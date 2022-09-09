ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Ga. deputy who shot motorcyclist mistook glove for gun, sheriff says

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SY4h3_0hp4L0Ie00

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County sheriff’s deputy is under investigation after he shot a suspect who was holding a glove that he mistook for a gun, the sheriff has confirmed.

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said one of their deputies pulled over a man riding on a motorcycle on McEver Road in Buford last week. During the stop, the motorcyclist crashed and tried to run away from the scene.

The man began messing with an object near his waistband while he knelt next to the crashed motorcycle before turning his back to the deputy and walked towards an unlit area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The driver ignored several commands to show the deputy his hands, the sheriff said.

At one point, the man quickly turned around to face the deputy and extended his arms with a black object in his hands.

Thinking the suspect had a gun, the deputy fired one shot and hit the man in the chin. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. His identity has not been released.

Investigators later found that the object in the suspect’s hand was a black motorcycle glove the man had been wearing, the sheriff’s news release explained.

“Traffic stops are one of the most dangerous aspects of law enforcement. This is especially true when the traffic stop occurs at night and the suspect attempts to flee, fails to follow lawful commands, and makes an abrupt motion toward the deputy,” Sheriff Couch said. “Often, they are placed in difficult and dangerous situations where they must make split-second decisions under extremely tense situations that are uncertain and rapidly evolving, without the benefit of hindsight.”

The deputy, who has not been identified, has been placed on administrative leave with pay while the Georgia Bureau of Investigation completes its investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 37

Chiggerbug
5d ago

Hard to hear when you have a helmet over your ears. These boys just need to find another line of work if they are going to be scared of their own shadow.

Reply(6)
20
Jake Law
5d ago

The guy wrecked his bike so I'm sure he had tons of adrenaline and it would only be natural to hop up and move around erratically after something like that happens. The him not following commands part sounds lime a very convenient excuse

Reply
8
patricia pote
5d ago

Just another excuse for shooting and unarmed man.

Reply
17
Related
WGAU

GBI identifies NE Ga man killed in officer-involved shooting

The GBI has released the name of the man who was shot and killed by Habersham County Sheriff’s deputies Monday in Mt Airy: Anthony Tollison was 39 years old and was from Mt Airy. His was the 87th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been called to investigate this year. The 86th happened just hours earlier on Monday, when a Walton County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man he says pointed a gun at him. Dennis McCullers was 63 years old, from Monroe. That deadly shooting happened at a home on Highway 11 just outside Monroe.
MONROE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buford, GA
Crime & Safety
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Buford, GA
County
Hall County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glove#Hall County Sheriff#Sheriff Couch
CBS 46

Mug shots of men arrested in Cobb County deputies’ killing released

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mug shots of Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook, the men arrested after two Cobb County deputies were killed, have been released. Golden is accused of killing Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. when the pair were arresting Cook at a home in Marietta. According to officials, there was an exchange of gunfire between Golden and Cook. One deputy was shot in the head and the other deputy was shot in the pelvic area. The shooting was followed by a barricade situation that ended with the arrest of Cook and Golden.
COBB COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

‘Reckless conduct’: Cornelia police release video of shooting in bank parking lot

Cornelia’s police chief is standing by his department’s decision to charge a woman with reckless conduct after she opened fire on a vehicle in a bank parking lot. Video released Monday by the Cornelia Police Department shows the woman, Mary Leigh Sheriff-Welborn, shooting at the pickup as it drives away from United Community Bank on Level Grove Road. Moments earlier, police say the driver, Sterling Strength, reportedly brandished a firearm when Sheriff-Welborn demanded he get out of her husband’s stolen pickup. Immediately after that confrontation, Sheriff-Welborn returned to her car, got her gun and discharged three rounds from a Taurus 9mm handgun, police say.
CORNELIA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

App helps Georgia deputies track down man accused of raping 17-year-old

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — When a 17-year-old Harris County girl pulled up the Noonlight app last week, investigators say she was already in grave danger. “I believe the ping started in College Park. It was the first 911 agency that was notified of location, through Fulton County and then Habersham County,” Coweta County sheriff’s office Sgt. Toby Nix told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
185K+
Followers
127K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy