Americus Times-Recorder
Furlow Charter Lady Falcons finish fifth at Lee County Invitational
LESBURG, GA – The Furlow Charter Lady Falcons Cross Country Team (FC) turned in a fifth place finish in the team standings at the annual Lee County Invitational Meet on Saturday, September 10 at the course at the Kinchafooney Primary School in Leesburg, GA. The Lady Falcons finished in...
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Hurricanes open PBC play with loss at North Georgia
DAHLONEGA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University Women’s Soccer Team (GSW) traveled up to Dahlonega, GA in hopes beginning Peach Belt Conference play with a win over the Lady Nighthawks of the University of North Georgia. However, UNG scored two goals in the first half and one in the second on their way to a 3-0 clean sheet (shut out) victory over the Lady Hurricanes on Saturday, September 10.
Americus Times-Recorder
Charlie Collins Recognized as SGTC Student of Excellence
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College in Americus recently held a ceremony to recognize outstanding students in several program areas. The overall “Student of Excellence” distinction was awarded to horticulture student Charlie Collins of Sale City. Collins was nominated by SGTC horticulture instructor Brandon Gross. Dr. David...
Americus Times-Recorder
Schley County Lady Wildcats fall to Hawkinsville in pitchers’ duel
HAWKINSVILLE, GA – The Schley County Lady Wildcats Softball Team (SCHS) could not get its offense on track against Hawkinsville starting pitcher Katelyn Newman. Newman pitched seven scoreless innings, allowed only three hits and struck out six SCHS batters in leading the Lady Red Devils to a 2-0 victory over the Lady Wildcats on Monday, September 12 at Hawkinsville High School.
Americus Times-Recorder
GSW Men’s Soccer Team posts program’s largest margin of victory in Peach Belt Conference
AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Men’s Soccer Team (GSW) posted the largest margin of victory over a Peach Belt Conference opponent in program history when the Hurricanes defeated the University of South Carolina-Aiken by the score of 5-1 on Saturday, September 10 at Hurricane Field. Midfielder...
Americus Times-Recorder
Valwood’s eight-run fourth inning dooms Lady Raiders
VALDOSTA – The Southland Academy Lady Raider softball team (SAR) dropped its fourth straight contest on Thursday, September 8 as the Valwood Lady Valiants scored eight run in the fourth inning to secure an 11-0 shut out victory over SAR. With the loss, the Lady Raiders are now 1-6...
wfxl.com
New CEO named at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center
Carlyle Walton has been named the new Chief Executive Officer at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Walton will officially take on the new role on September 15. “Carlyle is an outstanding leader with a remarkable list of achievements and someone who has a passion for excellence,” said Scott Steiner, President & CEO, Phoebe Putney Health System. “We are excited to have Carlyle join the Phoebe Family, and I have no doubt that he will ensure Phoebe Sumter remains one of the top hospitals in our region and continues to meet the needs of people in and around Sumter County.”
WTVM
Lanes blocked after multi-vehicle wreck on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A multi-vehicle accident has left lanes blocked on Victory Drive in Columbus. Traffic is being redirected from Victory Drive southbound lane. It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries. The Georgia Department of Transportation is on the scene helping with redirecting traffic. Stay...
Georgia National Fair announces new clear bag policy
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair is instituting a new clear bag policy for all fair-goers this year ahead of the 2022 fair in October. In a Facebook post, the Georgia National Fair announced that all bags must be clear and 12x6x12 or smaller. The exception to the...
WTVM
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Class will be in session - outdoors - for a new school planning to open in Columbus early next year. Enrollment is open for a new non-traditional school that encourages outdoor learning. A new school called ‘Bloom’ - the Midland Forest School - will be the...
Deborah Williams Jones tapped to be first Randolph County manager
CUTHBERT — After a lengthy career in education, Americus native Deborah Williams Jones is stepping into a career that she had contemplated for decades. Jones was selected this week as the first county manager in Randolph County’s history to lead operations in the rural county whose county seat is Cuthbert.
WTVM
Homegoing Celebration for Robert Anderson, Remembering a Columbus Trailblazer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “He had that low baritone voice that I’ll always remember and I’ll always remember all the things that he did in the city of Columbus,” says Calvin Smyre, former Georgia state representative and friend of Robert Anderson for more than 65 years.
Georgia's rural Black voters helped propel Democrats before. Will they do it again?
One group that could help 2022 statewide Democratic candidates is Georgia's rural Black voters. They helped Stacey Abrams get close in 2018 and later pushed two Democratic U.S. senators to victory.
UPDATE: Sink hole partially blocks off 14th St. in downtown Columbus
UPDATE 9/13/22 6:32 p.m.: The police presence near Broadway is due to a sinkhole that appears to be around five to eight feet deep, one foot wide. A representative with Columbus Public Works says that the sinkhole may be caused by a sanitation or storm pipe. The city says it intends to come back tomorrow […]
southgatv.com
Baker County bridge slated for replacement
NEWTON, GA – Baker County commuters need to be aware of the impending closure of Cross Road Bridge over Big Cypress Creek, as Georgia’s Department of Transportation plans a replacement span. GDOT says a 2021 inspection showed the current bridge, constructed in 1960, is showing cracks and leaking...
WTVM
Crews on scene of fire at Buckhead Grill in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews are currently battling a heavy fire at Buckhead Grill in Columbus. There are multiple fire units on the scene. It’s unknown at this time what has caused the fire. Buckhead Grill is located at 5010 Armour Road. Stay with us as we gather more...
Portion of Illges Road between Buena Vista Road and Ace Way Drive expected to close until Oct. 19
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the city of Columbus announced the expected closure of a portion of Illges Road in Columbus, Georgia. Starting on Sept. 19, a portion of Illges Road in between Buena Vista Road and Ace Way Drive will be closed and is expected to stay closed until Oct. 19. The closure […]
Crews battling fire at restaurant on Armour Road in Columbus
Columbus fire crews are battling a fire at the Buckhead Steak and Wine restaurant in Columbus. WRBL has a crew on the scene, where flames could be seen from I-185 Wednesday morning. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing story.
WTVM
Road closure at Illges Rd. in Columbus to begin Sept. 19
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Beginning Monday, Sept. 19, Illges Road between Buena Vista Road and Ace Way Drive will be closed. According to the city of Columbus, this closure is due to the ongoing construction of the Spiderweb Road Project. Drivers should pay close attention to the detour signs and...
Unloaded gun found at Northside Middle School during the search of a student's backpack
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — An unloaded gun was found in a student's backpack at Northside Middle School on Tuesday, according to an email from the Houston County School District. A call went out to parents explaining what happened on the campus. During a search of a student's backpack, they say, an unloaded firearm was found.
