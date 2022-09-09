ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fillmore County, MN

KDHL AM 920

Multiple Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 14 Near Byron

Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash at an intersection between Byron and Rochester Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says a Ford pick-up was traveling west on Hwy. 14 and a Ram pick-up was attempting to turn south onto County Rd. 3 when the pick-ups collided around 8:30 a.m. The report indicates a Kenworth Semi was also involved in the crash.
BYRON, MN
Y-105FM

Two Seriously Injured in Hwy. 52 Motorcycle Crash

Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday. The State Patrol incident report says 67-year-old Bruce Mcallister of Eyota was driving the motorcycle north when he lost control of it around 7:30 p.m. The motorcycle then stopped in the median at County Rd. 1 Blvd between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Injured in Fall at Quarry Near Byron (Update)

Updated 9/14 9:30 a.m.: Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office released more information about the fall that occurred near Byron Tuesday morning that sent a man to St. Mary's Hospital. Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported fall shortly before 11 a.m. in the...
BYRON, MN
KIMT

2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in Olmsted Co.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man from northeast Iowa and a Minnesota man were hurt during a three-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on Highway 14. The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened at 8:38 a.m. in the westbound lane of Highway 14 and County Rd. 3 in Kalmar Township. The driver...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Preston Man Injured in Car-Pickup Crash

Wykoff, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Preston man was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a two-vehicle crash this afternoon. The State Patrol says 40-year-old Theo Blaney was driving a car west on Highway 80 when it collided with a westbound pickup truck. The crash was reported in an area just east of Wykoff just before 1:30 PM.
PRESTON, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Driver suffers minor injuries, narrowly avoids head-on collision in Trempealeau County rollover crash

TOWN OF SUMNER, Wis. (WKBT) — A driver suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash while trying to avoid a head-on collision in Trempealeau County Monday. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Jeramiah Parson of Strum tried to pass another vehicle travelling west on US HWY 10/53 near Tracey Valley Road. This was a no-passing zone, according to authorities. Parson left the road to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle and rolled his car.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
kduz.com

Fatal Stearns Co Motorcycle Crash

One person died and another was injured when two motorcycles went off a road south of Melrose Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says at 2:18pm, they were notified of a motorcycle crash on County Road 13 just south of 360th Street in Grove Township. While enroute, information...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist killed in Olmsted County crash

ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A motorcyclists was killed along Highway 52 in Olmsted County Saturday evening.The crash happened near mile marker 36, in Orion Township.Police say the motorcycle collided with a Chevrolet Traverse heading in the opposite direction.The driver of the motorcycle -- identified by the State Patrol as 36-year-old Rick Jay Hutton -- was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.The State Patrol also reported that they're investigating whether the driver of the Chevrolet, a 57-year-old from Chatfield, was under the influence of alcohol.Neither that driver, nor his passenger, were injured in the crash.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Grease Fire in Apartment Leads to Meth Bust in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police reported uncovering over 90 grams of meth and a firearm after responding to the report of a woman refusing to leave the scene of an apartment fire Sunday. The criminal complaint filed against 32-year-old Elizabeth Raimann of Rochester Tuesday says firefighters saw her flushing...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Names of couple in NE Rochester murder-suicide released

(ABC 6 News) – The names of a deceased Iowan couple found in a probable NE Rochester home murder-suicide were released Wednesday, Sept. 14. Dale Nelson, 67, and Alberta Nelson, 65, were found dead at 510 16th Street NE Sept. 5, after Rochester police conducted a welfare check. According...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges Against Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An apparent traffic violation has led to drug charges against a Rochester man. The criminal complaint filed Monday against 40-year-old Terry Ohm says Rochester police pulled him over for failure to signal in the 800 block of Broadway Ave. North shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday. A drug-recognition officer involved in the stop stated Ohm appeared to be displaying signs of stimulant use, which prompted a request for a K-9 search of the vehicle he was driving.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Fillmore County man takes plea deal over discovery of meth

PRESTON, Minn. – A former fugitive is pleading guilty to a drug charge in Fillmore County. Beau William Block, 40 of Rushford, pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree drug possession. Charges of second-degree drug possession and possession of hypodermic needles will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced, which is scheduled for November 14.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Two men sentenced for Halloween assault in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two people have now been sentenced for a Halloween beating in Floyd County. Brandon Patrick Starkey, 29 of Charles City, and Zachary James Starkey, 29 of Charles City, have pleaded guilty to willful injury and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury. Michelle Lea Keagle, 32 of Charles City, has entered a guilty plea to willful injury and assault causing bodily injury.
CHARLES CITY, IA

