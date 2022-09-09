ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Log Still Distillery celebrates full-scale opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A more than $60 million distillery campus in Nelson County is now fully operational. Log Still Distillery celebrated its full-scale opening on Tuesday. The distillery produces a range of spirits, including gin and bourbon. The multimillion dollar Dant Crossing campus in Gethsemane features a tasting room,...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

KFC Yum! Center to host hiring fair next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The KFC! Yum Center host a hiring fair next week for those who are looking for full-time and part-time jobs. The hiring event will take place from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 20 in the lobby of the arena. The Yum! Center is hiring individuals for security,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
River, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wdrb.com

Breadworks closing its Louisville locations after 27 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 27 years in business, Breadworks owners are making the "difficult decision" to close its Louisville locations. Breadworks opened in 1995 in Louisville and has locations on Dundee Road in the Highlands and in Chenoweth Plaza in St. Matthews. They also take wholesale inquiries out of their Middletown location.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Grab a taco and keep walking during New Albany's Taco Walk 2022

NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- Downtown New Albany will become a stroll through taco land on Saturday., September 17th. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of the annual Taco Walk. Choose your ticket package and get ready for a fun filled day in Downtown New Albany. Trade your tickets for...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Big Four Arts Festival hosting thousands in downtown Louisville this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of art lovers gathered in downtown Louisville searching for deals. More than 20,000 people are expected over the weekend for the Big Four Arts Festival hosted at the Big Four Bridge. The festival has more than 150 artists from around the country selling everything from jewelry, ceramics or paintings.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Localevent#Festival#Oktoberfest#German#American Club#Lincoln Avenue
wdrb.com

Hinton's Orchard & Farm Market in Hodgenville to resume fall festivities this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky farm impacted by spring storms is making a comeback with fall festivities. Hinton's Orchard and Farm Market in Hodgenville is marking its recovery with the return of its Apple Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with live music, food, hayrides and apples. Tickets cost $9 each, but are not required to shop at the farm market.
HODGENVILLE, KY
Louisville.com

Keith’s Louisville (9.13.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
WLKY.com

This New Albany shop serves up ice cream in fancy tea cups

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — This ice cream shop in Uptown New Albany is anything but ordinary. Uncommon Cups and Cones is a locally owned ice cream shop serving scoops in unique tea cups to add a little pizazz to your visit. The shop on Vincennes Street reopened in June...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

St. Xavier, Trinity high school football teams coming together to raise money, collect food donations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Xavier and Trinity high schools are leaving their rivalry on the gridiron as they work together for a good cause. The Louisville Catholic high schools teamed up with Dare to Care Food Bank to put on a food drive during the week of their heated rivalry games. There will be five Kroger locations — St. Matthews, Middletown, Stony Brook, Goss Avenue and Poplar Level Road — where people can drop off food or donations. Both schools will also have locations for food or monetary donations during school hours and at each game that takes place during the week culminating in the St. X/Trinity football game on Sept. 23.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville organization works to stop vandalism after local park targeted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our Place at Ben Washer Park got a new coat of paint after someone vandalized the building over the weekend. Employees with Codes and Regulations told WHAS11 that Monday was their eighth time covering graffiti on the building this year. Executive Director of Bridge Kids International, Stacy Bailey-Ndiaye said it's halting their project.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Monnik Beer Company Closes New Albany Location

Monnik Beer Company announced Monday, Sept. 12, that it would be closing its New Albany location immediately. The New Albany brewery and restaurant was located at 415 Bank St. near Board and You Bistro and Recbar 812. In their announcement, Monnik thanked everyone for their support: “We want to thank...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WTVQ

Kentucky Castle hosts Bourbon Market

VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Castle hosted its’ inaugural bourbon market Sunday celebrating National Heritage Month. The market highlighted Kentucky’s bourbon history. Several bourbon distilleries took part, offering tastings of their bourbon. There were also food trucks and live music and vendor’s showcased their bourbon coffee, candles, and...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WBKR

New Indoor Nerf Arena Coming to Louisville

If your kid (or you) loves having Nerf wars at home, you have to check out a whole indoor arena dedicated to that in Louisville. It's crazy to think about how popular Nerf guns are among kids after all these years. These things were a blast when I was growing up in the 90s. Now the guns that they sell are way cooler than anything we had when we were kids. I think that's the cool thing about Nerf guns, they are fun for kids and big kids at heart. I always thought that it would be cool to have a place to go that was designed specifically for Nerf wars. As it turns out, there actually is a place like that and it is not far from the Evansville area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

5 Louisville, southern Indiana area games to watch in Week 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 5 of the high school football season has multiple strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:. Bardstown (4-0) vs Spencer County (4-0) A battle of unbeaten teams, Spencer County is 4-0 for the first time since...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy