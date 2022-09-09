Related
GHS Homecoming Parade Is Friday
The annual Greenville High School parade is Friday, September 16, starting at 3:15 p.m. The parade marshals are Dawn Mulholland and Steve Zimmerman. Both retired from the high school at the end of the last school year, Mulholland as a counselor, and Zimmerman as agriculture teacher and FFA advisor. Parade...
Nancy A. Manor
Nancy A. Manor, 83, of Highland, IL, passed away, Friday, September 9, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, IL. She was born October 16, 1938, to Orin Thomas and Twila Vivian (nee Wright) Fulkerson Sr., in Pontiac, MI. She married Don Manor on November 29, 1985 in Collinsville, IL. Nancy...
40 Attend Mt. Auburn Cemetery Walk
Approximately 40 people attended the Mt. Auburn Cemetery Walk last Thursday evening. The event was presented by the Bond County Genealogical Society, Bond County Historical Society and the Mt. Auburn Cemetery Association. The walk featured several prominent citizens buried in the cemetery. Those attending walked to the grave sites and...
Christina A. “Tina” Jones
Christina A. “Tina” Jones, 62, of Highland, IL, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 24, 1960, in Highland, IL, to Hans and Inge (nee Jonescheit) Toussaint. Tina grew up in Highland and graduated from Highland High School in 1978. She...
Charles L. (Pete) Peterson
Charles L. (Pete) Peterson age 76 of Greenville, passed away at 5:03 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at HSHS Holy Family Hospital emergency room. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public services. For those who desire, memorials in Charles’s memory may be made to the Simple Room...
WGEL Pie Auction To Benefit LRCF September 19-21
WGEL’s Annual Great Celebrity Pie Auction is coming up, Monday-Wednesday, September 19-21!!! Tune in to hear local folks auctioning their pies to benefit the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation. Get your friends together and make a bid to support a great cause!. Our pie bakers this year include…. Monday, September...
John D. Coleman
John D. Coleman age 88 of Greenville, passed away at his home at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022. Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022 in Mt.Auburn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville from 4 until 7...
Blue Jays Baseball Regional Begins Wednesday
The baseball Blue Jays at Greenville Junior High School are getting ready for IESA post-season play. The Jays are seeded fourth in their own Class 3A regional. They open play against fifth-seeded Vandalia Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. on the Greenville field. The winner advances to a semifinal game Saturday at 10 a.m. against top-seeded Staunton.
Carl Mindrup
Carl Mindrup, age 102 of Alhambra, IL, died Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra, IL. He was born on Tuesday, April 13, 1920, in Mount Olive, IL, the son of Carl and Esther (nee Henschen) Mindrup. On Saturday, October 5, 1946, he married Esther C. (nee...
Kimberly Kay Elling
Kimberly Kay Elling, age 55, of Carlyle passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at her home. She was born in Belleville, IL on July 4, 1967 the daughter of Frank and Jane Fulton. Kimberly was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and she enjoyed cooking,...
Tennis Win Over Flora
A trip to Flora on Monday was worthwhile for the Greenville Lady Comets tennis team. The GHS girls faced a very good Flora squad and won 6-3. Singles winners for the Lady Comets were Paige Mathias, Evie Johnson, Katelyn Ridens and Ana Palen. Cora Miller fought hard, but lost in a super tiebreaker.
JV Football Comets Record Victory
The Greenville High School junior varsity football team hosted Staunton Monday night. The JV Comets recorded a victory by the score of 20-6.
Blue Jays Baseball Results vs. East Alton, Triad
It was a no-hit, shutout performance last Friday by the Greenville Blue Jays baseball team. They defeated East Alton 10-0 in five innings. The Jays scored in every inning, jumping out to a 6-0 margin after two stanzas. Austin Swalley and Chris Rivers had two hits apiece for the winners....
David R. Dugan
David R. Dugan, 85, of Mulberry Grove, passed away at 10:20 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side. David was born November 2, 1936, in Smithboro, the son of A.G. “Doc” and Elsie R. (Harper) Dugan. He married Ruth Hathaway on December 24, 1960, and they enjoyed nearly 62 years of marriage.
SWEC Board Election Results
The 84th Southwestern Electric Cooperative annual meeting was held Saturday at Highland Middle School. It was announced 2,087 Southwestern Electric members voted in the board election. One member was elected in each of the three districts. In District 2, incumbent Ted Willman of Greenville, defeated two challengers. Willman totaled 918...
Blue Jays Regular Season Win
The Greenville Blue Jays scored late in the game to pull out a 3-1 home victory over Carlyle Monday afternoon. Carlyle scored its run in the second inning and it remained 1-0 until the Jays posted two runs in the fifth. They added the third tally in the sixth frame.
Gerald “Jerry” Tabaska
Gerald “Jerry” Tabaska, age 87, of Breese, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Breese Nursing Home. He was born June 18, 1935 in Wauwatosa, WI, a son of the late Walter and Josephine, nee Kunda, Tabaska. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by...
GHS Volleyball Fourth In Tourney
The Lady Comets varsity volleyball team participated in the East Alton-Wood River Invitational on Saturday. The local team won one of three matches, beating the host school 25-22, 23-25, 17-15, then falling to Jerseyville and Wesclin to finish fourth. Lady Comet Sydnee Godier was named to the all-tournament team. She...
Damage At Hill’s Fort Site
The Bond County Sheriff’s Department is investigating damage that occurred earlier this month at the Hill’s Fort replica site on the American Farm Heritage Museum property. A deputy told WGEL he received a report on September 9 that windows has been broken at the three fort buildings. A...
Comets Soccer Wins At Home
The soccer Comets won a home game Saturday against Carlyle. Leading the Comets’ offense was Nolan Tabor with three goals. Ivan Powell had the other goal. Josh James recorded the shutout in goal for GHS. Last Thursday, the soccer Comets were defeated by Carlinville 2-0.
