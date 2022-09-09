ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wander Franco active, Drew Rasmussen starting for Rays vs. Yankees

By Marc Topkin
 5 days ago
The Rays and Yankees will play a three-game series at Yankee Stadium starting tonight. [ MARC TOPKIN | Times ]

NEW YORK — Wander Franco will be uniform and Drew Rasmussen on the mound as the Rays open a three-game series tonight against the American League East-leading Yankees.

Franco has been out since breaking the hamate bone in his right hand on a swing July 9. He had surgery three days later, and his return had some delays before it was accelerated after he played his first full game in four rehab outings on Wednesday.

To make room on the 28-man active roster, the Rays designated for assignment infielder Yu Chang, who hit .260 in 36 games, and optioned right-hander Yonny Chirinos to Triple-A Durham. Chirinos will stay with the Rays during the road trip as a member of the taxi squad. (He also could be in line to pitch one of the games during Tuesday’s doubleheader in Toronto.)

Rasmussen, the American League pitcher of the month for August, was to start Tuesday, but those plans were shuffled when his wife, Stevie, went into labor early that morning and delivered their son, Rhett, at about 4:30 a.m.

Frankie Montas, who always seems to pitch well against the Rays, will be on the mound for the Yankees, who are without regulars DJ LeMahieu, Josh Donaldson, Giancarlo Stanton and Jose Trevino for assorted reasons.

The Rays (77-58) took two of three games the last two times the teams played, and begin the night 4-1/2 games out of first place, though only three behind the Yankees (83-55) in the loss column.

The Yankees are holding a pregame ceremony to honor Derek Jeter’s 2020 election to the Hall of Fame, and the former star shortstop and part-time Tampa resident is expected to throw out the first pitch. Among former teammates that will be on hand are Tino Martinez.

Here is the Yankees’ lineup:

• • •

