Read full article on original website
Related
fox34.com
City of Lubbock to start issuing fines for cut gas lines
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City Council has implemented a new ordinance that will allow the issuance of fines to contractors who cut through underground gas lines. Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shaun Fogerson says 35 out of the 78 strikes so far this year were due to contractor error. During his presentation to the council this afternoon, he said it costs $3500 just to send a fire engine crew to a gas leak, and that doesn’t even include additional costs for however long it continues to leak.
fox34.com
Ambulance carrying gunshot victim involved in wreck at 114th & Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An ambulance carrying a gunshot victim was involved in a wreck at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday evening. The victim suffered moderate injuries from a gunshot wound they suffered in the 3900 block of 110th Street. The call came in around 5 p.m. Lubbock police are currently investigating to determine the cause.
fox34.com
Ports-To-Plains project allocating funds to improve rural roads in Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Ports-To-Plains trade corridor is Lubbock’s largest upcoming transportation project. Today TRIP-NET highlighted a few reasons why this corridor is essential for transportation safety in Texas rural areas. TRIP-NET’s Keeping Rural Texas Connected report stated that the roads, “lack adequate capacity in some corridors to...
fox34.com
LFR investigating early morning apartment fire in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An early morning apartment fire in West Lubbock left 21 people displaced, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue. The fire was reported at 2:40 a.m. with smoke and flames coming from the Mission Villas Apartments near 51st and Aberdeen. Fire crews were able to keep the fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox34.com
Texas Tech cuts ribbon on ‘first-of-its-kind’ Cotton Classification Complex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock and surrounding areas make up nearly 40 percent of the national cotton output. Now Lubbock is home to the second-largest cotton classing facility in the world. It is the first of its kind, a classing complex on a university campus. The equipment in the facility...
fox34.com
Lubbock Public Library receives $70k grant, offers free digital classes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After receiving $70,000 from an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant, and $400,000 from the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) grant, the Lubbock Public Library has been making investments toward filling the digital divide. Stacy McKenzie is the Director of Library Services for the city of Lubbock, she said the free Digital Navigators program aims to help people learn computer basics and teach them about free and low-cost internet.
fox34.com
Flower Turbines Inc., makes Lubbock home
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Flower Turbines Inc. is a small vertical axis wind turbine company. They held a grand opening of their Lubbock location Monday, which will also be the headquarters for all of their North America locations. Lubbock, however, is the first location in North America. CEO and Founder...
fox34.com
Traffic delays expected due to rollover on S Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is diverting traffic off S Loop 289 after a rollover Tuesday morning. Police responded to the crash just before 8 a.m. near S Loop 289 and Slide Road. A witness at the scene stated both eastbound and westbound lanes of the Loop...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox34.com
Joyland will not reopen, is now for sale
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Owners of Joyland Amusement Park have announced that after 50 years, they will not be reopening the park. It will be auctioned on October 27, 2022, if a viable offer is not found by Oct. 1, 2022. “We have been blessed with 50 years of wonderful...
fox34.com
Lubbock man accused of threatening peace officer with electric saw
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Adam Pelton, 26, of Lubbock was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1800 block of E Amherst street on August 4, according to the initial police report. According to the police report, the call...
fox34.com
Hockley Co. deputies safer with new lit safety vests
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In Hockley County, Sheriff’s deputies have some new safety gear that’s helping them shine through the darkness while serving the community. Don Campbell, an Ohio police officer and the creator of Lit Safety Products, created new light-up vests that can be seen better at night.
fox34.com
Tesla postpones Lubbock show
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Select-a-seat Lubbock has posted some unfortunate news for Tesla fans, the Lubbock performance has been postponed to a later date due to Jeff Keith being put on vocal rest, according to a post published on their Facebook page. They note refunds will be accepted and original...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox34.com
‘Memories are priceless:’ Joyland owners create 50 years of smiles before saying goodbye
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joyland owners announced Monday that if they can’t find a buyer by the end of the month, the Lubbock amusement park is going to auction. Over the past half-century, the park has become a staple of fun and entertainment for families across the South Plains. Owner David Dean strolled through the park, reflecting on the countless memories throughout the last 50 years.
fox34.com
Police seeking information after employee struck by car during aggravated robbery
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Robbery Squad is seeking information on an aggravated robbery that injured one person. On Saturday, Sept. 3, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a business in the 1800 block of Clovis Rd. just after 1:30 p.m. Investigators say an...
fox34.com
Dog dead, Lubbock man indicted on aggravated assault charge
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was indicted on an assault charge after threatening to kill a family member; the man also allegedly killed the family dog after an argument earlier in the day. A Lubbock grand jury indicted 19-year-old Jeremiah Lawrence on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
fox34.com
Frenship ISD investigating threat against 9th Grade Center
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD police and administrators are investigating a threat made against its 9th Grade Center Sunday night. Officials say “there is no credible threat to the school” and administrators are taking action to address those involved in spreading misinformation in a social media post.
fox34.com
Good Day Good Dogs: Charlie and Spot
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From the Good Dog Gang:. This trio of puppies were found tied in a bag on the highway a couple of weeks ago. They are precious little boys! They are almost 9 weeks old and ready to find their forever homes. Oreo has been adopted!
fox34.com
19-year-old arrested after drugs, stolen firearms seized from West Lubbock home
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 19-year-old was arrested after investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang Center seized stolen handguns and drugs from a home believed to be related to gang activity. Luis Jimenez is charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of theft of a firearm. On Tuesday, investigators conducted...
fox34.com
Summer temperatures this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Summer-like temperatures are returning to the region with a slim chance of some showers over portions of the South Plains. Daytime highs will climb to near 90 degrees in Lubbock and to the mid-90s in the eastern communities tomorrow. The temps will remain in the mid-90s along and off of the Caprock but will cool some in the central and western areas Wednesday and Thursday.
fox34.com
West Carlisle firefighters participate in Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On September 11, 2001 at 8:46 a.m. the North tower of the World Trade Center was hit, by 10:28, it collapsed. “All those people and all those firefighters are now gone,” fire chief for the West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, Tim Smith said. Firefighters from...
Comments / 0