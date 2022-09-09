Read full article on original website
Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame induct 6 Kentuckians on 20th anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the 20th anniversary of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, six Kentuckians were inducted at a hall of fame ceremony on Tuesday morning. The event was held at My Old Kentucky Home State Park, where individuals were recognized for their impact on bourbon’s growth and awareness within the commonwealth.
Death toll from historic eastern Ky. flooding rises to 40
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says the death toll from the devastating July flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen. There are now 40 people confirmed dead. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Gov. Beshear said. “Each of these individuals is a child of God, and we mourn with all of their loved ones and all of Eastern Kentucky.”
Lexington non-profit collecting books for eastern Ky. school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The International Book Project ships books all over the world, and this week they are focusing on helping people in eastern Kentucky in need after the devastating floods. When the non-profit heard that Hindman Elementary School lost over 13,000 books as school was intended to start,...
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
Ky. first responders take part in training drill for chemical weapons stockpile worst-case scenario
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders took part in an exercise to prepare for a possible emergency in Madison County. The Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program, or C-SEPP, has been around since 1989. The program is in response to a what-if scenario involving the chemical weapons stockpile that’s located at the Blue Grass Army Depot.
Helicopter being recovered from lake in Ky. after 20 years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A helicopter that crashed into a Kentucky lake 20 years ago is being recovered. According to an NTSB report, the helicopter crashed into Lake Cumberland in 2002. A photographer on board was taking pictures of a boat race at the time. The pilot said he tried...
Ky. daycare worker facing charges after baby taken to hospital with brain bleeds
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman who is expected to take care of children is now facing charges. Tyeisha Smith is a daycare worker in Madison County. She’s now charged with child abuse after a baby was taken to UK Children’s Hospital with brain bleeds. Jail records...
