WNCY
Squad Car Damaged In OWI Arrest
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a squad car. Sunday morning at approximately 3:46 a.m., a Fond du Lac Police Officer had their squad car parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center located at 63 Western Avenue.
WNCY
Green Bay School Interim Superintendent Suffers Heart Attack
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Green Bay Area Public School District interim superintendent is in the hospital after suffering a heart attack during a school board meeting Monday night. First responders were called as a precautionary measure for Vicki Bayer during a special school board meeting. When paramedics...
WNCY
Fond du Lac Manufacturing Plant Is Spreading Out
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Mercury Racing, a division of Mercury Marine, held a ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday for its operations plant. General manager, Stuart Halley says they’ve run out of room in order to meet global customer demand for the company’s marine propeller systems. The two-phase...
