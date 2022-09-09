ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin is Tops in Supply Chain Woes

Chances are if you run a small business in Milwaukee—or anywhere in Wisconsin—you’ve already struggled with supply chain disruptions due to everything from the ongoing pandemics to a continuously volatile economy. What you probably don’t know is that, taken in aggregate, Wisconsin ranks at the top of the list of all 50 states for disruptions in its various supply chain processes and procedures.
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin

There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
Wisconsin to build network of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles, but supply chain issues may slow transition

The automotive industry and local governments are navigating supply chain constraints while they electrify their fleets as Wisconsin prepares to build a network of charging stations statewide. In August, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation submitted its plan to the federal government for placing around 60 charging stations within 50 miles...
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers may be noticing some flakey or unreadable license plates when behind the wheel. Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is noticing them too. The Wisconsin DMV is in the process of replacing millions of faded license plates across the state. The DMV is replacing license...
With drought impacting western US, Wisconsin cattle farmers could see higher demand, prices in coming months

Drought-affected ranchers are culling cows, which could mean new opportunity for growing beef industry in Wisconsin. Brady Zuck is a beef producer from Ladysmith and president of the Wisconsin Cattlemen's Association. He said Wisconsin livestock farmers sympathize with the many producers across the western United States who are struggling with a historic drought this year.
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
Clean Wisconsin joins legal battle between DNR and Kinnard Farms

A group of Kewaunee County residents represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) has intervened in a legal dispute between Kinnard Farms and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Kinnard, a giant dairy farm, has pushed back against wastewater permit requirements imposed by the DNR in March 2022. The move comes just days after Clean Wisconsin also filed a brief in support of the DNR in a lawsuit brought by Kinnard Farms.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate

There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storm from Sept. 11-12

MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain saturated all of southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and into Monday, Sept. 12 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals. Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Racine, 9.76. South Milwaukee, 9.03.
Data shows Wisconsin's restaurant industry hitting an all-time low

Between rising costs and staffing challenges, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association says Wisconsin's restaurant industry is one of the most impacted in the country, and experts see no end in sight. According to a survey the WRA sent out last week, 93 percent of restaurants throughout the Badger State have higher...
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A newly released poll shows a major shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race. The Marquette University Law School Poll released Sept. 14 shows Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has taken the lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. The poll shows 49 percent of likely voters support...
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads

Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
WAUKESHA, WI

