ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

Former SGTC Assistant basketball coach Reco Dawson named as Shelton State Men’s Basketball Coach

By Ken Gustafson
Americus Times-Recorder
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Americus Times-Recorder

Lady Hurricanes open PBC play with loss at North Georgia

DAHLONEGA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University Women’s Soccer Team (GSW) traveled up to Dahlonega, GA in hopes beginning Peach Belt Conference play with a win over the Lady Nighthawks of the University of North Georgia. However, UNG scored two goals in the first half and one in the second on their way to a 3-0 clean sheet (shut out) victory over the Lady Hurricanes on Saturday, September 10.
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Furlow Charter Lady Falcons finish fifth at Lee County Invitational

LESBURG, GA – The Furlow Charter Lady Falcons Cross Country Team (FC) turned in a fifth place finish in the team standings at the annual Lee County Invitational Meet on Saturday, September 10 at the course at the Kinchafooney Primary School in Leesburg, GA. The Lady Falcons finished in...
LEESBURG, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Schley County Lady Wildcats fall to Hawkinsville in pitchers’ duel

HAWKINSVILLE, GA – The Schley County Lady Wildcats Softball Team (SCHS) could not get its offense on track against Hawkinsville starting pitcher Katelyn Newman. Newman pitched seven scoreless innings, allowed only three hits and struck out six SCHS batters in leading the Lady Red Devils to a 2-0 victory over the Lady Wildcats on Monday, September 12 at Hawkinsville High School.
SCHLEY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Americus, GA
College Sports
Americus, GA
Basketball
Americus, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Basketball
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Macon, GA
Local
Georgia Basketball
City
Americus, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Valwood’s eight-run fourth inning dooms Lady Raiders

VALDOSTA – The Southland Academy Lady Raider softball team (SAR) dropped its fourth straight contest on Thursday, September 8 as the Valwood Lady Valiants scored eight run in the fourth inning to secure an 11-0 shut out victory over SAR. With the loss, the Lady Raiders are now 1-6...
VALDOSTA, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Wildcats suffer shut out loss to Bleckley County

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Wildcats (SC) suffered their second straight loss of the season when the Bleckley County Royals (BC) shut out SC 17-0 on Friday, September 9 at Wildcat Stadium. While the SC defense did what it could to keep the Wildcats in the game, this was...
ELLAVILLE, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Charlie Collins Recognized as SGTC Student of Excellence

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College in Americus recently held a ceremony to recognize outstanding students in several program areas. The overall “Student of Excellence” distinction was awarded to horticulture student Charlie Collins of Sale City. Collins was nominated by SGTC horticulture instructor Brandon Gross. Dr. David...
AMERICUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Jets#Tutor Retention Counselor#The National Tournament#Navarro College#Gcaa#Sgtc#Shelton State Athletics#Sscc Athletics
WTVM

Lanes blocked after multi-vehicle wreck on Victory Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A multi-vehicle accident has left lanes blocked on Victory Drive in Columbus. Traffic is being redirected from Victory Drive southbound lane. It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries. The Georgia Department of Transportation is on the scene helping with redirecting traffic. Stay...
WALB 10

1 injured in Mitchell Co. shooting

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is left injured after a domestic dispute that caused public safety concerns Tuesday night, according to Mithcell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a domestic dispute at the BZ Bee convenience store around 9:38 p.m. Deputies said it was an isolated incident and...
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
wfxl.com

New CEO named at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center

Carlyle Walton has been named the new Chief Executive Officer at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Walton will officially take on the new role on September 15. “Carlyle is an outstanding leader with a remarkable list of achievements and someone who has a passion for excellence,” said Scott Steiner, President & CEO, Phoebe Putney Health System. “We are excited to have Carlyle join the Phoebe Family, and I have no doubt that he will ensure Phoebe Sumter remains one of the top hospitals in our region and continues to meet the needs of people in and around Sumter County.”
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus. Columbus police are currently on a taped-off scene. There is no word on the reason for the police presence at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
southgatv.com

Baker County bridge slated for replacement

NEWTON, GA – Baker County commuters need to be aware of the impending closure of Cross Road Bridge over Big Cypress Creek, as Georgia’s Department of Transportation plans a replacement span. GDOT says a 2021 inspection showed the current bridge, constructed in 1960, is showing cracks and leaking...
BAKER COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

24 years later, Shy Shy’s family still searches for missing Georgian

Earlier this month, agents with the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the killer involved in a 1988 Dade County murder, bringing closure to the decades-long case of a missing Michigan woman. But many others are still waiting for answers about their missing loved ones, including the family of Shy’Kemmia Pate.
UNADILLA, GA
WTVM

Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phenix City police have arrested a woman in relation to a fatal shooting. On September 11, officers responded to the 100 block of 10th Ave South in reference to a person not breathing. Upon arrival, police found 47-year-old Mendel King, of Phenix City, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. King was pronounced dead on the scene.
PHENIX CITY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy