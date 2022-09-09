Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Study: West Virginia tourism spending up nearly 4% from 2019 to 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Total tourism spending in West Virginia grew 3.8% between 2019 and 2021, according to a study from the travel and tourism research firm Dean Runyan Associates. Gov. Jim Justice released the results of the study during the 2022 West Virginia Governor’s Conference on Tourism...
WVNews
West Virginia Travel Impacts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Total tourism spending in West Virginia grew 3.8% between 2019…
WVNews
Farming, water and Wall Street on Colorado’s Western Slope
LOMA, Colo. (AP) — Under the blazing afternoon sun, Joe Bernal navigates a shiny-green John Deere tractor onto a dirt road a few miles north of downtown Fruita. Bernal is headed to cut hay in a field a few hundred feet down the road. On his way, he points out the land his family has acquired over the years. His grandparents had 150 acres over there. His parents bought this land here. His great grandparents, who showed up in 1925, lived in a house right there.
WVNews
Increasing pressures on Colorado River water in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Colorado River tributaries in New Mexico bring water to the alfalfa fields in the Four Corners and the forested hills of the Gila wilderness in the southwestern part of the state. But Colorado River and reservoir management was designed during a much wetter period.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Fall foliage map available
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In celebration of the upcoming autumn season, the West Virginia Department of Tourism has released its annual fall foliage map. The map, prepared in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, estimates times of peak foliage throughout the Mountain State to help travelers plan their fall getaways in Almost Heaven.
WVNews
West Virginia Child Advocacy Network recognizes 7
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network recognized seven individuals with One With Courage Awards for their commitment to preventing child abuse and helping child survivors of abuse heal in the Mountain State. The awards were presented at the One With Courage Awards Reception on September 12 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
WVNews
COVID hospitalizations remain around 300; 7 more deaths in West Virginia, including 42-year-old
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's COVID hospitalizations aren't spiking up, but they also aren't going down. Numbers for the past week: 333 Sept. 7, 317 Sept. 8, 304 last Friday, 296 Saturday, 299 Sunday, 299 Monday, 312 Tuesday and 299 Wednesday.
WVNews
'Disgusted and angry': WVa clinic ends abortions post ban
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A pregnant 16-year-old girl panicked when she got a call from the only abortion clinic in West Virginia telling her that her appointment had been canceled and she needed to book one out-of-state. “She started crying and said, ‘I don’t know what’s going on. Can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Award winners
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network recognized seven individuals wi…
WVNews
Ella Mae Furr
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Ella Mae Furr, 91, of St. Albans went home to with the Lord on…
WVNews
Woman's rape cries go unheard in unmonitored drug sting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A woman outfitted with a tiny microphone and hidden camera walked up to a dilapidated drug house on a chilly afternoon last year looking to buy meth from a dealer known on the streets as “Mississippi.”. But as the informant disappeared inside with a...
Comments / 0