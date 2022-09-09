The Montana Department of Agriculture lost more than $344,000 from a person impersonating a grant recipient in an email phishing attack, according to a new report recently released by the Legislative Audit Division. The incident, which happened in October 2020, was one of two cases turned up by a legislative auditing team as part of […] The post Montana Department of Ag lost more than $344K to phishing scam, auditors say appeared first on Daily Montanan.

MONTANA STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO