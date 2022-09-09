ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

WLWT 5

Downtown Cincinnati restaurant reopens as new concept: Rosie's Italian

CINCINNATI — A downtown Cincinnati restaurant has reopened as a new concept. The restaurant formerly known as Rosie's Cocktails and Pies is now Rosie's Italian. The restaurant closed on Aug. 24 while they worked to transform the space for reopening. The restaurant will still feature a variety of Trenton-style...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Erlanger city council paves way for new brewery, distillery

A new brewery and distillery will be coming to the city of Erlanger next year. Fabled Brew Works will be located off Kenton Lands Road between the Kenton County Public Library and Silverlake Family Center. “There are actually about four or five of us going in on this,” said Kent...
ERLANGER, KY
cincymusic.com

Concerts to Attend This Week: September 12th - September 18th

There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. Sep 12. Idles. MegaCorp Pavilion. 7pm. Shady...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Here’s how to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month in NKY

In 2007, the Senate passed a resolution declaring September as National Bourbon Heritage Month. To celebrate, meetNKY is sharing a list of festivities and specials for bourbon enthusiasts at B-Line locations throughout Northern Kentucky this month. According to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, distilled spirits have a total estimated annual economic...
KENTUCKY STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants in Cincinnati. If you're looking for a good hoagie, you should check out this joint in Corryville. Their Philly cheesesteak has slow-roasted top round steak, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. They also have other tasty steak and cheese hoagies like the Consigliere (chopped steak patty, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce) and the Sicilian (ribeye steak, sliced provolone, lettuce, and tomato).
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

3271, 3287 Morrison Rd

Recently Renovated 2 Bed 1Bath Apartment - RENT SPECIAL: Free-rent until August 1st and waived admin fees with any 13-month lease!. Morrison Apartments is located conveniently in Clifton's Gas Light District, close to UC Campus, and Good Samaritan. These recently renovated units boast spacious rooms with sleek finishes and stylish design throughout, be prepared for this to be ‘love at first sight'! Give us a call or stop by today for a tour of your new home.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews on scene of a fire at a Newport recycling plant

NEWPORT, Ky. — Crews are at the scene of a fire at a recycling plant in Newport, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Campbell County Dispatch, crews responded to the River Metals Recycling Plant on Licking Pike...
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

Family mourns man shot to death near Findlay Market

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man shot and killed near Findlay Market last week leaves behind a large family whose members are mourning him even as they remain in shock over his death. Cincinnati police officers found 52-year-old William Reliford dead in the 1800 block of Elm Street last Thursday around...
CINCINNATI, OH
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Taylor Mill (KY) Uncertain on What to Do About Troubled Firehouse

Taylor Mill’s firehouse is in bad shape and city officials invited residents recently to tell them what they think the city ought to do about it, LinkNKy.com reported. Open house events August 30 and September 3 opened up the firehouse to the public for inspection. Fire officials were on hand to give tours and point out some of the major flaws, the report said.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Boone County breaks ground on the site of the new Ron & Sherri Lou Noel Animal Shelter

Boone County broke ground last week on the site of the new animal shelter to be named the “Ron & Sherri Lou Noel Boone County Animal Shelter” in honor of the lead donors. This is the culmination of a process that began in 2015 and has included evaluations by Animal Arts, a nationally recognized animal sheltering expert, a feasibility study by SMP Design of Cincinnati, a capital fundraising campaign that has raised $2.3 million in private funds to date aided by Convergent Nonprofit Solutions and the Horizon Fund of NKY, and final approval by the Boone County Fiscal Court.
BOONE COUNTY, KY

