Talk about an ace! Tennis legend Serena Williams opened the Vogue World runway show tonight wearing a curve-skimming custom Balenciaga tank dress with a cape in silver laminated jersey. This was no solo debut though: the Vogue cover star was accompanied by four ball girls who were wearing white tennis dresses accessorized with, of course, rackets. As Williams walked, a recording of her voice from an interview with NBC about the 2000 Wimbledon match tournament played. “I want people to remember me as the girl who changed tennis or just was able to bring something new to the game.”
Maria Sharapova has been retired from tennis since 2020, but that doesn’t mean she totally out of the game. Last week during New York Fashion Week, the athlete and entrepreneur sat down with fashion journalist Laura Brown, as part of the Glam Slam event series, the joint venture between IMG and Spring Studios in partnership with Chase Sapphire, to talk about the sport and style. There, Sharapova spoke about rising tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff, as well as the Williams sisters. Sharapova and Serena Williams have had a long and compelling history as competitors, with Serena taking an 18-2 record...
Even legendary athletes who overcome adversity experience fear, and Serena Williams recently got candid about her emotional journey within her career as well as how that journey affects her parenting. In a recent interview on her bestie Meghan Markle’s podcast, Archetypes, the pair discuss the impact female stereotypes had on her mental wellness and profession and how ambition has always been seen more as a negative than a positive when you’re a woman.
Serena Williams recently announced that she was stepping away from professional tennis, and that this latest US Open would likely be her last. And although she was aiming to tie a record set by Margaret Court for 24 Grand Slam wins, it looks like Williams ended up getting a far more peaceful weekend than she ever expected.
The 2022 US Open marked the very last time we’ll see one of the greatest to ever do it, Serena Williams, step foot on a tennis court and compete. Or was it? On Wednesday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion made an appearance on Good Morning America and dropped a big hint on a possible return to the sport in the near future, citing Tom Brady as her motivation after he came out of retirement this past offseason:
Serena Williams, who seemed to make a farewell to competitive tennis at the US Open, dropped a hint she might not be done on Wednesday by evoking a famous retirement U-turn. Williams, who turns 41 on September 26, said she was "evolving" away from tennis before the US Open, where her third-round loss seemed to mark a final farewell to her amazing career.
Serena Williams is opening up on how she is moving forward after her final match of her historic career at the U.S. Open earlier this month.
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Serena Williams won't be "relaxing" after stepping away from her professional tennis career. The 40-year-old athlete discussed her "evolution" from tennis during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Williams announced in August that she would "move on from playing" tennis after the 2022...
