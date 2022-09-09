ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Tropical Storm Kay: What you need to know

By Hope Sloop, Megan Healy
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eH9sX_0hp4GcxC00

SAN DIEGO – As Tropical Storm Kay continues to move off the coast of Southern California, information is quickly coming in and changing. Our FOX 5 weather team is tracking the latest information on the storm and will continue to update you as news comes in.

UPDATE : At 7:39 p.m. Friday, National Weather Service San Diego renewed a Flash Flood Warning for Julian and Warner Springs until 10:45 p.m.

One of the main concerns for much of San Diego County were high, gusty winds and flash flooding through Saturday afternoon. Around noon Friday, the storm remained 120 miles south of San Diego and was moving at about 13 miles an hour.

2 taken to hospital after small plane crashes off North Island

Thunderstorms could be expected later in the day on Friday but for the most part, light and moderate rain will stay consistent with moderate to high winds into Saturday and throughout the weekend. Periods of high winds and potential flash flooding in the mountains is also expected.

Wind gusts of more than 100 miles per hour were recorded in some parts of the area Friday, including Cuyamaca Peak.

San Diego County residents were encouraged to drive carefully and budget in extra travel time due to wet roads and potential downed trees and powerlines.

For more live updates, you can also follow NWS San Diego on Twitter HERE .

New rain records for Sept. 9:

  • San Diego .59″ (previous record set in 1976)
  • Vista .37″
  • Escondido .16″ (previous record set in 1972)
  • Ramona .27″
  • Lake Cuyamaca 1.96″ (previous record set in 1975)
  • Campo .66″

Rainfall totals as of 7:30 p.m. Friday

  • Mt. Laguna— 4.92″
  • Pine Valley– 0.73″
  • Fashion Valley– 0.50″
  • San Diego Intl: 0.61″
  • Carlsbad 0.15″
  • Escondido 0.12″
  • Julian 2.45″
  • Borrego Springs 1.36″
  • Chula Vista .13″

Where to get free sandbags :

  • Bonita: Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902, P: 619-479-2346
  • Boulevard: Boulevard Fire Station #47: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905, P: 619-390-2020
  • De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422
  • Dulzura: Dulzura Fire Station #30: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917, P: 619-468-3391
  • Fallbrook: Pala Mesa Fire Station #4, 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028, P: 760-723-2024
  • Julian: Julian-Cuyamaca: Fire Station #56, 3407 Hwy 79, Julian, CA 92036, P: 760-765-2885
  • Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #82, 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065, P: 760-789-0107
  • Rincon: Rincon Fire Station #70: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061, P: 760-742-3243
  • Warner Springs: Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59, 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086, P: 760-782-9113

School closures:

  • Spencer Valley School District
  • Julian Union High School and Julian Union Elementary School (minimum day schedule)
  • Mountain Empire Unified School District
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

