they remain in shock over his death. Cincinnati police officers found 52-year-old William Reliford dead in the 1800 block of Elm Street last Thursday around...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Chloe and Amelia are ready for a second chance at life, & Chica needs a home!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Chloe and Amelia were two of the 4,000 Beagles rescued from a breeding facility on the East Coast -- 20 of which were sent to the SPCA Cincinnati. They are both one year old, very sweet, and very curious and excited to explore living life to the fullest as dogs.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Taylor Mill (KY) Uncertain on What to Do About Troubled Firehouse
Taylor Mill’s firehouse is in bad shape and city officials invited residents recently to tell them what they think the city ought to do about it, LinkNKy.com reported. Open house events August 30 and September 3 opened up the firehouse to the public for inspection. Fire officials were on hand to give tours and point out some of the major flaws, the report said.
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
WLWT 5
Covington residents demand safer streets after young mother, cyclist killed
COVINGTON, Ky. — The city of Covington's commission meeting overflowed with people demanding pedestrian safety after a hit-and-run driver killed a beloved community member. Joe Humpert rides his bike 10 to 20 miles a day, and each stroke of the peddler is in honor of Gloria San Miguel. "Every...
Boone County breaks ground on the site of the new Ron & Sherri Lou Noel Animal Shelter
Boone County broke ground last week on the site of the new animal shelter to be named the “Ron & Sherri Lou Noel Boone County Animal Shelter” in honor of the lead donors. This is the culmination of a process that began in 2015 and has included evaluations by Animal Arts, a nationally recognized animal sheltering expert, a feasibility study by SMP Design of Cincinnati, a capital fundraising campaign that has raised $2.3 million in private funds to date aided by Convergent Nonprofit Solutions and the Horizon Fund of NKY, and final approval by the Boone County Fiscal Court.
Comments / 0