Read full article on original website
JC
5d ago
To bad they didn't take the gunman out and rid the taxpayers and the public of people like this.
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Related
2 arrested in connection with murder and barricaded gunman situation in Detroit
The Detroit Police Department Special Response Team and officers were in the scene after 10 a.m. Wednesday, in the 16000 block of Constance, south of Joy Road and east of the Southfield Freeway.
Man in custody after leading police on chase through Macomb County
RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is in custody after he led police on a chase through Macomb County on Monday.According to Michigan State Police, the suspect was involved in some sort of retail fraud before crashing his vehicle into a Utica Police cruiser just before 1 p.m. A chase ensued but Utica PD officers ended the pursuit at M-52 and 28 Mile Road. Another officer was in the area of 32 Mile and Lowe Plank roads in Richmond when he spotted the suspect. The officer was able to deploy stop sticks, forcing the suspect to crash his vehicle into a ditch.The suspect fled the scene on foot but was apprehended a few hours later after a witness saw him in a nearby field. The suspect, only described as a 41 year-old man, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
Stabbing incident near Fraser High School leaves 1 teen dead, another in critical condition
One person – reportedly a student – is dead after a stabbing “incident” near a middle school and high school in Fraser on Tuesday evening, WWJ’s Mike Campbell reports.
Detroiters urged to shelter in place while police deal with "active barricaded gunman" on west side
The Detroit Police Department Special Response Team and officers were in the scene after 10 a.m. Wednesday, in the 16000 block of Constance, south of Joy Road and east of the Southfield Freeway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shelter-in-place lifted for residents on Detroit’s west side following barricaded gunman situation
DETROIT – Residents in the area of Constance Avenue and Asbury Park on Detroit’s west side are no longer being asked to shelter in place Wednesday following a barricaded gunman situation. Detroit police were investigating a barricaded gunman situation Wednesday morning in the 16000 block of Constance Avenue...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Monroe man charged with robbing Canton Township pharmacy clerk at gunpoint
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Monroe man has been charged with robbing a Canton Township pharmacy clerk at gunpoint. The robbery happened just before 1:30 p.m. June 25 at Devz Pharmacy on North Canton Center Road. Officials said John Samuel Dooley III, 41, of Monroe, walked into the pharmacy...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County teen arrested near Warren train tracks after stealing car at gunpoint, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A Macomb County teenager was arrested near railroad tracks in Warren after approaching an Eastpointe family at gunpoint and stealing their car, police said. Officers were called around 1:15 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 10) to a home in the 24000 block of Roxana Avenue in Eastpointe. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
13-year-old boy arrested for threatening to shoot up 3 schools in Warren, Sterling Heights
WARREN, Mich. – A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for threatening to shoot up three schools in Warren and Sterling Heights, police said. Threats posted on Twitter around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 14) claimed someone was going to “shoot up” Cousino High School at 8 a.m., according to authorities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police investigate fatal crash involving SUV, semi truck on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Bloomfield Township Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a semi truck and an SUV. The crash happened at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 near the Telegraph Road and Old Telegraph Road intersection in Bloomfield Township. When officers arrived they found a semi...
41-Year-Old Suspect Arrested Following A Car Crash In Macomb County (Macomb County, MI)
A driver suspected of retail fraud rammed into a Utica police car before leading police on a chase and crashing. Police chased the driver to M-52 and 28 Mile Road. A Trooper tried to stop the driver on 32 Mile, but he fled. The driver [..]
Suspects rams Utica Police car, flees on foot after chase and crash on 32 Mile Road: MSP
Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a chase and search for a fleeing suspect in Macomb County on Monday, but he was able to get away.
fox2detroit.com
8-year-old dead from gunshot in Detroit home, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are investigating a shooting incident in Detroit where an 8-year-old girl died after being struck in the neck. The shooting happened in the 8800 block of Heyden on Detroit's west side. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday. Chief James White...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Serial Peeping Tom in Ann Arbor released from custody after posting bond
ANN ARBOR – The man arrested for planting cameras in the bathrooms of seven local businesses and one park is free on bond. A $100,000 surety bond was posted for Erric Morton on Friday and he was released. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he personally came up with the funds or if someone posted bond on his behalf, said Ann Arbor police.
3 schools in Macomb County close after online threats, teen arrested
Online threats to "shoot up" two high schools and a middle school — all in the Warren district — led officials to close the schools Monday and launch a search for whoever made them. By early afternoon, officials said, police had arrested a 13-year-old boy, whom they tracked through his internet address. "You have...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Deadly stabbing in Fraser leads to middle school, high school lockdown
FRASER, Mich. – A deadly stabbing in a Fraser neighborhood led to lockdowns at both middle and high schools on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the area of Garfield Road and Klein Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Fraser police are saying very little about what happened, but Local 4 has learned...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Westland police looking for two thieves who ‘pickpocketed’ 82-year-old at grocery store
WESTLAND, Mich. – Police are looking for two suspects who they say pickpocketed a senior citizen in Westland. The incident happened on Aug. 7 at 12:30 p.m. at the Kroger located at 36430 Ford Road. According to police, the first suspect stopped and acted as if the 82-year-old victim...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Walled Lake shooting: Police continue to investigate the case, trying to determine motive
Walled Lake, Mich. – Oakland County detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting that took place in Walled Lake on Sunday morning and trying to identify a possible motive. On Sunday, Sept. 11, around 4:11 a.m., Walled Lake police were dispatched to a home on Glenwood Drive after receiving...
fox2detroit.com
Suspects rob Inkster home, return month later and assault 84-year-old homeowner
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Inkster police are investigating a breaking and entering case at a residence in the city after men who stole thousands of dollars from the homeowner while posing as maintenance workers returned a month later and assaulted two people that live at the home. The series...
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: How two thieves pickpocketed an 82-year-old at Westland Kroger
The Westland Police Department said two men were able to trap an 82-year-old man in the vestibule of a Kroger and steal his wallet. Police are searching for two men for stealing the man's wallet after they were able to trick him into thinking he'd hit one of the men while the other stole his wallet from his back pocket.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 women charged with swiping multiple purses from shopping carts in Canton, using stolen cards
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two women have been charged with stealing multiple purses from shopping carts at Canton Township stores and then using the credit and debit cards inside to make purchases. Shaniece Poindexter, 26, of Westland, and Monea Marie Matthews, 26, of Detroit, are accused of taking purses...
Comments / 4