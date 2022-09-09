ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Unwanted pet fish being found in Utah waters, says DWR

By TownLift // Kevin Cody
TownLift
TownLift
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HK8Jm_0hp4HwpL00

UTAH, — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) issued a statement on Thursday reminding the public it is illegal to release their unwanted pet fish or move fish caught from one body of water to another. Beyond the illegality, releasing non-native species into an ecosystem harms native species.

DWR biologists conduct surveys in the spring and fall in various lakes and streams throughout the state. The objective is to gain data such as weight, condition, and population numbers of native species. Through these surveys, biologists have come across many occurrences of nonnative fish from the aquarium trade being present.

“Illegal fish introductions seldom improve fisheries — instead, illegal introductions typically ruin fisheries and threaten the species that live there,” DWR Sportfish Coordinator Randy Oplinger said. “It is also illegal in Utah and can result in a class A misdemeanor.”

In Millrace Park Pond in Taylorsville, an oscar fish that is native to South America was found. On August 28, a pond located in the Mail Draw Wildlife Management area was discovered to have hundreds of goldfish living in it. There has been a long list of incidents like this discovered by biologists over the last two decades.

It’s not only exotic fish that have become a problem; in 2016, illegally introduced walleye were found in Echo Reservoir. To combat the situation, DWR introduced sterile Walleye into the reservoir to help decrease the number of actively reproducing walleye.

“It is very expensive and takes a long time — often requiring rotenone treatments that kill all the fish — to restore these waterbodies after fish have been illegally introduced,” Oplinger said. “Please help our native fish species and maintain quality fishing in Utah by never dumping a fish.”

DWR is asking for help from the public to report any invasive species they find, illegal fish introduction to a waterbody, or trying to relocate a live fish to call 1-800-662-3337 or visit the “Don’t Ditch a Fish” page on the DWR website.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Rare fossilized vomit discovered in Utah's 'Jurassic salad bar'

Hundreds of millions of years ago, a carnivorous critter gorged on a feast of prehistoric amphibians — and puked up its meal afterward. Now, paleontologists have unearthed the regurgitation and published their findings of the ancient upchuck. In 2018, researchers discovered the regurgitalite — fossilized remains of an animal's...
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

Three Utah drives to see colorful fall leaves

So you want to see the mountains adorned in autumn foliage, but you're worried about the traffic jams up Big Cottonwood Canyon. Good news: Trees grow on pretty much all of our mountains.Here are three of our favorite fall color drives:The Wasatch Back Autumn forests carpet the mountains northeast of the Alpine Loop. Details: Start in Midway and take Cascade Springs Drive to the springs. Then take Forest Road 114 east to State Road 92 (the Alpine Loop) south and take Provo Canyon to the Utah Valley. The range of habitats and colors on this route is extraordinary. Emigration Canyon...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Utah’s Winter To Be Warm, Dry According To Forecast

St. George, UT) -- Utah's winter is forecast to be warm and dry due to a third consecutive year of La Nina conditions. Scientists who presented at a Tuesday meeting say a normal La Nina winter brings unusually dry weather to most of the southern part of the U.S. along with more cold and snow to the northwest. This is the first time this century for three straight La Nina winters.
ABC4

Utah leads nation in road rage and confrontational driving

UTAH (ABC4) – We’ve all been there. Driving along I-15 with another car tailing closely behind or being on the receiving end of a car horn honked in annoyance or anger. Most of us have seen our fair share of birds being flipped while driving. As much as we may not like to admit it, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Pets & Animals
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Taylorsville, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Beehive State

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully, your Tuesday is off to a terrific start! Yesterday was a bit of a transition day across the state as the smoke moved away, and moisture started to move in. Yesterday brought isolated storms, but with increased moisture; aided by the remnants of what was tropical […]
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – September 11, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Don’t keep thinking about it, your new best friend is waiting for you. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwr#Invasive Species#Walleye
ksl.com

Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite much of the West seeing record rainfall in August, heightened wildfire conditions have returned to the region, coupled with abnormally high temperatures. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where at least 56 fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
ksl.com

Storms return to Utah after hot, smoky stretch. How much rain will the state receive?

SALT LAKE CITY — September has already been one for the record books. Salt Lake City's six hottest September days dating back to 1874 were set in the first week of the month, while a seventh day also matched the previous record of 100 degrees. Many new daily and all-time monthly heat records were also set in other parts of the state, as a part of a massive regional heat wave.
kslnewsradio.com

Utah haunted house named a top US venue to get spooked

SALT LAKE CITY — Nightmare on 13th has been a popular Halloween attraction in Utah since 1990. Now, the haunted house is receiving national attention. America Haunts announced that five of its U.S. haunted attractions had achieved what it calls “legendary status.” Nightmare on 13th ranked fourth in the country. According to American Haunts, the U.S. boasts around 1,200 haunts.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Cooler and wetter week ahead

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Last Monday we were all wondering how long the heat wave would continue and if fall was ever truly going to make an appearance. One week later, we’ll be talking about much cooler weather and the good chance we have for some excellent moisture. Typical Utah. Things will start […]
UTAH STATE
wyo4news.com

Body of Utah man discovered in Flaming Gorge

September 11, 2022 – According to KSL News/Radio, the body of a Utah man has been discovered in the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The body was discovered around 11 P.M. yesterday, September 10. Dagget County Sheriff Erik Bailey says the man is a white male in his 30s, from Midvale,...
MIDVALE, UT
franchising.com

Chip Cookies Sells Out All Territories in Utah

The Gourmet Cookie Delivery Company Hits Growth Milestone in its Home State. September 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // PROVO, Utah. - Chip Cookies is thrilled to announce that they have officially sold out all available territories in their home state of Utah. Chip Cookies currently has eight corporate locations in Utah and will begin to open these franchise locations starting this year.
PROVO, UT
utahstories.com

Utah Beer Best in Nation Thanks to LDS Church?

What began as a fun hobby for two twenty-somethings blossomed into a thriving brewpub that as of this summer serves up its own award-winning craft beer. “We just started home brewing with little extract kits like most people do,” Ross Metzger said of the pastime he and business partner Cody McKendrick enjoyed more than a decade ago.
UTAH STATE
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy