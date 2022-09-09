Read full article on original website
shepherdexpress.com
Wisconsin is Tops in Supply Chain Woes
Chances are if you run a small business in Milwaukee—or anywhere in Wisconsin—you’ve already struggled with supply chain disruptions due to everything from the ongoing pandemics to a continuously volatile economy. What you probably don’t know is that, taken in aggregate, Wisconsin ranks at the top of the list of all 50 states for disruptions in its various supply chain processes and procedures.
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin
There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
Overhaul of 67-mile stretch of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Wisconsin Dells being studied
DEFOREST, Wis. — Old roads, higher-than-average crash rates, growing traffic volumes and roadway and bridge deterioration along a stretch of Interstate 39/90/94 in south central Wisconsin have prompted the state’s Department of Transportation to study potential solutions. I-90 and I-94 are Wisconsin’s two original interstate routes. Much of...
wpr.org
Wisconsin to build network of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles, but supply chain issues may slow transition
The automotive industry and local governments are navigating supply chain constraints while they electrify their fleets as Wisconsin prepares to build a network of charging stations statewide. In August, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation submitted its plan to the federal government for placing around 60 charging stations within 50 miles...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers may be noticing some flakey or unreadable license plates when behind the wheel. Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is noticing them too. The Wisconsin DMV is in the process of replacing millions of faded license plates across the state. The DMV is replacing license...
wuwm.com
After deadly rabbit virus detected in Wisconsin, vets urge owners to vaccinate animals
Rabbit owners in Wisconsin may want to get their pets vaccinated because a deadly and contagious virus has been detected in the state. It’s so devastating that some pet owners have dubbed it “rabbit ebola.” While the virus is often fatal to both pet and wild rabbits, it doesn’t affect humans or other animal species.
wpr.org
With drought impacting western US, Wisconsin cattle farmers could see higher demand, prices in coming months
Drought-affected ranchers are culling cows, which could mean new opportunity for growing beef industry in Wisconsin. Brady Zuck is a beef producer from Ladysmith and president of the Wisconsin Cattlemen's Association. He said Wisconsin livestock farmers sympathize with the many producers across the western United States who are struggling with a historic drought this year.
WEAU-TV 13
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
wisconsinexaminer.com
Clean Wisconsin joins legal battle between DNR and Kinnard Farms
A group of Kewaunee County residents represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) has intervened in a legal dispute between Kinnard Farms and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Kinnard, a giant dairy farm, has pushed back against wastewater permit requirements imposed by the DNR in March 2022. The move comes just days after Clean Wisconsin also filed a brief in support of the DNR in a lawsuit brought by Kinnard Farms.
wuwm.com
Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate
There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storm from Sept. 11-12
MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain saturated all of southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and into Monday, Sept. 12 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals. Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Racine, 9.76. South Milwaukee, 9.03.
Families swamped with flooded basements in Southeast Wisconsin
People across Southeast Wisconsin are left cleaning up after heavy, prolonged rain Saturday night into Monday morning caused power outages and flooding.
Find public land to hunt this season using DNR online mapping tools
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to hunt on public land this hunting season. With millions of acres of public land available across the state, finding the perfect spot is easy using the DNR’s array of online public land mapping tools.
Man in Wisconsin drives 115 mph & arrested for 6th OWI, ‘wanted to see how fast his car would go’
(WFRV) – After apparently trying to see ‘how fast his car would go’, one man in Wisconsin was arrested for his 6th OWI. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent traffic stop. A vehicle was pulled over for reportedly driving 115 mph in a 70 mph zone.
wxpr.org
Data shows Wisconsin's restaurant industry hitting an all-time low
Between rising costs and staffing challenges, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association says Wisconsin's restaurant industry is one of the most impacted in the country, and experts see no end in sight. According to a survey the WRA sent out last week, 93 percent of restaurants throughout the Badger State have higher...
WEAU-TV 13
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A newly released poll shows a major shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race. The Marquette University Law School Poll released Sept. 14 shows Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has taken the lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. The poll shows 49 percent of likely voters support...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Chicken fingers restaurant chain Raising Cane’s planning second Wisconsin location
Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s is planning to build its second Wisconsin location at site off Highway 50 in Kenosha. (Rendering courtesy of Raising Cane’s and ADA Architects) A Louisiana-based chicken fingers chain with a cult following is planning its second Wisconsin location. Raising Canes recently applied to the city...
wpr.org
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
Wisconsin Is Home To The Top 5 Drunkest Counties In America
Many of us like a good drink from time to time, some more than others. A recent study decided to take a look at the different counties throughout America that may be a bit drunker than others. Fun Fact all the counties on this list are in the Midwest... go...
wearegreenbay.com
When it rains it pours: A look at the record-breaking rainfall across northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Finally, Tuesday brought an end to what seemed like an eternity of rain across the state of Wisconsin. The National Weather Service in Green Bay has released the total rainfall in inches based on location. All rainfall totals below are three-day totals from Saturday, September 10 to...
