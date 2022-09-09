ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Celebrate Oktoberfest in these Montana towns

Oktoberfest is a yearly celebration in Germany and has made its way into the Treasure State. Several towns in Montana are celebrating Oktoberfest, which is guaranteed to be a fun-filled weekend event. The Great Northwest Oktoberfest 2022 is hosted in beautiful Whitefish, Montana, and is celebrated for not one but...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish, MT
Is Montana Friendly? According To This Group, Not Really.

Well, that would depend on who you ask. I think if you would ask Montanans, they would tell you that they're very friendly, however, that's not what some folks have been saying recently. In fact, there is a group of people that believe Montana might be one of the most unfriendly places around.
Montana Wildfire update for September 13

Smoke from surrounding fires in Idaho and California continues to cloud Montana skies. Several wildfires are still burning in the state, with the Trail Ridge Fire being the biggest. Here are some of the biggest fires happening in Montana. The Trail Ridge Fire was discovered on August 26, southeast of...
MONTANA STATE
Back Where I’ve Always Belonged

Howdy Flathead Valley, it’s been a while. Forty-two years ago this month, in fact, that then-Kalispell Weekly News publisher G. George Ostrom kindly persuaded a dubious owner of KOFI Radio, Bill Patterson, to take on a newcomer with a thick southern accent as the station’s next newscaster. I’d...
KALISPELL, MT
5 Montana Restaurants That Surprisingly Closed After Being On TV

Despite being one of the least populated states in the country, Montana has its fair share of great restaurants. Throughout the years, there have been several restaurants in Montana that have been featured on popular TV shows. If you live in Montana, you most likely know about the good restaurants in your area, but do you know about the restaurants that have been on TV?
MONTANA STATE
Building the East Shore Highway

As it meanders north from Polson towards Bigfork, Montana Highway 35 can resemble an asphalt roller coaster with its deep dips, twisting turns, tight trees and flirtations with the Flathead Lake shoreline. The current version of the road, with its skimpy shoulders, sparse guardrail and a 50-mph speed limit, carries...
POLSON, MT
US withdraws polluted Montana site from new mining

BILLINGS, Mont. — U.S. officials have withdrawn parcels of public land near the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana from future mining to protect a reclamation area where more than $80 million has been spent to clean up past mining contamination. Mining will be barred for 20 years on...
MONTANA STATE
Montana’s Annual Autumnal Gold Rush

Montana’s Annual Autumnal Gold Rush If Mother Nature then chooses to fully cooperate, visitors to Glacier National Park may conclude that Montana’s annual autumnal gold rush surpasses even New England’s fabled fall color, given the grandeur of Glacier’s mountains and the stark contrast between color values that characterize fall foliage in the northern Rockies. ...
MONTANA STATE
Stranded Yellowstone Front Loader Gets Air Lifted by Montana National Guard

Sometimes, even the hardworking staff at Yellowstone National Park need a little bit of assistance. On Thursday (September 8th, 2022), one of Yellowstone's front loader tractors got stranded, but luckily, the Montana National Guard was there to lend some helping hands... and also supply a helicopter. The official Yellowstone National...
Draft Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens More Authority To Ticket Trespassers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Game wardens would have more authority to ticket trespassers under a draft bill currently before the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee. At issue is whether Wyoming game wardens should have more leeway in cases that fall under sheriffs’ jurisdiction under...
WYOMING STATE

