Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

City of Lubbock to start issuing fines for cut gas lines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City Council has implemented a new ordinance that will allow the issuance of fines to contractors who cut through underground gas lines. Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shaun Fogerson says 35 out of the 78 strikes so far this year were due to contractor error. During his presentation to the council this afternoon, he said it costs $3500 just to send a fire engine crew to a gas leak, and that doesn’t even include additional costs for however long it continues to leak.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Ambulance carrying gunshot victim involved in wreck at 114th & Indiana

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An ambulance carrying a gunshot victim was involved in a wreck at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday evening. The victim suffered moderate injuries from a gunshot wound they suffered in the 3900 block of 110th Street. The call came in around 5 p.m. Lubbock police are currently investigating to determine the cause.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Ports-To-Plains project allocating funds to improve rural roads in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Ports-To-Plains trade corridor is Lubbock’s largest upcoming transportation project. Today TRIP-NET highlighted a few reasons why this corridor is essential for transportation safety in Texas rural areas. TRIP-NET’s Keeping Rural Texas Connected report stated that the roads, “lack adequate capacity in some corridors to...
TEXAS STATE
fox34.com

LFR investigating early morning apartment fire in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An early morning apartment fire in West Lubbock left 21 people displaced, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue. The fire was reported at 2:40 a.m. with smoke and flames coming from the Mission Villas Apartments near 51st and Aberdeen. Fire crews were able to keep the fire...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock Public Library receives $70k grant, offers free digital classes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After receiving $70,000 from an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant, and $400,000 from the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) grant, the Lubbock Public Library has been making investments toward filling the digital divide. Stacy McKenzie is the Director of Library Services for the city of Lubbock, she said the free Digital Navigators program aims to help people learn computer basics and teach them about free and low-cost internet.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Flower Turbines Inc., makes Lubbock home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Flower Turbines Inc. is a small vertical axis wind turbine company. They held a grand opening of their Lubbock location Monday, which will also be the headquarters for all of their North America locations. Lubbock, however, is the first location in North America. CEO and Founder...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Traffic delays expected due to rollover on S Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is diverting traffic off S Loop 289 after a rollover Tuesday morning. Police responded to the crash just before 8 a.m. near S Loop 289 and Slide Road. A witness at the scene stated both eastbound and westbound lanes of the Loop...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Joyland will not reopen, is now for sale

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Owners of Joyland Amusement Park have announced that after 50 years, they will not be reopening the park. It will be auctioned on October 27, 2022, if a viable offer is not found by Oct. 1, 2022. “We have been blessed with 50 years of wonderful...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock man accused of threatening peace officer with electric saw

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Adam Pelton, 26, of Lubbock was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1800 block of E Amherst street on August 4, according to the initial police report. According to the police report, the call...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Hockley Co. deputies safer with new lit safety vests

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In Hockley County, Sheriff’s deputies have some new safety gear that’s helping them shine through the darkness while serving the community. Don Campbell, an Ohio police officer and the creator of Lit Safety Products, created new light-up vests that can be seen better at night.
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Tesla postpones Lubbock show

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Select-a-seat Lubbock has posted some unfortunate news for Tesla fans, the Lubbock performance has been postponed to a later date due to Jeff Keith being put on vocal rest, according to a post published on their Facebook page. They note refunds will be accepted and original...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

‘Memories are priceless:’ Joyland owners create 50 years of smiles before saying goodbye

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joyland owners announced Monday that if they can’t find a buyer by the end of the month, the Lubbock amusement park is going to auction. Over the past half-century, the park has become a staple of fun and entertainment for families across the South Plains. Owner David Dean strolled through the park, reflecting on the countless memories throughout the last 50 years.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Dog dead, Lubbock man indicted on aggravated assault charge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was indicted on an assault charge after threatening to kill a family member; the man also allegedly killed the family dog after an argument earlier in the day. A Lubbock grand jury indicted 19-year-old Jeremiah Lawrence on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Frenship ISD investigating threat against 9th Grade Center

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD police and administrators are investigating a threat made against its 9th Grade Center Sunday night. Officials say “there is no credible threat to the school” and administrators are taking action to address those involved in spreading misinformation in a social media post.
WOLFFORTH, TX
fox34.com

Good Day Good Dogs: Charlie and Spot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From the Good Dog Gang:. This trio of puppies were found tied in a bag on the highway a couple of weeks ago. They are precious little boys! They are almost 9 weeks old and ready to find their forever homes. Oreo has been adopted!
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Summer temperatures this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Summer-like temperatures are returning to the region with a slim chance of some showers over portions of the South Plains. Daytime highs will climb to near 90 degrees in Lubbock and to the mid-90s in the eastern communities tomorrow. The temps will remain in the mid-90s along and off of the Caprock but will cool some in the central and western areas Wednesday and Thursday.
LUBBOCK, TX

