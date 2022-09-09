Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Hurricane Harvey's hardest hit survivors five times as likely to experience anxiety from COVID-19 pandemic
Then came COVID-19. Building on the existing registry, researchers at CEHI, with collaborators at Rice University and the Environmental Defense Fund, deployed new surveys to assess the economic and health impacts of the pandemic nationally, but with a special focus on those hit by back-to-back climate disasters. Two results stood out.
Phys.org
Research finds educators need mental health support following hurricanes
After Hurricanes Harvey and Matthew hit Texas and North Carolina, it was the custodians who removed debris and damaged supplies from the athletic fields. It was the principals who stayed in the building for 24 hours while their schools operated as shelters. It was the teachers who ran to the local pharmacy to retrieve students' lifesaving medicine while communication was limited.
2urbangirls.com
Family of slain woman still seeking answers on the two year anniversary of her death
It’s been two years since Mikeona Johnson left home and never returned. She would be found nearly a week later behind Sportsman’s Park, now known as Jesse Owens Park, dead in the back seat of her car. Homes on the north side of the park captured footage of...
Comments / 0