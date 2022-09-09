Louisville’s free tax service to expand following $30,000 in new funding

The Louisville Asset Building Coalition will expand its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program thanks to $30,000 from a nonprofit financial literacy organization.

The program provides free tax services to Louisville residents whose household income is $66,000 or less. It offers both in-person and drop-off tax assistance and also helps eligible residents apply for the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.

“We know that access to key financial resources like free tax preparation can make a huge difference for individuals and families struggling to achieve financial stability,” Tina White, director of the Louisville Asset Building Coalition, said in a news release announcing the funding from the Intuit Financial Freedom Foundation

The coalition aims to help low- to moderate-income Louisvillians get more financial control through services like its free income tax assistance. According to Intuit Financial Freedom Foundation director Susan Mason, this commitment is part of the reason why the Louisville agency was chosen for the funding.

“Together we embrace tax time as a powerful opportunity for low- and moderate-income individuals and families to take stock of their finances and set a new direction for their financial future,” Mason said in a news release.

The additional funding will allow the coalition to open a new Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site for the 2023 tax season and pay to train and hire additional people to staff the new site. This will bring the total number of sites to 11 for the upcoming tax season.

Sites for the 2023 tax season will be announced in January 2023.