In our last issue, we mentioned a few businesses that were located in Villa del Sol long ago. That seemed to trigger interest in finding out about more vintage downtown places that were once popular with Fullerton residents. We can go back as far as you like, since some of you longtime residents certainly heard about or even spent time at some iconic sites in the distant past. Did you know there was once a winery on Chapman Avenue? It was surrounded by one of the largest vineyards in the state back in the 1880s. Alex Henderson’s blacksmith shop was taking care of business at 121 South Spadra Road (now Harbor Blvd).

FULLERTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO