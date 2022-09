PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was named the AFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday.Fitzpatrick had a standout game in the Steelers' overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals. He picked off Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and returned it for a touchdown in the first quarter. He also blocked the potential go-ahead extra-point attempt from Bengals kicker Evan McPherson with 2 seconds left in the fourth quarter, preserving a 20-20 tie. Fitzpatrick had a team-high 14 total tackles in the win. The Steelers host the New England Patriots on Sunday.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO