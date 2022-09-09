UPDATE: 3 dead after Paintsville, Kentucky shooting; victims’ families speak out

UPDATE (Sept. 10, 2022, at 1:10 a.m.): Kentucky State Police are still investigating a triple murder in Paintsville, Kentucky. 13 News spoke with family members of the victims Friday night and they say this was heartbreaking when they heard the news.

Officials say they responded to the shooting Friday morning. Three people were found in a home with life-threatening injuries and later died on the scene.

The suspect was later arrested and transported to a nearby hospital. His condition is still unknown.

State police say they are investigating this as a triple-murder.

Richard and Rushia Dorton say they are the older siblings of one victim. They also say while this is a tough situation, their only concern is making sure their sister’s children are cared for.

“They’ll be fine, I promise you that,” Richard Dorton says referring to his late sister’s children.

The victims’ or the suspect’s names have not been released yet and there’s no further information on the events that led to this incident.

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—Three people are dead after a shooting in Paintsville, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say that the shooting happened on Depot St. near the Boyd St. intersection and that an arrest has been made.

Schools in the area were put on a temporary lockdown, but that lockdown has been lifted.

Crews are still on the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.