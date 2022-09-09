Read full article on original website
Related
wgel.com
GHS Homecoming Parade Is Friday
The annual Greenville High School parade is Friday, September 16, starting at 3:15 p.m. The parade marshals are Dawn Mulholland and Steve Zimmerman. Both retired from the high school at the end of the last school year, Mulholland as a counselor, and Zimmerman as agriculture teacher and FFA advisor. Parade...
wgel.com
John D. Coleman
John D. Coleman age 88 of Greenville, passed away at his home at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022. Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022 in Mt.Auburn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville from 4 until 7...
wgel.com
GU All-College Hike Is Wednesday
The annual Greenville University all-college hike is scheduled for Wednesday, September 14. Motorists need to be aware there will be walkers, runners and bikers on the route. The hike is to begin at 9 a.m. from outside the Whitlock Music Center, and the college group will proceed to Durley Camp, northeast of Greenville along Woburn Road, for fellowship, food and fun.
wgel.com
40 Attend Mt. Auburn Cemetery Walk
Approximately 40 people attended the Mt. Auburn Cemetery Walk last Thursday evening. The event was presented by the Bond County Genealogical Society, Bond County Historical Society and the Mt. Auburn Cemetery Association. The walk featured several prominent citizens buried in the cemetery. Those attending walked to the grave sites and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgel.com
Angela “Angie” Jayne Cook
Angela “Angie” Jayne (Johnson) Cook, age 47 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis on September 6, 2022. Ms. Cook was born in Breese, Illinois on March 13, 1975, a daughter of Paul Johnson, Sr. and Jayne (Grayling) Johnson. Angie was a homemaker and a foster parent, and she was a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary.
wgel.com
SWEC Board Election Results
The 84th Southwestern Electric Cooperative annual meeting was held Saturday at Highland Middle School. It was announced 2,087 Southwestern Electric members voted in the board election. One member was elected in each of the three districts. In District 2, incumbent Ted Willman of Greenville, defeated two challengers. Willman totaled 918...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during September 4-10, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Mario Davis, 25 of Wilsonville, is charged with aggravated fleeing, improper lane usage, and two counts of disregarding a stop sign in connection with a September 4 incident.
Alestle
Alton’s Belle Street covered in color in first pride fest
Belle Street was bustling with people, celebrations and color as Alton Pride celebrated its first Pride festival in downtown Alton. The festival featured face painting, pet adoptions, vendors and live entertainment on Sept. 10. Alton Pride is dedicated to giving back to the local community. In addition to hosting Pride...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgel.com
Christina A. “Tina” Jones
Christina A. “Tina” Jones, 62, of Highland, IL, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 24, 1960, in Highland, IL, to Hans and Inge (nee Jonescheit) Toussaint. Tina grew up in Highland and graduated from Highland High School in 1978. She...
wgel.com
David R. Dugan
David R. Dugan, 85, of Mulberry Grove, passed away at 10:20 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side. David was born November 2, 1936, in Smithboro, the son of A.G. “Doc” and Elsie R. (Harper) Dugan. He married Ruth Hathaway on December 24, 1960, and they enjoyed nearly 62 years of marriage.
wgel.com
Nancy A. Manor
Nancy A. Manor, 83, of Highland, IL, passed away, Friday, September 9, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, IL. She was born October 16, 1938, to Orin Thomas and Twila Vivian (nee Wright) Fulkerson Sr., in Pontiac, MI. She married Don Manor on November 29, 1985 in Collinsville, IL. Nancy...
wgel.com
Blue Jays Baseball Regional Begins Wednesday
The baseball Blue Jays at Greenville Junior High School are getting ready for IESA post-season play. The Jays are seeded fourth in their own Class 3A regional. They open play against fifth-seeded Vandalia Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. on the Greenville field. The winner advances to a semifinal game Saturday at 10 a.m. against top-seeded Staunton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgel.com
Carl Mindrup
Carl Mindrup, age 102 of Alhambra, IL, died Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra, IL. He was born on Tuesday, April 13, 1920, in Mount Olive, IL, the son of Carl and Esther (nee Henschen) Mindrup. On Saturday, October 5, 1946, he married Esther C. (nee...
advantagenews.com
Man injured while trimming tree
A man was seriously injured in an apparent fall from a ladder while trying to trim a tree in Alton Tuesday evening. Paramedics were called to a home near Langdon and 12th Streets around 5:15pm and found the man on the ground next to the ladder. He was reportedly unconscious at the time the Alton Fire Department arrived.
wgel.com
PHOTOS: Homestead Harvest Days In Highland
As usual, it was a fantastic Homestead Harvest Days event this past weekend at the Latzer Homestead, just outside of Highland. And as usual, WGEL was there Saturday for a live broadcast. Thanks for hosting Tom Kennedy Saturday! While he was visiting, Tom snapped some pics of the event. The “cage” you’ll see below is one of the original cells from the first Highland jail.
advantagenews.com
Alton antique shop prepares to close
The owner of an Alton antique shop is getting ready to retire and is looking to sell as much merchandise as he can. James Heinemeier owns J&P Edelweiss at 435 E. Broadway. He got into the antique business in the late 1990’s with a small shop at Mineral Springs Mall and moved to his current location in 2002.
Beloved pizzeria Happy Joe’s plans return to St. Louis
Happy Joe's is planning for a comeback in St. Louis city under the direction of two new local owners. This comes nearly one month after the restaurant's location on Watson Road closed doors.
advantagenews.com
Wood River home damaged by fire
The cause of a house fire on Tuesday afternoon in Wood River remains under investigation. Wood River fire crews and surrounding departments responded to the 800 block of Esther just after 3:15pm to the initial report of a grass fire but soon determined it was actually the home. A box...
Senior couple found dead in Springfield home
Update at 7 p.m. According to the Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning. Allmon said the couple’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Update at 4:15 p.m. Police confirmed the deaths of […]
wgel.com
JV Football Comets Record Victory
The Greenville High School junior varsity football team hosted Staunton Monday night. The JV Comets recorded a victory by the score of 20-6.
Comments / 0