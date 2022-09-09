ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Latest numbers, September 9th

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Since yesterday, there has been minimal change in the number of Broome County COVID-19 cases.

296 cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 58 of them new.

There are currently 51 people in the hospital.

The number of deaths remains at 547.

BROOME COUNTY, NY
