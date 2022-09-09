If your kid (or you) loves having Nerf wars at home, you have to check out a whole indoor arena dedicated to that in Louisville. It's crazy to think about how popular Nerf guns are among kids after all these years. These things were a blast when I was growing up in the 90s. Now the guns that they sell are way cooler than anything we had when we were kids. I think that's the cool thing about Nerf guns, they are fun for kids and big kids at heart. I always thought that it would be cool to have a place to go that was designed specifically for Nerf wars. As it turns out, there actually is a place like that and it is not far from the Evansville area.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO