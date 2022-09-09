ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

Furlow Charter Lady Falcons finish fifth at Lee County Invitational

LESBURG, GA – The Furlow Charter Lady Falcons Cross Country Team (FC) turned in a fifth place finish in the team standings at the annual Lee County Invitational Meet on Saturday, September 10 at the course at the Kinchafooney Primary School in Leesburg, GA. The Lady Falcons finished in...
LEESBURG, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Lady Hurricanes open PBC play with loss at North Georgia

DAHLONEGA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University Women’s Soccer Team (GSW) traveled up to Dahlonega, GA in hopes beginning Peach Belt Conference play with a win over the Lady Nighthawks of the University of North Georgia. However, UNG scored two goals in the first half and one in the second on their way to a 3-0 clean sheet (shut out) victory over the Lady Hurricanes on Saturday, September 10.
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Charlie Collins Recognized as SGTC Student of Excellence

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College in Americus recently held a ceremony to recognize outstanding students in several program areas. The overall “Student of Excellence” distinction was awarded to horticulture student Charlie Collins of Sale City. Collins was nominated by SGTC horticulture instructor Brandon Gross. Dr. David...
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Schley County Lady Wildcats fall to Hawkinsville in pitchers’ duel

HAWKINSVILLE, GA – The Schley County Lady Wildcats Softball Team (SCHS) could not get its offense on track against Hawkinsville starting pitcher Katelyn Newman. Newman pitched seven scoreless innings, allowed only three hits and struck out six SCHS batters in leading the Lady Red Devils to a 2-0 victory over the Lady Wildcats on Monday, September 12 at Hawkinsville High School.
SCHLEY COUNTY, GA
Valwood’s eight-run fourth inning dooms Lady Raiders

VALDOSTA – The Southland Academy Lady Raider softball team (SAR) dropped its fourth straight contest on Thursday, September 8 as the Valwood Lady Valiants scored eight run in the fourth inning to secure an 11-0 shut out victory over SAR. With the loss, the Lady Raiders are now 1-6...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

New CEO named at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center

Carlyle Walton has been named the new Chief Executive Officer at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Walton will officially take on the new role on September 15. “Carlyle is an outstanding leader with a remarkable list of achievements and someone who has a passion for excellence,” said Scott Steiner, President & CEO, Phoebe Putney Health System. “We are excited to have Carlyle join the Phoebe Family, and I have no doubt that he will ensure Phoebe Sumter remains one of the top hospitals in our region and continues to meet the needs of people in and around Sumter County.”
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Lanes blocked after multi-vehicle wreck on Victory Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A multi-vehicle accident has left lanes blocked on Victory Drive in Columbus. Traffic is being redirected from Victory Drive southbound lane. It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries. The Georgia Department of Transportation is on the scene helping with redirecting traffic. Stay...
James Brown
13WMAZ

Georgia National Fair announces new clear bag policy

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair is instituting a new clear bag policy for all fair-goers this year ahead of the 2022 fair in October. In a Facebook post, the Georgia National Fair announced that all bags must be clear and 12x6x12 or smaller. The exception to the...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Class will be in session - outdoors - for a new school planning to open in Columbus early next year. Enrollment is open for a new non-traditional school that encourages outdoor learning. A new school called ‘Bloom’ - the Midland Forest School - will be the...
COLUMBUS, GA
southgatv.com

Baker County bridge slated for replacement

NEWTON, GA – Baker County commuters need to be aware of the impending closure of Cross Road Bridge over Big Cypress Creek, as Georgia’s Department of Transportation plans a replacement span. GDOT says a 2021 inspection showed the current bridge, constructed in 1960, is showing cracks and leaking...
BAKER COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Crews on scene of fire at Buckhead Grill in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews are currently battling a heavy fire at Buckhead Grill in Columbus. There are multiple fire units on the scene. It’s unknown at this time what has caused the fire. Buckhead Grill is located at 5010 Armour Road. Stay with us as we gather more...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Road closure at Illges Rd. in Columbus to begin Sept. 19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Beginning Monday, Sept. 19, Illges Road between Buena Vista Road and Ace Way Drive will be closed. According to the city of Columbus, this closure is due to the ongoing construction of the Spiderweb Road Project. Drivers should pay close attention to the detour signs and...
COLUMBUS, GA

