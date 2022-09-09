Man Charged With Murder In West Loop Hit-And-Run Argued With Victim Moments Before At Nearby Nightclub, Prosecutors Say

Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Man mugged bank customer in Rogers Park, prosecutors say
Prosecutors have charged a man with knocking a bank customer to the ground during a robbery in Rogers Park on Monday morning. Chicago police responded to the Chase branch at 1791 West Howard around 10:55 a.m. and met with the 59-year-old victim. He told officers that a man pushed him to the ground outside the bank and took his wallet, containing $460.
12-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in the Heart of Chicago; 3 suspects in custody
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 12-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was shot in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said the boy was walking home from the store with his uncle for a family party around 10:30 p.m. near 21st and Wood. At the time, Deenihan said there were three cars circling the area, and two people in an alley fired shots toward the boy and his uncle.The 12-year-old boy was shot in the head, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. "This is just extremely tragic," Deenihan said.The uncle, a 21-year-old man who...
UPDATE: 2 killed, 7 wounded in Washington Park shooting, police say
Police said the shooting broke out in Washington Park around 7:45 p.m. at 51st and Champlain. Chicago Police Deputy Chief Fred Melean said two groups began arguing, and it went from shouting at each other to shooting at each other. 2 people died.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot by family member during argument in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument with a family member Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 20-year-old was arguing with a family member around 10 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Phillips Avenue when they shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
Man killed in Chatham hit-and-run crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a 59-year-old is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side Monday night.
Man robbed at gunpoint in Chicago alley speaks out
A man was robbed at gunpoint in an attack that was caught on surveillance video Friday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood.
cwbchicago.com
Robber fires shot, pistol-whips victim in Rogers Park
An armed robber fired a handgun, then beat his victim with the weapon in Rogers Park on Sunday evening, according to Chicago police. The offender remains on the loose. The 23-year-old victim was walking in the 1300 block of West Farwell when the gunman approached and demanded his property around 10:45 p.m., according to a CPD spokesperson. But the victim refused to cooperate until the robber fired a bullet into the ground, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 6 years for South Loop shooting
A man who shot another man during a dispute in the South Loop two years ago has been sentenced to six years in prison. Carlos Cheyenne Rodriguez pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery by discharging a firearm in a deal with prosecutors. In turn, they dropped nine other felonies, including five counts of attempted murder.
fox32chicago.com
Activist says Chicago police covered up incident with woman being run over by squad car
CHICAGO - A video of a woman being run over by a Chicago Police SUV surfaced in 2019, and now, one activist believes the Chicago Police Department is hiding something. Activist William Calloway spoke about a possible coverup Tuesday. After a legal court battle, Calloway was able to get the...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man charged with kidnapping attempt after his ex recognizes him on TV news, prosecutors say
A man is facing attempted kidnapping charges after his ex-girlfriend recognized him in surveillance footage of the crime that Chicago police released to the public last week, officials said Monday. At around noon last Thursday, September 8, a woman and her 5-year-old daughter were walking home from running errands in...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect wanted for pushing woman to ground, stealing her belongings at CTA Blue Line station
CHICAGO - Mass Transit Detectives released a photo of a suspect wanted in a strong-armed robbery that occurred last month at a CTA Blue Line station. At about 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 23, the victim was attempting to exit the CTA Blue Line station at Kedzie when she was approached by a male suspect, police said.
Chicago Police Officer Suspended 100 days for Kicking Handcuffed Suspect in Head, Failing to Properly Activate Bodycam
A Chicago police officer is facing a 100-day suspension for kicking a handcuffed suspect during an arrest four years ago — actions he later blamed on the “high stress nature of the incident.”. A review by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability found that Officer Jairam Ramkumar stomped...
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old girl shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:16 p.m., the teen was in the 1100 block of South Troy when she was shot multiple times, police said. She self-transported to an area hospital in good condition. The circumstances of the shooting are...
13-year-old shot by CCL holder while allegedly breaking into vehicle, Chicago police say
The vehicle's owner, who is a valid CCL holder, fired shots toward the teen, striking him in the leg.
cwbchicago.com
Video shows armed men mugging victim in Wicker Park — minutes before Chicago cops were ordered to stop chasing them
A newly released surveillance video shows a serial armed robbery team mugging a man at gunpoint in Wicker Park on Friday morning. Minutes after the footage was recorded, Chicago police officers spotted the robbers in their getaway car nearby, but a CPD supervisor ordered the cops to stop following the vehicle.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - Two people were shot on the Near West Side Monday night. At about 6:40 p.m., a man and a woman were outside in the 2100 block of West Adams when two unknown offenders on the corner produced handguns and fired shots, police said. A 27-year-old woman was shot...
14-year-old girl critically wounded on South Side after shot in the face, Chicago police say
She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.
WATCH: Man Visiting Chicago Uses Martial Arts Moves To Escape Robbers
'Give us your wallet.'
Wicker Park armed robbery: National Guardsman credits military training with thwarting incident
A National Guardsman stationed in Indiana returning to his family's Wicker Park house said his military training helped him thwart an armed robbery.
fox32chicago.com
Police recover gun from man smoking at CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A man who was smoking on CTA property has been charged after police found a gun on him Monday in the Chatham neighborhood. Joshua Nelson, 36, is accused of smoking on CTA property near the 79th Street Red Line station. When officers approached him, they discovered he was in possession of a gun, police said.
