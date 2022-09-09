ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit News

Wojo: MSU's first big test at Washington should answer some unknowns

East Lansing — Michigan State is 2-0 and ranked 11th and by most statistical measures, looks legit. Transfer running backs Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard look legit. Transfer defensive end Jacoby Windmon looks legitimately legit. But like many teams this time of year, it’s hard to tell what’s real...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Detroit News high school picks: Cass Tech, King set for latest clash in 'huge rivalry'

It’s rivalry week with Detroit King playing at Detroit Cass Tech on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Detroit) for bragging rights in the PSL. King — 1-1 and ranked No. 7 in The News Super 20 — swept the season’s series last season with a 41-34 regular-season win and a 21-15 victory in the PSL title game after Cass Tech earned the season’s sweep in 2020.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Divisions emerge on MSU's board over Stanley's future

Fractures emerged Monday within Michigan State University's governing board on whether President Samuel Stanley Jr. should remain in charge of the school or retire from his post. The development over the weekend that some Board of Trustee members set a Tuesday deadline for him to decide whether he is willing...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors

Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Theatre restaurant guide: Where to eat before the show in Detroit

Dinner and a show; it's a pairing as old as time and popular as ever. With the fall theater season ramping up — not to mention a hefty sports schedule, concerts and other big events downtown like the North American International Auto Show — ticketholders will be looking for restaurants to visit to make it a complete night out.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats

The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Dining calendar: Beer fests, fundraisers and more

Bourbon, Beer, Bacon and BBQ at the Whitney: As part of the Whitney mansion’s City Fest event series, this event features the Ghost of David Whitney signature beer, Mansion Reserve Bourbon, bacon appetizer and a three-course barbecue and bourbon dinner, plus a cigar afterglow in the garden. 6:30-10 p.m. Thurs. $125. 4421 Woodward, Detroit. thewhitney.com/cityfest/B-4.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

MSU board chair Byrum backs Stanley, says he shouldn't retire

The chair of the Michigan State University Board of Trustees on Monday issued a statement that said some board members should not ask President Samuel Stanley to retire two years before his five-year contract is over. "It is my belief these board members should apologize, reverse course and refocus on...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man sentenced for raping 5 teenagers over span of 7 years

Detroit — After pleading guilty to raping five teenagers over the span of seven years, a Detroit man will spend the next 25 to 50 years in prison. Lionel Wells' DNA was submitted into a federal database in each case, from 2007 to 2014, linking them to each other but not to Wells, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit takes step back on law requiring restaurants to post food-safety signs

Detroit — The Detroit City Council is divided on whether restaurants should be required to post color-coded signs indicating to the public how compliant the establishments are with food safety. On Tuesday, the nine-member council unanimously voted to send District 3 Councilman Scott Benson's proposed ordinance back to the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Two Detroit men charged in separate shootings in Eastpointe

Eastpointe — Two Detroit men have been charged in connection with a pair of unrelated shootings that happened in Eastpointe last week. The first one, Early Lamont Jones, 34, was charged Friday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe with discharging a weapon from a vehicle, felony firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and carrying a concealed weapon.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Detroit News

Cadillac Celestiq turns heads at EyesOn Design Awards

Detroit — The Cadillac Celestiq, the dramatic sedan concept pointing the way to the luxury brand’s electric future, dominated the 2022 EyesOn Design Awards, taking home two trophies. The Celestiq won for Best Use of Color, Graphics, or Materials and for Best Concept Vehicle. In the latter category,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit inspector general rescinds probe into Inner City Contracting

Detroit — The city of Detroit's Office of Inspector General on Tuesday rescinded interim suspensions issued to a major demolition contractor, stating due to Inner City Contracting's cooperation with its investigation, it's now able to resume work. The Office of Inspector General released its final investigative report Tuesday, which...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Eight-year-old girl dies in shooting at west side Detroit home

Detroit — Amid "concerning" conditions inside a west-side house, police say an 8-year-old girl was fatally shot in the neck and shoulder Tuesday, making her at least the sixth child under age 11 to die by gunfire in Detroit this year, officials said. Police were called at about 11:50...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Plane makes emergency landing Sunday at Ann Arbor airport

Pittsfield Township — A pilot and his passenger were uninjured after making an emergency landing Sunday at an airport, police said. Officers and firefighters were called at about 2:50 p.m. to the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport for a report of a possible crashed aircraft. They arrived and located an...
ANN ARBOR, MI

