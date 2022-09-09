ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Research finds educators need mental health support following hurricanes

After Hurricanes Harvey and Matthew hit Texas and North Carolina, it was the custodians who removed debris and damaged supplies from the athletic fields. It was the principals who stayed in the building for 24 hours while their schools operated as shelters. It was the teachers who ran to the local pharmacy to retrieve students' lifesaving medicine while communication was limited.
