FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says the death toll from the devastating July flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen. There are now 40 people confirmed dead. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Gov. Beshear said. “Each of these individuals is a child of God, and we mourn with all of their loved ones and all of Eastern Kentucky.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO