Lubbock, TX

KCBD

City of Lubbock to start issuing fines for cut gas lines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City Council has implemented a new ordinance that will allow the issuance of fines to contractors who cut through underground gas lines. Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shaun Fogerson says 35 out of the 78 strikes so far this year were due to contractor error. During his presentation to the council this afternoon, he said it costs $3500 just to send a fire engine crew to a gas leak, and that doesn’t even include additional costs for however long it continues to leak.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Calm Tuesday Results in Only 19 People Arrested in Lubbock

Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Wolfforth buys water in hopes to help city water shortage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City Of Wolfforth has been under a water restriction for years, this restriction prohibits the use of automatic irrigation systems. The citizens of Wolfforth say that they are tired of it, but at Monday’s city council meeting members claimed to have finally found a solution. Randy Criswell the city manager of Wolfforth said, " A contract with Loop 88 LLC for the purchase of untreated groundwater.”
WOLFFORTH, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock to conduct code checks in University Pines

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Code Administration Department will conduct a Neighborhood Deployment in the University Pines neighborhood on Sept 14 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. This exercise area will be bordered by:. 82nd Street. University Avenue. 98th Street. Indiana Avenue. Code Administration will have a field office...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Ambulance carrying gunshot victim involved in wreck at 114th & Indiana

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An ambulance carrying a gunshot victim was involved in a wreck at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday evening. The victim suffered moderate injuries from a gunshot wound they suffered in the 3900 block of 110th Street. The call came in around 5 p.m. Lubbock police are currently investigating to determine the cause.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The South Plains Fair Implements New Clear Bag Policy

September means chilly air and light jackets, but it also means it's time for the South Plains Fair. This year, the fair will be from September 23rd to October 1st, with Buck-A-Ride Night being held on September 22. There are a few changes that are being put into place for this 2022 event.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City council discusses juvenile curfew

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell says his officers are too busy answering emergency calls to patrol for curfew violators. If the police are going to focus on curfew enforcement, Chief Mitchell says it will take six officers working mandatory overtime at night. The officers would patrol...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Ports-To-Plains project allocating funds to improve rural roads in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Ports-To-Plains trade corridor is Lubbock’s largest upcoming transportation project. Today TRIP-NET highlighted a few reasons why this corridor is essential for transportation safety in Texas rural areas. TRIP-NET’s Keeping Rural Texas Connected report stated that the roads, “lack adequate capacity in some corridors to...
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

LFR investigating early morning apartment fire in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An early morning apartment fire in West Lubbock left 21 people displaced, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue. The fire was reported at 2:40 a.m. with smoke and flames coming from the Mission Villas Apartments near 51st and Aberdeen. Fire crews were able to keep the fire...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Public Library receives $70k grant, offers free digital classes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After receiving $70,000 from an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant, and $400,000 from the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) grant, the Lubbock Public Library has been making investments toward filling the digital divide. Stacy McKenzie is the Director of Library Services for the city of Lubbock, she said the free Digital Navigators program aims to help people learn computer basics and teach them about free and low-cost internet.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

An Open Letter to Milwaukee Avenue During Rush Hour: You're the Worst

There are some things that we are learning to live with in Lubbock. The near-constant threat of catalytic converter theft, the impending closure of Joyland, and the ubiquitous weeds that have taken over our finest city facilities. But lately, and perhaps the surge of students that have invaded Lubbock has...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Dissecting the Public Nudity at Buffalo Springs Lake

The talk of the internet in Lubbock this weekend was the lady playing catch and possibly more at the lake this weekend. I find this all very intriguing and I'd like to boil it down a bit, but if you're just joining us, here's a quick synopsis from our own Chad Hasty:
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation in the 2800 block of 37th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit conducted an investigation in the 2800 block of 37th Street Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the MSCU responded following a request to assist EMS around 8:10 a.m. No further information concerning the investigation was released by...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Road work on N University to cause traffic delays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Drivers in north Lubbock can expect traffic delays due to railroad crossing work starting today. The railroad crossing at N University Avenue and US 84 will be closed for the next week, according to a TxDOT release. Traffic will be detoured from the area until the...
LUBBOCK, TX

