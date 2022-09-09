Scott Keyser said a speeding car was coming at him and Councilor Eric Vermillion, prompting him to draw his weapon.A Saturday night disturbance saw Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser draw a firearm and aim it at a vehicle as he and City Councilor Eric Vermillion confronted a speeding car at the Molalla Buckeroo grounds. Keyser said that in that moment, he feared for his safety, prompting the response. The pair were part of the Molalla Cares group operating an evacuation point at the Buckeroo grounds Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 for animals displaced by the McIver Park wildfire. Saturday...

