KHBS
Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
arkadelphian.com
Family loses everything but each other in camper fire
CADDO VALLEY — A family lost everything they had this weekend in a camper fire. Kyle and Adrianna Steele and their two children were not present when the blaze consumed their camper, parked at the Caddo Valley RV Park, on Saturday, Sept. 10. Two dogs inside the camper died in the fire.
arkadelphian.com
GALLERY: 2022 Clark County Fair Parade
Scores of folks lined Main Street in Arkadelphia on Wednesday afternoon to watch the 2022 Clark County Fair Parade. With dozens of entries participating in the parade, the winners of each category were selected by a panel of judges. This year’s parade winners are: Tractors of the Past, adult category;...
southwestarkansasradio.com
35,000 diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park
Diamond number 35,000 has been found at the Crater of Diamonds State Park. Park officials say Scott Kreykes of Dierks recently spent a day at the park sifting dirt from the East Drain of the diamond search area. He took his sifted gravel home to look through later. Visitors to the Crater of Diamonds are allowed to take one, five gallon bucket of dirt home per day. While searching through his gravel at home, Kreykes spotted a pearl-shaped diamond. He carried his gem to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center, where staff registered it as a 3 pt. white diamond.
arkadelphian.com
Fendleys win biggest watermelon award
Darlene Fendley took the blue ribbon this year in the Clark County Fair’s Giant Watermelon Contest, with a watermelon weighing in at 88 pounds. Her husband, W.L. “Dub” Fendley, earned the second-place prize with a 64-pound watermelon. The Fendleys hail from the Central community of Clark County.
arkadelphian.com
Alleged car burglar asks for handout when confronted about crime
Felony charges were filed this week against an Arkadelphia man accused of breaking into a vehicle in August. According to a probable cause affidavit released this week, 75-year-old Shaquille Murphy was arrested on the morning of Aug. 27, 2022, shortly after a Haddock Street man phoned police to report he had watched as a man broke into his parked vehicle.
magnoliareporter.com
Smackover man dies when truck overturns on Ouachita County road
Taylor Lee Ramsey, 35, of Smackover was killed about 7 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on Ouachita County Road 67, about three miles north of Smackover. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Ramsey was driving a 2000 model GMC Sierra north on the road, just south of Ouachita 68. He failed to negotiate a curve. The truck left the right side of the roadway, then re-entered the roadway facing in a southwest direction. The truck continued to slide across the road until it struck a bridge railing. The truck came to a final stop overturned on the northwest side of a creek, facing east.
arkadelphian.com
4 die in Hot Springs crash
Four people were killed Saturday afternoon in an accident that involved four separate vehicles. Among the deceased were Julieanna Gonzalez, 57, of Glenwood; Linda Godwin, 67, of Royal; Rebekah Schaffer, 35, also of Royal; and one unnamed juvenile. The accident happened at about 2:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, on...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Sept. 12
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Sheriff: Recaptured inmate escaped Saline Co. jail in 45 seconds after climbing razor-wire, barbed-wire
Saline County sheriff has expended its search for Sunday's jail escapee.
KHBS
Saline County and Arkansas State police looking for escaped convict
According to police, a detainee identified as Wuanya Smith escaped from Saline County Detention Center around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say he was being held on an active warrant out of the state of Nebraska for murder. Authorities say Smith was last seen Headed North from the detention center wearing...
Garland County schools grieving after car wrecks injure multiple students and kill another
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Members of the Garland County community have been leaning on each other for support after a tragic weekend. Staff members in the Jessieville and Mountain Pine school districts said they are grieving after car wrecks injured multiple students and killed another. "Anytime you lose a...
arkadelphian.com
Robert Stephen McKinney
Robert Stephen McKinney, age 74, of Arkadelphia, died Monday, September 12, 2022, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Arkadelphia. He was previously at Courtyard Gardens Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born March 5, 1948. If you are family or know how to reach Mr. McKinney’s family, please contact Ruggles-Wilcox...
The search continues for man who escaped Saline County Jail Sunday
Law enforcement are still searching for a man who was being held at the Saline County Jail for a murder charge.
arkadelphian.com
Jewel Deane Lea
Jewel Deane (Scott) Lea passed away on September 12, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born on January 23, 1928, in Louann, Arkansas, to William Jackson and Eula Lee Scott. Jewel was the youngest of 12 children. She was a member of Manning Baptist Church. Jewel loved to paint in her coloring books, making some beautiful pictures; she also loved to quilt and do puzzle books. Jewel was the author of two books about her life.
Jessieville School District rallying for football players involved in vehicle accident
It was a tough start to the week for students and staff in the Jessieville School District. School officials say they learned four of their football players were involved in a car crash Saturday in Garland county.
arkadelphian.com
William Henry ‘Boo’ Battle
William Henry Battle was born on April 9, 1966, in Arkadelphia to Nell Battle and Lucille Ussery. Being raised in a large family of 12 he was the baby brother. His mother passed when he was only 2 years old. He was raised by his grandmother Lucy “Big Mama” McNeil. His grandmother was highly respected among friends and neighbors in Arkadelphia. When she passed William lived with his eldest sister, Patricia. She, by example, taught Christian values, and integrity that resulted in a stable and loving family environment.
arkadelphian.com
FAIR PARADE TODAY!
The 2022 Clark County Fair will be in full swing Wednesday evening, as a long line of floats, vehicles, tractors, marchers and others will parade through downtown Arkadelphia. “We have a great lineup so far,” parade coordinator Blake Batson said, noting that more entries were coming in as of Tuesday evening. Fire trucks, bands, cheerleaders and cheer squads, tractors, commercial floats and pageant contestants are among the parade participants. Batson said Arkadelphia High School’s 2022 Homecoming court will be an addition to the parade.
arkadelphian.com
DAR promotes Constitution Week Sept. 17-23
ARKADELPHIA — The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance in honoring this foundational document of national governance. Locally, the Arkadelphia Chapter will mark Constitution Week with a special speaker for its Sept. 13...
arkadelphian.com
Ouachita’s fall enrollment highest in 56 years
ARKADELPHIA — Enrollment continues to grow at Ouachita Baptist University, where a Fall 2022 headcount of 1,784 is the university’s highest in 56 years. Total enrollment, up 17.6% since 2016, includes a cohort of 445 first-time freshmen that has distinguished itself academically. Half earned a high school grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 or higher, 23 graduated first in their high school class and 36 are Arkansas Governor’s Distinguished Scholars.
