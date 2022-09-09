Read full article on original website
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit News
Wojo: MSU's first big test at Washington should answer some unknowns
East Lansing — Michigan State is 2-0 and ranked 11th and by most statistical measures, looks legit. Transfer running backs Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard look legit. Transfer defensive end Jacoby Windmon looks legitimately legit. But like many teams this time of year, it’s hard to tell what’s real...
Detroit News
Detroit News high school picks: Cass Tech, King set for latest clash in 'huge rivalry'
It’s rivalry week with Detroit King playing at Detroit Cass Tech on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Detroit) for bragging rights in the PSL. King — 1-1 and ranked No. 7 in The News Super 20 — swept the season’s series last season with a 41-34 regular-season win and a 21-15 victory in the PSL title game after Cass Tech earned the season’s sweep in 2020.
Detroit News
Old Inn at St. John's on track to unveil rare new golf course, The Cardinal, in summer 2023
Plymouth — The old Inn at St. John's had a lot of golf holes, but not a lot of golf fans. "No one would say they were great," Ray Hearn said of the 27 holes that used to reside south of Five Mile Road, between Sheldon and Northville roads.
Detroit News
Divisions emerge on MSU's board over Stanley's future
Fractures emerged Monday within Michigan State University's governing board on whether President Samuel Stanley Jr. should remain in charge of the school or retire from his post. The development over the weekend that some Board of Trustee members set a Tuesday deadline for him to decide whether he is willing...
Detroit News
'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors
Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
Detroit News
Michigan State University trustee reveals why he, others want Stanley's exit
A Michigan State University trustee is offering details for the first time about why he and other trustees want President Samuel Stanley Jr. to retire from the university two years before his five-year contract is over — hours before Stanley is scheduled to address the faculty. Trustee Pat O'Keefe,...
Detroit News
Theatre restaurant guide: Where to eat before the show in Detroit
Dinner and a show; it's a pairing as old as time and popular as ever. With the fall theater season ramping up — not to mention a hefty sports schedule, concerts and other big events downtown like the North American International Auto Show — ticketholders will be looking for restaurants to visit to make it a complete night out.
Detroit News
LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats
The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
Detroit News
Dining calendar: Beer fests, fundraisers and more
Bourbon, Beer, Bacon and BBQ at the Whitney: As part of the Whitney mansion’s City Fest event series, this event features the Ghost of David Whitney signature beer, Mansion Reserve Bourbon, bacon appetizer and a three-course barbecue and bourbon dinner, plus a cigar afterglow in the garden. 6:30-10 p.m. Thurs. $125. 4421 Woodward, Detroit. thewhitney.com/cityfest/B-4.
Detroit News
MSU board chair Byrum backs Stanley, says he shouldn't retire
The chair of the Michigan State University Board of Trustees on Monday issued a statement that said some board members should not ask President Samuel Stanley to retire two years before his five-year contract is over. "It is my belief these board members should apologize, reverse course and refocus on...
Detroit News
Detroit man sentenced for raping 5 teenagers over span of 7 years
Detroit — After pleading guilty to raping five teenagers over the span of seven years, a Detroit man will spend the next 25 to 50 years in prison. Lionel Wells' DNA was submitted into a federal database in each case, from 2007 to 2014, linking them to each other but not to Wells, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller.
Detroit News
Detroit takes step back on law requiring restaurants to post food-safety signs
Detroit — The Detroit City Council is divided on whether restaurants should be required to post color-coded signs indicating to the public how compliant the establishments are with food safety. On Tuesday, the nine-member council unanimously voted to send District 3 Councilman Scott Benson's proposed ordinance back to the...
Detroit News
Detroit rapper taps TikTok fame in bid to buy block where he grew up
Detroit — Rapper Tray Little is using a social media app in his bid to fulfill a dream of not just buying back his childhood home, but the entire block on the city's northwest side where he grew up. While Little is far from acquiring the dozen vacant homes...
Detroit News
This is the XTURISMO hoverbike: 'What we've all dreamed of since we were little kids'
Detroit — As a boy, Shuhei Komatsu loved Star Wars movies, especially the lightning-fast land speeders. So when he grew up, he decided to make one of his own, he said. "I wanted to make something from the movie real," Komatsu said. "It's a land speeder for the Dark Side."
Detroit News
Man sentenced to life in prison after slipping through cracks in 2003 Detroit slaying
Detroit — A suspect in a 2003 slaying who slipped through the cracks and was not charged until 2018 was sentenced Friday to life in prison for the murder of Marchella Robinson. Detroit police sought murder charges against James Matthews, 69, in Robinson's death in 2003, but the warrant...
Detroit News
Two Detroit men charged in separate shootings in Eastpointe
Eastpointe — Two Detroit men have been charged in connection with a pair of unrelated shootings that happened in Eastpointe last week. The first one, Early Lamont Jones, 34, was charged Friday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe with discharging a weapon from a vehicle, felony firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and carrying a concealed weapon.
Detroit News
Cadillac Celestiq turns heads at EyesOn Design Awards
Detroit — The Cadillac Celestiq, the dramatic sedan concept pointing the way to the luxury brand’s electric future, dominated the 2022 EyesOn Design Awards, taking home two trophies. The Celestiq won for Best Use of Color, Graphics, or Materials and for Best Concept Vehicle. In the latter category,...
Detroit News
Detroit inspector general rescinds probe into Inner City Contracting
Detroit — The city of Detroit's Office of Inspector General on Tuesday rescinded interim suspensions issued to a major demolition contractor, stating due to Inner City Contracting's cooperation with its investigation, it's now able to resume work. The Office of Inspector General released its final investigative report Tuesday, which...
Detroit News
Eight-year-old girl dies in shooting at west side Detroit home
Detroit — Amid "concerning" conditions inside a west-side house, police say an 8-year-old girl was fatally shot in the neck and shoulder Tuesday, making her at least the sixth child under age 11 to die by gunfire in Detroit this year, officials said. Police were called at about 11:50...
Detroit News
Plane makes emergency landing Sunday at Ann Arbor airport
Pittsfield Township — A pilot and his passenger were uninjured after making an emergency landing Sunday at an airport, police said. Officers and firefighters were called at about 2:50 p.m. to the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport for a report of a possible crashed aircraft. They arrived and located an...
