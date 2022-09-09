Two Sheriff’s Deputies Fatally ‘Ambushed’ While Serving Warrant in Georgia

Cobb County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Two Georgia sheriff deputies are dead after a routine warrant delivery went horribly wrong on Thursday. Two suspects, identified by Cobb County court officials as Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden, were being served for three felony counts of theft. They reportedly opened fire from inside and nearby their house when officers exited their vehicles. “What I can tell you in this moment is this—in plain terms, it is simple, my two deputies were ambushed this evening and killed,” said Cobb County Sheriff Craig D. Owens. “The two suspects we believe are the perpetrators of this crime are currently in custody and are being held at the Cobb County Police Department for questioning.” The suspects allegedly barricaded themselves inside as SWAT teams arrived. They were ultimately taken into custody late Thursday. The names of the slain officers have not been released.

Read it at ABC News