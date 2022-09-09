ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dems Slam Virginia AG for Creating 20-Person ‘Election Integrity Unit’

By Asta Hemenway
 5 days ago
Julia Rendleman/Getty

Virginia’s attorney general announced on Friday the creation of a new 20-person unit that will ensure “legality and purity in elections”—even though the state has seen no major cases of voter fraud as of late. Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office said the team will investigate and prosecute potential violations of election law, and be a legal resource for state and local elections. “I pledged during the 2021 campaign to work to increase transparency and strengthen confidence in our state elections,” Miyares said in a news release. “It should be easy to vote, and hard to cheat. The Election Integrity Unit will work to help to restore confidence in our democratic process in the Commonwealth.” At the same time, Republicans in Virginia and across the country have pushed baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being stolen from former President Donald Trump. Some Democrats have slammed Miyares’ announcement, saying the election unit will pursue frivolous voter fraud claims to appease the conservative base there. “With the creation of this unit, Attorney General Miyares has fully embraced Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ and the far-right fringes of the Republican party,” Democratic Party of Virginia spokesman Gianni Snidle told the Virginia Mercury. Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, joked on Twitter that Miyares would soon push a “Ghost Busting Unit that will hunt for ghosts and ghouls across the Commonwealth.” “The Attorney General has said countless times that Joe Biden won the 2020 election,” Miyares’ spokeswoman, Victoria LaCivita, said Friday.

Stefanik-Backed Candidate Wins MAGA World Face-Off in New Hampshire

At 25, Karoline Leavitt could become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress after winning the Republican primary in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District. Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas currently represents the district along the Granite State’s Seacoast region stretching up the Maine border, and will compete against Leavitt for a second term in November.
Republican Election Official in Upstate New York Charged With Absentee-Ballot Fraud

A Republican elections commissioner for upstate Rensselaer County in New York was arrested Tuesday on charges he unlawfully used the names and dates of birth of voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots. Court documents allege Jason Schofield, 42, applied for absentee ballots in the names of people who had no interest in voting in 2021 or who did not request absentee ballots. They did not know Schofield was using their personal information. “In some of these instances, according to the indictment, Schofield also took possession of the absentee ballots issued to these voters, brought the ballots to the voters,...
New Video Shows Trump’s Pick to Run AZ Elections Accusing Pence of ‘Coup’

Mark Finchem, the Republican nominee for secretary of state in Arizona, has enthusiastically championed a number of conspiracy theories—none more so than the conspiracy of a stolen 2020 election, which is the animating force behind his campaign to run Arizona’s elections.But in a recent campaign speech, Finchem pushed the envelope, even by his own standards.Just days before he won the August primary, Finchem was caught on tape blaming former Vice President Mike Pence for everything from orchestrating a “coup” to unseat Donald Trump after Jan. 6, to allegedly spying on the Trump campaign in 2016, to scheming to “steal” the...
Iranian Hackers Accused of Tormenting Domestic Violence Shelter in Pennsylvania

The Biden administration announced charges against three Iranian hackers with suspected ties to an Iranian government attack group called “Charming Kitten” for ransomware and hacking operations, according to U.S. officials.The hackers—which are affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to officials at the Department of Treasury—have gone after hundreds of organizations in the United States, the U.K., Israel, Iran, and elsewhere, including a shelter for victims of domestic violence in Pennsylvania, an electric utility company based in Indiana, and a public housing entity, according to court documents.The hacking group has been running ransomware operations since at least 2020 by...
Trump Lied About Secret Service Concerns to Throw Off New York AG

In confidential court documents, former President Donald Trump tried to squirm his way out of taking a trip to the New York Attorney General’s office last month, telling a judge that the Secret Service had security concerns about the AG’s office, according to two sources familiar with the matter.In the days before his Aug. 10 deposition, according to those two sources and a third person familiar with the discussions, Trump’s legal team asked that the contentious interview at the AG’s office be relocated to a more comfortable, convenient spot for the former president: Trump Tower.The excuse appalled those who read...
Florida Saw a 50% Surge in Antisemitic Incidents Last Year, Report Says

Florida recorded a 50 percent surge in antisemitic incidents last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League. With a large presence of white supremacists and antisemitic hate groups that have sought to spread their ideology with rallies and propaganda, Florida had the third most antisemitic incidents of any state, the report warns. (The top two: New York and California.) In just over a year and a half, from January 2020 to August 2022, there were more than 400 reported instances of white-supremacist propaganda being circulated in Florida, the ADL’s Center on Extremism said. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Florida has also seen the highest number of people charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Read it at Miami Herald
Abortion’s on the Michigan Ballot—and Anything Could Happen

Michigan voters were already facing a number of consequential choices this midterm cycle: a gubernatorial election, competitive congressional contests, and control of their Republican-led state legislatures.But when abortion-rights advocates hit enough signatures last month to put a referendum on legalizing abortion on the November ballot, the stakes for Michigan’s 2022 election spiked.“It has changed everything,” said Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D), who has become a rising star on the left after a speech she gave defending herself from a Republican colleague’s attack went viral.At the core of the ballot referendum is a 1931 law that’s been batted around the...
Traveling Nurse Accelerated to 130MPH Before Deadly Crash: Report

The traveling Texas nurse accused of killing six people after driving at high speed through a red light at a busy intersection in Windsor Hills, California, was allegedly driving faster than what authorities initially thought and even accelerated before the horror accident. In court documents filed by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, officials said Nicole Linton was driving 130 mph just before the Aug. 4 crash, a significant increase from the initial report, which stated she was driving 90 mph. Linton’s attorneys claim she had a “frightening” mental breakdown and lost consciousness before the crash. The district attorney’s...
Fred Franzia, Brain Behind Two Buck Chuck, Dies at 79

Fred Franzia, the wine behemoth who ruffled feathers in the industry by insisting no good bottle should ever cost more than $10, died Tuesday at his California home, according to family. A cause of death was not immediately clear. He was 79. A magnate and maverick who grew the Bronco Wine Company into one of the largest wine sellers in the United States, Franzia was best known for decrying the highbrow pretentiousness of his family’s chosen profession. He never owned the value boxed-wine label with which he shared a name, his parents having sold the Franzia company in 1973. Fred was enraged, and founded Bronco the same year. “Take that and shove it, Napa,” he told The New Yorker in 2009, after selling his 400,000,000th bottle of Chuck. Under Bronco, Fred revived the old Charles Shaw brand in 2002, relaunching it as Two Buck Chuck, which became a national phenomenon at $1.99 a bottle. According to a company letter Tuesday, when asked once how Bronco could sell wine cheaper than a bottle of water, Franzia retorted, “They’re overcharging for the water.”
Former Guv Helped Brett Favre Get Welfare Funds for Volleyball Stadium, Texts Show

Text messages released in a civil lawsuit over a multimillion-dollar welfare scam reveal that former former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant helped retired NFL player Brett Favre secure welfare funds for his $5 million volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, Mississippi Today reports. Bryant has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged in the fraud, but his wife’s friend, Mississippi Community Education Center founder Nancy New, pleaded guilty to 13 felony counts of bribery, fraud and racketeering related to the plot in which an estimated $77 million in welfare funds was stolen or misappropriated. Welfare agency director John...
