Man Charged With Murder In West Loop Hit-And-Run Argued With Victim Moments Before At Nearby Nightclub, Prosecutors Say

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 12-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was shot in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said the boy was walking home from the store with his uncle for a family party around 10:30 p.m. near 21st and Wood. At the time, Deenihan said there were three cars circling the area, and two people in an alley fired shots toward the boy and his uncle.The 12-year-old boy was shot in the head, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. "This is just extremely tragic," Deenihan said.The uncle, a 21-year-old man who...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO