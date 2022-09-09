Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Pensacola man has clothes set on fire, car beaten by frying pan before choking woman: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for a domestic violence charge after allegedly choking out and beating a woman, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Henry Lee Salter, 46, was charged with two counts of battery, obstructing justice and damaging property. Deputies...
wdhn.com
13 children being treated after Escambia Co. school bus crash: Florida Highway Patrol
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers are investigating a crash involving an Escambia County Public Schools bus and a semi-tractor trailer. The crash happened on U.S. 29, at the intersection of Nine and a Half Mile Road. Troopers said the semi-truck...
Comments / 0