ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 20

John D Harris
5d ago

he deserves the same treatment he gave that young woman he doesn't deserve to get 3 hots and a cot

Reply
23
Eff off
5d ago

Glad he's not going to get away with what he's done

Reply
21
Kim Leigeb Jimenez
5d ago

Okay, I'm betting he was here illegally??

Reply
26
Related
CBS Minnesota

Michigan man charged in central Minnesota road rage shooting

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man faces charges in connection to a road rage shooting near central Minnesota that left a man injured.Shannon Stefan Woods, 23, was charged in Stearns County with assault with a dangerous weapon in Tuesday evening's incident.Charges say that Woods and another man were driving in separate vehicles on Interstate 94 in Avon Township. The victim said he became frustrated when Woods allegedly kept him from passing, and when he slowed down near the St. John's exit, he gave Woods the middle finger.Then the victim said he heard a bang and realized he'd been injured in the face, though he wasn't sure if a bullet hit his nose, or if it was glass shattering.Woods was arrested near the Melrose exit. In a post-Miranda statement, he admitted to shooting at the victim's vehicle two or three times with his 9mm handgun.Woods is currently in Stearns County Jail. His bail was set at $75,000.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Detroit

Michigan man suffers punctured arms in Alaska bear mauling

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Michigan man suffered serious puncture wounds to his arms during a bear mauling in Alaska, but he was able to stop the attack using pepper spray on the grizzly, officials said Wednesday.Nicholas Kuperus, 33, was able to contact Alaska State Troopers via a satellite communications device after the late Tuesday afternoon attack. Troopers say in an online post that hey were able to transport him to a waiting ambulance in the community of Glennallen.Kuperus and his fellow hunters surprised the female grizzly with three cubs while hunting in the upper East Fork Indian River area, troopers said.The sow mauled Kuperus in the attack about 60 miles north of Glennallen, but troopers say he was able to stop and deter the attack with the pepper spray, also called bear spray.Troopers responded to the scene via a state aircraft. The PA-18 Super Cub was able to land on a nearby ridge top, and they transported him to the ambulance in Glennallen, located about 180 miles northeast of Anchorage.Kuperus' home town in Michigan was not immediately available.
GLENNALLEN, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Wyoming, MI
State
Wyoming State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Body found in Lake Superior identified as Wixom woman

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Superior has been identified as a Wixom woman last seen by her family in June.Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm.Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found.According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police. 
WIXOM, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#West Michigan#Violent Crime#Wood Tv
UPI News

Deer wanders into Dollar General store in Michigan

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A surprised shopper at a Dollar General store in Michigan captured video of an unusual fellow customer browsing the aisles -- a deer. Connie MacGuinness said she was at the Dollar General in Jackson when she heard a ruckus behind her. "I was shopping and I...
JACKSON, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan nurse charged with adult abuse after failing to report medication error

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A west Michigan nurse has been charged after allegedly failing to report a medication error involving a patient at an elderly care facility in Grand Rapids.Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, is charged with one count of second degree vulnerable adult abuse, a four-year felony, after she allegedly failed to report that the patient was administered two incorrect medical doses in December 2020. The incident happened at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Bratcher was working as a licensed practical nurse at the time and had a duty to report the error but allegedly failed to do so."Caring for vulnerable adults is a significant responsibility that requires special care," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release. "Failure to fulfill that responsibility can have dire and even criminal consequences and my department will not hesitate to act."Bratcher is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 14.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
CBS Detroit

Boater reports body 12 miles off Lake Michigan shore

SHOREHAM, Mich. (AP) — Investigators were working to identify the person whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan after being spotted about 12 miles from shore, authorities said Monday.A sailboat captain saw the body Sunday offshore from the Berrien County village of Shoreham and reported the discovery to the Coast Guard, the Berrien County Sheriff's Department said.A Coast Guard crew recovered the body and turned it over to the sheriff's department for the investigation.An autopsy was planned to identify the person and determine the cause of death.The sheriff's department didn't immediately release more information about the death or how the body might have gotten so far offshore.
SHOREHAM, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy