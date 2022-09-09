BELLEVUE, Wash. — September 9, 2022 — This week, T-Mobile has responded to California’s call for help to prevent rolling blackouts during an unprecedented heatwave. The Un-carrier’s priority is keeping the network running for customers, first responders and local officials, but we are also doing our part to reduce power consumption to help the state’s energy grid during critical times like these.

