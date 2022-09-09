Former SGTC Assistant basketball coach Reco Dawson named as Shelton State Men’s Basketball Coach

Carlyle Walton has been named the new Chief Executive Officer at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Walton will officially take on the new role on September 15. “Carlyle is an outstanding leader with a remarkable list of achievements and someone who has a passion for excellence,” said Scott Steiner, President & CEO, Phoebe Putney Health System. “We are excited to have Carlyle join the Phoebe Family, and I have no doubt that he will ensure Phoebe Sumter remains one of the top hospitals in our region and continues to meet the needs of people in and around Sumter County.”

SUMTER COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO