Former SGTC Assistant basketball coach Reco Dawson named as Shelton State Men’s Basketball Coach

Americus Times-Recorder
GSW Men’s Soccer Team posts program’s largest margin of victory in Peach Belt Conference
AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Men’s Soccer Team (GSW) posted the largest margin of victory over a Peach Belt Conference opponent in program history when the Hurricanes defeated the University of South Carolina-Aiken by the score of 5-1 on Saturday, September 10 at Hurricane Field. Midfielder...
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Hurricanes open PBC play with loss at North Georgia
DAHLONEGA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University Women’s Soccer Team (GSW) traveled up to Dahlonega, GA in hopes beginning Peach Belt Conference play with a win over the Lady Nighthawks of the University of North Georgia. However, UNG scored two goals in the first half and one in the second on their way to a 3-0 clean sheet (shut out) victory over the Lady Hurricanes on Saturday, September 10.
Americus Times-Recorder
Furlow Charter Lady Falcons finish fifth at Lee County Invitational
LESBURG, GA – The Furlow Charter Lady Falcons Cross Country Team (FC) turned in a fifth place finish in the team standings at the annual Lee County Invitational Meet on Saturday, September 10 at the course at the Kinchafooney Primary School in Leesburg, GA. The Lady Falcons finished in...
Americus Times-Recorder
Schley County Lady Wildcats fall to Hawkinsville in pitchers’ duel
HAWKINSVILLE, GA – The Schley County Lady Wildcats Softball Team (SCHS) could not get its offense on track against Hawkinsville starting pitcher Katelyn Newman. Newman pitched seven scoreless innings, allowed only three hits and struck out six SCHS batters in leading the Lady Red Devils to a 2-0 victory over the Lady Wildcats on Monday, September 12 at Hawkinsville High School.
Americus Times-Recorder
Valwood’s eight-run fourth inning dooms Lady Raiders
VALDOSTA – The Southland Academy Lady Raider softball team (SAR) dropped its fourth straight contest on Thursday, September 8 as the Valwood Lady Valiants scored eight run in the fourth inning to secure an 11-0 shut out victory over SAR. With the loss, the Lady Raiders are now 1-6...
Americus Times-Recorder
Wildcats suffer shut out loss to Bleckley County
ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Wildcats (SC) suffered their second straight loss of the season when the Bleckley County Royals (BC) shut out SC 17-0 on Friday, September 9 at Wildcat Stadium. While the SC defense did what it could to keep the Wildcats in the game, this was...
Americus Times-Recorder
Charlie Collins Recognized as SGTC Student of Excellence
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College in Americus recently held a ceremony to recognize outstanding students in several program areas. The overall “Student of Excellence” distinction was awarded to horticulture student Charlie Collins of Sale City. Collins was nominated by SGTC horticulture instructor Brandon Gross. Dr. David...
Deborah Williams Jones tapped to be first Randolph County manager
CUTHBERT — After a lengthy career in education, Americus native Deborah Williams Jones is stepping into a career that she had contemplated for decades. Jones was selected this week as the first county manager in Randolph County’s history to lead operations in the rural county whose county seat is Cuthbert.
Georgia's rural Black voters helped propel Democrats before. Will they do it again?
One group that could help 2022 statewide Democratic candidates is Georgia's rural Black voters. They helped Stacey Abrams get close in 2018 and later pushed two Democratic U.S. senators to victory.
WTVM
Lanes blocked after multi-vehicle wreck on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A multi-vehicle accident has left lanes blocked on Victory Drive in Columbus. Traffic is being redirected from Victory Drive southbound lane. It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries. The Georgia Department of Transportation is on the scene helping with redirecting traffic. Stay...
WTVM
Homegoing Celebration for Robert Anderson, Remembering a Columbus Trailblazer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “He had that low baritone voice that I’ll always remember and I’ll always remember all the things that he did in the city of Columbus,” says Calvin Smyre, former Georgia state representative and friend of Robert Anderson for more than 65 years.
WALB 10
1 injured in Mitchell Co. shooting
BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is left injured after a domestic dispute that caused public safety concerns Tuesday night, according to Mithcell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a domestic dispute at the BZ Bee convenience store around 9:38 p.m. Deputies said it was an isolated incident and...
Exchange Club ready to 'make memories' with return of fair
ALBANY — While the world around it is going virtual, events like the annual Exchange Club Fair in Albany remain in the realm of the here and now. As James E. Strates Shows Promotions man Marty Biniasz puts it: “Call us the anti-virtual experience.”. Officials with the Exchange...
wfxl.com
New CEO named at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center
Carlyle Walton has been named the new Chief Executive Officer at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Walton will officially take on the new role on September 15. “Carlyle is an outstanding leader with a remarkable list of achievements and someone who has a passion for excellence,” said Scott Steiner, President & CEO, Phoebe Putney Health System. “We are excited to have Carlyle join the Phoebe Family, and I have no doubt that he will ensure Phoebe Sumter remains one of the top hospitals in our region and continues to meet the needs of people in and around Sumter County.”
Unloaded gun found at Northside Middle School during the search of a student's backpack
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — An unloaded gun was found in a student's backpack at Northside Middle School on Tuesday, according to an email from the Houston County School District. A call went out to parents explaining what happened on the campus. During a search of a student's backpack, they say, an unloaded firearm was found.
WTVM
Heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus. Columbus police are currently on a taped-off scene. There is no word on the reason for the police presence at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
southgatv.com
Baker County bridge slated for replacement
NEWTON, GA – Baker County commuters need to be aware of the impending closure of Cross Road Bridge over Big Cypress Creek, as Georgia’s Department of Transportation plans a replacement span. GDOT says a 2021 inspection showed the current bridge, constructed in 1960, is showing cracks and leaking...
albanyceo.com
Kenneth Dyer of Dougherty County Schools System on Work-Based Learning
Kenneth Dyer is Superintendent of Dougherty County Schools System. He talks about how they prepare students to enter the workforce with quality skills. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
wabe.org
24 years later, Shy Shy’s family still searches for missing Georgian
Earlier this month, agents with the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the killer involved in a 1988 Dade County murder, bringing closure to the decades-long case of a missing Michigan woman. But many others are still waiting for answers about their missing loved ones, including the family of Shy’Kemmia Pate.
WTVM
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phenix City police have arrested a woman in relation to a fatal shooting. On September 11, officers responded to the 100 block of 10th Ave South in reference to a person not breathing. Upon arrival, police found 47-year-old Mendel King, of Phenix City, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. King was pronounced dead on the scene.
