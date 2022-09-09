ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson drop '9 to 5' remake for new doc 'Still Working 9 to 5'

By Morgan Hines and Marcus K. Dowling, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" remake dropped Friday and fans can't stop talking about the new version.

The recreated version of Parton's Grammy-winning song, which debuted in 1980 alongside the "9 to 5" film, is attached to the release of a new documentary, "Still Working 9 to 5."

"It was such an honor to join Dolly on this record and I am so happy with how it turned out. I hope y'all love it too," Clarkson wrote, posting a clip of the song to Twitter Friday .

Users on the social media platform responded quickly to the news that the remake was out and available for listening.

"This has always been a favorite of mine, and this new version is a hit! These two sound great together," wrote Twitter user Brady Mallory , reposting Clarkson's tweet.

Another Twitter user, @JoanAndTheRoses , liked it so much after a few listens that they questioned why the collaboration on the track hadn't happened sooner.

And another, Abbie Thompson wrote : "Oh my god is this my dreams coming true?"

While many comments were positive, some weren't as enthusiastic. Twitter user Amy Kay Nelson wasn't sure about the duet and felt "a bit conflicted" about the remade tune .

The documentary, created between October 2018 and February 2020, reflects on the timelessness of the issue of women's rights in the American workforce raised in the original 1980 comedy starring Parton, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dabney Coleman. The quartet is featured in the documentary alongside Rita Moreno and Allison Janney from the "9 to 5" TV series and "9 to 5: The Musical" on Broadway, respectively.

The documentary, directed by Camille Hardman and Gary Lane, officially premiered at SXSW earlier this year. "Still Working" received the best domestic feature Jury Award at the 2022 American Documentary & Animation Film Festival, and was nominated for best documentary feature by the Next Generation Indie Film Awards.

Via a press release, "'Still Working 9 to 5' explores the challenges and barriers to success for women in the workforce and society since 1980." "Still Working 9 to 5" Documentary

"Still Working 9 to 5" co-executive producer and Parton's creative manager Steve Summers suggested the cover to producer Shane McAnally. When Parton heard the rendition, she decided it would make a good duet with artist and television host Clarkson.

"It was so great getting to sing the reimagined version of '9 to 5,'" Clarkson said in a press release. Parton also noted, "Who knew that 42 years later I'd still be working 9 to 5. I believed then, and I believe now, that every person deserves to be paid fairly for their work … no matter who they are. I think this documentary shows that the struggle continues and that we all need to do our part to help make things better for everybody."

The Institute for Women's Policy Research is also the major organizational sponsor for the limited theatrical release at Los Angeles' Noho Laemmle Theatre and New York City's Cinema Village in Manhattan, from Sept.16-22.

"We are excited to be the official organizational partner of 'Still Working 9 to 5' — a film that sheds light on many of the issues women face in the workforce while trying to provide for their families and advance in their careers," said C. Nicole Mason, President/CEO, Institute for Women's Policy Research.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson drop '9 to 5' remake for new doc 'Still Working 9 to 5'

