Westland, MI

To bad they didn't take the gunman out and rid the taxpayers and the public of people like this.

Man in custody after leading police on chase through Macomb County

RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is in custody after he led police on a chase through Macomb County on Monday.According to Michigan State Police, the suspect was involved in some sort of retail fraud before crashing his vehicle into a Utica Police cruiser just before 1 p.m.  A chase ensued but Utica PD officers ended the pursuit at M-52 and 28 Mile Road. Another officer was in the area of 32 Mile and Lowe Plank roads in Richmond when he spotted the suspect. The officer was able to deploy stop sticks, forcing the suspect to crash his vehicle into a ditch.The suspect fled the scene on foot but was apprehended a few hours later after a witness saw him in a nearby field. The suspect, only described as a 41 year-old man, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Monroe man charged with robbing Canton Township pharmacy clerk at gunpoint

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Monroe man has been charged with robbing a Canton Township pharmacy clerk at gunpoint. The robbery happened just before 1:30 p.m. June 25 at Devz Pharmacy on North Canton Center Road. Officials said John Samuel Dooley III, 41, of Monroe, walked into the pharmacy...
MONROE, MI
8-year-old dead from gunshot in Detroit home, police say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are investigating a shooting incident in Detroit where an 8-year-old girl died after being struck in the neck. The shooting happened in the 8800 block of Heyden on Detroit's west side. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday. Chief James White...
DETROIT, MI
Serial Peeping Tom in Ann Arbor released from custody after posting bond

ANN ARBOR – The man arrested for planting cameras in the bathrooms of seven local businesses and one park is free on bond. A $100,000 surety bond was posted for Erric Morton on Friday and he was released. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he personally came up with the funds or if someone posted bond on his behalf, said Ann Arbor police.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Deadly stabbing in Fraser leads to middle school, high school lockdown

FRASER, Mich. – A deadly stabbing in a Fraser neighborhood led to lockdowns at both middle and high schools on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the area of Garfield Road and Klein Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Fraser police are saying very little about what happened, but Local 4 has learned...
VIDEO: How two thieves pickpocketed an 82-year-old at Westland Kroger

The Westland Police Department said two men were able to trap an 82-year-old man in the vestibule of a Kroger and steal his wallet. Police are searching for two men for stealing the man's wallet after they were able to trick him into thinking he'd hit one of the men while the other stole his wallet from his back pocket.
