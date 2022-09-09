Read full article on original website
Related
telecompetitor.com
FCC Authorizes Two More Small RDOF Winners
The FCC said today that it has authorized Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) support for two more companies that won funding in the RDOF auction. The companies are Cyber Broadband for deployments in Alabama and E-Fiber San Juan for deployments in Utah. The RDOF program used a reverse auction to...
telecompetitor.com
Louisiana College to Offer FBA Fiber Installer Certification Program
Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC), a two-year school in northwest Louisiana, soon will offer the Fiber Broadband Association’s Optical Telecom Installer Certification (OpTIC Path) program, according to the FBA. OpTIC Path develops the workforce necessary to support increases in fiber network builds that result from the National Telecommunications and...
telecompetitor.com
TDS Awarded $12.9 Million Broadband Grant in Tennessee
September 12, 2022 – MADISON, Wis. —TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS®), a Madison, Wisconsin-based communications company, was awarded a $12.9 million grant from the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund – American Rescue Plan. The broadband grant will help fund a broadband expansion project to deliver 1,000Mbps/1Gig internet speeds to rural residents of Monroe County, Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development awarded the grants utilizing federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to bring faster internet speeds to unserved and underserved areas in the state.
telecompetitor.com
T‑Mobile Taking Steps to Conserve Power During California’s Extreme Heatwave
BELLEVUE, Wash. — September 9, 2022 — This week, T-Mobile has responded to California’s call for help to prevent rolling blackouts during an unprecedented heatwave. The Un-carrier’s priority is keeping the network running for customers, first responders and local officials, but we are also doing our part to reduce power consumption to help the state’s energy grid during critical times like these.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
telecompetitor.com
MTA Completes New Leg of Historic AlCan ONE Fiber Line
Palmer, Alaska – September 13, 2022 – MTA, Alaska’s best choice for technology and communications, has completed the first and only all-terrestrial fiber route between Alaska and Chicago. The project, an extension of the historic AlCan ONE line, brings an additional secure, geographically diverse, high-speed connection between Anchorage, Wasilla and Fairbanks to Calgary and Chicago, as well as to Seattle and Portland.
Comments / 0