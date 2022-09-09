Read full article on original website
Related
Multiple Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 14 Near Byron
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash at an intersection between Byron and Rochester Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says a Ford pick-up was traveling west on Hwy. 14 and a Ram pick-up was attempting to turn south onto County Rd. 3 when the pick-ups collided around 8:30 a.m. The report indicates a Kenworth Semi was also involved in the crash.
Two Seriously Injured in Hwy. 52 Motorcycle Crash
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday. The State Patrol incident report says 67-year-old Bruce Mcallister of Eyota was driving the motorcycle north when he lost control of it around 7:30 p.m. The motorcycle then stopped in the median at County Rd. 1 Blvd between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls.
Man Injured in Fall at Quarry Near Byron (Update)
Updated 9/14 9:30 a.m.: Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office released more information about the fall that occurred near Byron Tuesday morning that sent a man to St. Mary's Hospital. Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported fall shortly before 11 a.m. in the...
KIMT
2 with life-threatening injuries following motorcycle crash in SE Minnesota
GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash Monday night in Goodhue County. The Minnesota State Patrol said Bruce Mcallister, 67, of Eyota, and Sylvia Johnson, 53, of Eagan, were seriously injured during the crash on Highway 52. Mcallister was taken to St. Marys and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMT
2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in Olmsted Co.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man from northeast Iowa and a Minnesota man were hurt during a three-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on Highway 14. The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened at 8:38 a.m. in the westbound lane of Highway 14 and County Rd. 3 in Kalmar Township. The driver...
KIMT
Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office: NE Iowa man falls 40 feet into rock pile, suffers significant injuries
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man fell 40 feet into a rock pile and suffered extensive injuries Tuesday morning. The sheriff’s office said it happened at around 11 a.m. in the 11000 block of County Rd. 25 SW. The man, identified as a 28-year-old from Fredericksburg, Iowa, was found...
KIMT
Charles City man to stand trial for deadly Cerro Gordo County collision
MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a fatal collision in Cerro Gordo County. Timothy James Hoy, 58 of Charles City, is charged with homicide by vehicle and two counts of serious injury by vehicle. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Hoy was driving...
Preston Man Injured in Car-Pickup Crash
Wykoff, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Preston man was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a two-vehicle crash this afternoon. The State Patrol says 40-year-old Theo Blaney was driving a car west on Highway 80 when it collided with a westbound pickup truck. The crash was reported in an area just east of Wykoff just before 1:30 PM.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver suffers minor injuries, narrowly avoids head-on collision in Trempealeau County rollover crash
TOWN OF SUMNER, Wis. (WKBT) — A driver suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash while trying to avoid a head-on collision in Trempealeau County Monday. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Jeramiah Parson of Strum tried to pass another vehicle travelling west on US HWY 10/53 near Tracey Valley Road. This was a no-passing zone, according to authorities. Parson left the road to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle and rolled his car.
kduz.com
Fatal Stearns Co Motorcycle Crash
One person died and another was injured when two motorcycles went off a road south of Melrose Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says at 2:18pm, they were notified of a motorcycle crash on County Road 13 just south of 360th Street in Grove Township. While enroute, information...
Motorcyclist killed in Olmsted County crash
ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A motorcyclists was killed along Highway 52 in Olmsted County Saturday evening.The crash happened near mile marker 36, in Orion Township.Police say the motorcycle collided with a Chevrolet Traverse heading in the opposite direction.The driver of the motorcycle -- identified by the State Patrol as 36-year-old Rick Jay Hutton -- was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.The State Patrol also reported that they're investigating whether the driver of the Chevrolet, a 57-year-old from Chatfield, was under the influence of alcohol.Neither that driver, nor his passenger, were injured in the crash.
One dead after rollover on Highway 35 near Holmen
Police said that when first responders arrived at the scene, the vehicle's only occupant was found deceased.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grease Fire in Apartment Leads to Meth Bust in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police reported uncovering over 90 grams of meth and a firearm after responding to the report of a woman refusing to leave the scene of an apartment fire Sunday. The criminal complaint filed against 32-year-old Elizabeth Raimann of Rochester Tuesday says firefighters saw her flushing...
KIMT
Wanted man arrested in Olmsted Co., facing additional charges after M38 pills found
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A wanted 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and is facing additional drug charges. Jayvon Jones-Shields was a passenger in a vehicle and had a felony warrant out of Olmsted Co. He was arrested on that warrant and had eight M38 pills on his person when he was...
KAAL-TV
Names of couple in NE Rochester murder-suicide released
(ABC 6 News) – The names of a deceased Iowan couple found in a probable NE Rochester home murder-suicide were released Wednesday, Sept. 14. Dale Nelson, 67, and Alberta Nelson, 65, were found dead at 510 16th Street NE Sept. 5, after Rochester police conducted a welfare check. According...
KIMT
Some guests evacuated after fire call Wednesday at Rochester Days Inn
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A burner being left on was the likely cause of a fire call Wednesday morning at Days Inn where guests had to be evacuated. Fire officials said it happened at 6:48 a.m. and a fire was found in the third-floor hotel room. “An ample amount of smoke...
Rochester Man Allegedly Impaired and Speeding at More Than 100MPH
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - For the second time in less than a week, there is news concerning an allegedly impaired driver caught speeding at over 100 mph in the Rochester area. Charges were filed Friday against a 27-year-old Rochester man in connection with a traffic stop that occurred in...
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges Against Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An apparent traffic violation has led to drug charges against a Rochester man. The criminal complaint filed Monday against 40-year-old Terry Ohm says Rochester police pulled him over for failure to signal in the 800 block of Broadway Ave. North shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday. A drug-recognition officer involved in the stop stated Ohm appeared to be displaying signs of stimulant use, which prompted a request for a K-9 search of the vehicle he was driving.
KIMT
Fillmore County man takes plea deal over discovery of meth
PRESTON, Minn. – A former fugitive is pleading guilty to a drug charge in Fillmore County. Beau William Block, 40 of Rushford, pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree drug possession. Charges of second-degree drug possession and possession of hypodermic needles will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced, which is scheduled for November 14.
KIMT
Two men sentenced for Halloween assault in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two people have now been sentenced for a Halloween beating in Floyd County. Brandon Patrick Starkey, 29 of Charles City, and Zachary James Starkey, 29 of Charles City, have pleaded guilty to willful injury and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury. Michelle Lea Keagle, 32 of Charles City, has entered a guilty plea to willful injury and assault causing bodily injury.
Comments / 0