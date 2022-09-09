ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Former fire department recruit arraigned on misdemeanor charge

By Julia Soluri
 5 days ago
A former Buffalo Fire Department recruit was arraigned Friday after allegedly providing a false statement to investigators.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 26-year-old Jordan X. Ernest of Buffalo was arraigned Friday in Buffalo City Court on one count of making a punishable false written statement.

According to the district attorney's office, Ernest gave a sworn statement to police on July 1 around 4:30 a.m. regarding a fire that involved his vehicle on Elk Street in Buffalo.

Ernest allegedly gave a contradicting sworn statement to the Buffalo Fire Department on July 6.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

Ernest is scheduled to return for a pre-trial on October 12 at 9:30 a.m.

