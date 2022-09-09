ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 5

oldschool94
3d ago

awwwwww! to cute.. he's home! he's home! let's play! where u been? we were waiting on you every day! see my toy? let's go play! hey! we all on the couch! we were confused🧐🧐🧐 pet me! no pet me! let's jump on him. call the neighbors! he's home.....

Reply
2
Related
pethelpful.com

Dog's Reaction to Human Sister Going Off to College Makes Us Tear Up

It's never easy to see your kids go off to college, but it's extra hard for your pets. They have no idea why their human brother and sister isn't at home anymore. And seeing them wander around the house looking for their bestie can be absolutely heartbreaking. Take it from one woman on TikTok, who walked in on her German Shorthaired Pointer having a moment without his big sis.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Retrievers#Bro#College Student#Melting#Overlay#Dog#Cute Dogs Funny Dogs#Pet Lover#Dustin Nobody Bowler#English
Daily Mail

'That's very rude!' Hilarious moment a two-year-old girl tells off her mother after she found her nursery drawing in the recycling bin

This is the adorable moment a two-year-old girl gave her mother a telling off after finding one of her drawings in the bin. Lily Casey, from Suffolk, confronted her mother after finding her precious drawing in the recycling bin, something that all parents can relate to when mountains of hand drawn 'masterpieces' pile up around the house.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Jax Hudur

The Man Who Hasn't Bathed for Almost 70 Years Looks for Love

Amou Haji shocked the world when it was reported that the eighty-year-old Iranian bachelor was looking for love. Amou hasn’t washed or showered for over six decades. Not only did he have an aversion to cleanliness, but he also hated eating clean food and drink. He ate roadkill for food; his favorite dish was a rotten porcupine. In addition, Amou smoked animal feces from a pipe whenever he wanted to sit and relax.
pethelpful.com

Husky's Hilarious Response to Being Locked Out of His Crate Is Going Viral

Keeping dogs in crates can be a controversial topic among dog owners. Some people think it's cruel to keep dogs locked in crates while others think it's necessary when no one is home and many even claim their dogs even enjoy being in their crate. One woman tested her husky's feelings about his crate and the reaction is hilarious.
ANIMALS
Mary Duncan

Mistress enraged, heartbroken when boyfriend puts vacation home in his wife’s name

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been in a relationship with a married man for almost three years now. It’s been almost two years since his wife found out about us when he told her, admitting to cheating. It’s been over a year since he moved out of their house so that he could spend more time with me.
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Gentle Love for Baby Girl Is Enough to Make Us Tear Up

We're always so amazed at how gentle our pets can be with the newest babies in the family. We know it's always a concern for parents of how pets will react and adjust to a little human baby coming home. There's no doubt there is some jealousy as the fur babies used to be the center of attention. But a lot of times, they warm up to the newbie, taking them under their wing even. And no matter how many times that may happen, our hearts always melt.
PETS
Daily Mail

Hilarious moment girl, 5, bursts into tears at realising she won't grow up to be a princess and will have to do 'boring things' like 'go food shopping and wash the dishes'

A schoolgirl burst into tears when she realised she wouldn't be a princess when she grows up and will instead face 'boring' chores like washing dishes like her mother. Órla McEvity, from Erskine, Scotland, was watching her mother Catherine Stafford-Grimley cleaning the house and quizzed her about why she was doing it.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy