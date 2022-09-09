Read full article on original website
Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen CarOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal landsPolarbearOregon State
Port of Alsea Terminates Shop Lease With Shrimp DaddyOregon Coast Breaking NewsAlsea, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Oregon Ducks to face Washington State in midday national spotlight
The Oregon Ducks’ first true road game will be played in the afternoon. The Ducks will visit the Palouse to take on Washington State at 1 p.m. PT on Sept. 24 at Martin Stadium. The game will be televised live on FOX. No. 25 Oregon (1-1) hosts No. 12...
kptv.com
Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
thatoregonlife.com
Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained
The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
SFGate
Cedar Creek Fire, one of 21 fires burning in Oregon, forces evacuations
The Cedar Creek Fire in central Oregon, which has scorched more than 86,000 acres, forced rural residents to flee their homes over the weekend before officials slightly curbed evacuation orders Sunday night for just one of dozens of wildfires burning across the West. The blaze about 60 miles east of...
beachconnection.net
Popular N. Oregon Coast Spot Closed for Two Weeks: Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast's most treasured and famous parks will be closed to all visitors except long distance hikers, a closure that will last about two weeks. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced this week that the entrance road to Ecola State...
thatoregonlife.com
Lincoln City Oregon 2022 Fall Kite Festival to Return in October
If you’re looking for an excuse to head to the Oregon Coast soon, you won’t want to miss the Kite Festival in Lincoln City as we head into fall 2022. Held on the beach at the D River State Recreation Site, the annual Fall Kite Festival is a longstanding family vacation tradition. Experience two days of kite-flying activities and let your heart soar!
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
thatoregonlife.com
Vitae Springs Fire Continues to Burn in Salem With Evacuations in Place
Fires continue to worsen all over Oregon, as around 350 people are estimated to be affected by the latest evacuation Saturday morning due to the Vitae Springs in south Salem. The brush fire broke out Friday afternoon, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office placing an evacuation notice under Level 2 for around 1,500 people. According to state mapping, there are around 1,000 structures in the secondary zone, which you can see here.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Classic Neskowin Beach House with a Stylish Standalone Sauna
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Neskowin retreat with floor-to-ceiling glass for ocean views. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
Head-on crash in Sherwood injures six people
A late Saturday night head-on crash north of Sherwood sent multiple people to the hospital, the Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
kezi.com
Remembering Amber Mark, woman who was killed in tent off Hwy 99
EUGENE, Ore. -- The family and friends of Amber Mark, who tragically died after a driver tore through a tent, are speaking out. Officials with the Eugene Police Department said 18-year-old Anthony Rodeen ran over Mark's tent while she was inside. They said he then continued to drive recklessly down Highway 99 for about a mile and hit another person before being arrested. The other victim is now in stable condition.
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (September 11, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 8:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 at milepost 121. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white Toyota FJ Cruiser, operated...
kykn.com
LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (10:35 PM)
LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (UPDATE 2 – 10:35 PM) Posted on FlashAlert: September 9th, 2022 10:40 PM. Emergency responders will be remaining on scene overnight. Previously announced Level 3 evacuations remain in effect. As a precaution, Level 2: Be Set evacuations are being issued to the following areas in Marion and Polk Counties:
hh-today.com
Report released on fatal bike crash
The accident that killed an Albany bicyclist on Riverside Drive on Aug. 23 remains “under investigation,” according to a police traffic crash report the Linn County Sheriff’s Office released on Friday. The report is a standard form to be filled out after any crash. There’s a page...
klcc.org
Oregon becomes first state to receive fed's approval on Medicaid reimbursement of mobile crisis intervention services
Governor Kate Brown is applauding her state becoming the first to earn federal approval for Medicaid reimbursement of mobile crisis intervention services. Brown pointed to the CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets) program run by the White Bird Clinic in Eugene, whose teams work to de-escalate difficult situations, and help people in crisis find essential support services.
Molalla mayor, fearing for life, pulls gun at Buckeroo grounds
Scott Keyser said a speeding car was coming at him and Councilor Eric Vermillion, prompting him to draw his weapon.A Saturday night disturbance saw Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser draw a firearm and aim it at a vehicle as he and City Councilor Eric Vermillion confronted a speeding car at the Molalla Buckeroo grounds. Keyser said that in that moment, he feared for his safety, prompting the response. The pair were part of the Molalla Cares group operating an evacuation point at the Buckeroo grounds Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 for animals displaced by the McIver Park wildfire. Saturday...
canbyfirst.com
Mayor Says He Pointed Gun at Driver in Self-Defense in Incident at Molalla Buckeroo
Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser claims he was acting in self-defense when he aimed a firearm at a fast-approaching vehicle at the Molalla Buckeroo Saturday, where he was assisting evacuees from the wildfires around Milo McIver State Park in Estacada and other areas. In a public video posted to Facebook Monday,...
kezi.com
Police respond to two separate shootings over the weekend
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police said officers responded to two different shootings on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday at 10:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired into an apartment in the Kinsrow area, according to an EPD spokesperson. Police said no one was physically hurt. The investigation...
Highway 101 head-on crash kills one, seriously injures another
A head-on collision just south of Lincoln City Friday night left one dead and another seriously injured.
kezi.com
Benton County files for eminent domain to acquire land for justice campus
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Benton County government is filing to invoke eminent domain to acquire a nearly 30-acre parcel of land on which to site a new justice campus after their most recent offer to buy the land was refused by the owner. Benton County officials say they offered nearly...
