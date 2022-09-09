Could Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's children gain royal titles now?

Queen Elizabeth II's death Thursday brought – among many things – a new title for her son, formerly Prince Charles. Will the reign of now- King Charles III bring new titles for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan 's children, too?

It could, if tradition continues. But ultimately, it's Charles' decision now – and if he were to sign off, Harry and Meghan would still need to agree, too.

And lately, they have not been on good terms.

When Harry and Meghan welcomed their first-born, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor , in 2019, the current royal rules stated that he would not automatically receive a title, with the understanding that that could change once Charles ascended the throne.

But as the couple laid out in their tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview last year, the lack of title presented greater issues, because it meant their children – the first Black descendants of the royal family – could not, as a consequence, get royal security coverage despite intense media attention.

"If he’s not going to be a prince, it’s like, 'OK, well, he needs to be safe, so we’re not saying don’t make him a prince.' … But if you’re saying the title is what’s going to affect their protection, we haven’t created this monster machine around us in terms of clickbait and tabloid fodder," Meghan told Winfrey of her frustrations with the palace. "You’ve allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe."

Under the King George V Convention, a legal document from 1917 that expresses the royal will, the children and grandchildren of a monarch should be dubbed prince or princess. As the closest descendants most likely to ever assume the throne, they are usually given those titles at birth.

The monarch could also decide to extend those titles to great-grandchildren. Thus, Prince William's children – Prince George, now second in line; Princess Charlotte, third in line; and Prince Louis, fourth in line – were granted their titles at birth by their great-grandmother, the late queen.

When his children were born, Harry was sixth in line to the throne. Now he is fifth, Archie is sixth and Lilibet is seventh. The queen's other great-grandchildren (there are 12 in total) behind the Sussex children in the line of succession were not given prince or princess titles, either.

But even with tradition, Charles and Harry's relationship could complicate things: Harry told Winfrey last year that his father "stopped taking my calls" amid their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. And given that decision and their subsequent move to California, Harry and Meghan could also choose to turn down the titles they once sought for their children.

The palace has not released any new information about title changes for the royals. The official website of the royal family has been updated to note that Prince William is now first in the line of succession , though no names down the line have been changed. USA TODAY has reached out to Buckingham Palace and Harry and Meghan's representatives for comment.

