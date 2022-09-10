SoCal beach communities prepare for coastal flooding, large waves ahead of Tropical Storm Kay

As Southern California awaits the rain expected from Tropical Storm Kay , some beach communities are concerned it could prove to be troublesome.

Long Beach city crews on Friday continued to erect a large sand berm along Ocean Boulevard on the peninsula.

The city experienced some flooding Thursday night, which gave crews even more to deal with.

"The high tide in combination with high swells make it very dangerous for our residents and property behind this berm," said Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina with the Long Beach Fire Department. "Our teams have been working around the clock to erect this berm. They've done a fantastic job, but after [Thursday night's] high tide, high swell peak time, the berm was completely eroded."

Officials are worried about flooding that may occur during high tide at 9 p.m. in combination with the incoming storm.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay are helping cool things off, but they're also raising concern.

No evacuation orders have been issued yet but contingency plans are in place for the several hundred homes on the peninsula, an area that will likely bear the brunt of the anticipated flooding.

"We're concerned about all the properties that are back here in the peninsula. It's a vulnerable area and we're very concerned about it," said Medina.

On Thursday night, some light flooding was seen in Alamitos Bay - and that was without any rain.

Jay Patel, who lives in the Long Beach peninsula, had water coming into his home.

"They worked until 4 a.m. ... all throughout the night, trying their best," he said. "These guys were amazing, but I believe the berms are going to be washed away. I think we need more than berms."

Residents closest to the shore also started placing sandbags around their homes to keep the water from getting too close.

But surfers and beach goers are advised to be cautious, as beaches in the Orange County area may also see some thunder showers.