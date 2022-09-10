ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

SoCal beach communities prepare for coastal flooding, large waves ahead of Tropical Storm Kay

By Josh Haskell via
ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

As Southern California awaits the rain expected from Tropical Storm Kay , some beach communities are concerned it could prove to be troublesome.

Long Beach city crews on Friday continued to erect a large sand berm along Ocean Boulevard on the peninsula.

The city experienced some flooding Thursday night, which gave crews even more to deal with.

"The high tide in combination with high swells make it very dangerous for our residents and property behind this berm," said Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina with the Long Beach Fire Department. "Our teams have been working around the clock to erect this berm. They've done a fantastic job, but after [Thursday night's] high tide, high swell peak time, the berm was completely eroded."

Officials are worried about flooding that may occur during high tide at 9 p.m. in combination with the incoming storm.

WATCH: Residents in freshly burned areas asked to stay alert ahead of storm

The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay are helping cool things off, but they're also raising concern.

No evacuation orders have been issued yet but contingency plans are in place for the several hundred homes on the peninsula, an area that will likely bear the brunt of the anticipated flooding.

"We're concerned about all the properties that are back here in the peninsula. It's a vulnerable area and we're very concerned about it," said Medina.

On Thursday night, some light flooding was seen in Alamitos Bay - and that was without any rain.

Jay Patel, who lives in the Long Beach peninsula, had water coming into his home.

"They worked until 4 a.m. ... all throughout the night, trying their best," he said. "These guys were amazing, but I believe the berms are going to be washed away. I think we need more than berms."

Residents closest to the shore also started placing sandbags around their homes to keep the water from getting too close.

But surfers and beach goers are advised to be cautious, as beaches in the Orange County area may also see some thunder showers.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

What is La Niña and how will it affect SoCal weather?

For the third year in a row, Southern Californians should expect yet another La Niña winter. With a 91% chance that it will arrive, another La Niña event can bring another year of drought.During normal weather trade winds, which blow east to west, push warm surface waters towards the Eastern Pacific and Asia. In La Niña events stronger than average trade winds continue to push warm waters east, but also bring colder water to the surface. Typically, during a La Niña event, the weather will be drier and warmer in Southern California, while wetter and colder in areas like Northern California...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Weather Channel

Southern California's Mudslides, In Photos

Mudslides occurred in San Bernardino County as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay brought nearly 2 inches of rain to some areas. The mudslides occurred in burn scar areas from 2020 wildfires. Evacuations and shelter in place orders were issued for thousands of residents Monday. Photos show debris across roads...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Remnants of Kay brings another chance of thunderstorms, flood watch to SoCal

Remnants of former Hurricane Kay brought heavy rain to Southern California Sunday and forecasters say that another chance of thunderstorms is on tap for Monday. A flood watch was issued through Monday evening for the Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino county mountains, according to the National Weather Service. Palmdale, Lancaster, Acton, Mount Pinos, […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Government
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
Eater

This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches

Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Crews work to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid high tide

Crews worked to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid a high tide by shoring up the berm to protect coastal homes.  Sandbags surrounded several homes in the area. Authorities say at least two homes suffered minor water damage. Emergency crews are staffed and ready to respond from the Command Center on Ocean Boulevard. Long Beach city officials have been door knocking, making sure residents are okay. Crews will continue to protect any threatened homes and residents. 
LONG BEACH, CA
goworldtravel.com

Surviving Stingray Paradise at Seal Beach California

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Since moving from Germany to Southern California in April, visiting Seal Beach has become a regular habit for my wife and me. Seal Beach, California, which is also the name of the town, is the westernmost beach in Orange County just 20 minutes from our apartment in Carson.
SEAL BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Flooding#Beaches#Some Beach#Long Beach Peninsula#Hurricanes#Tropical Storm Kay#Marine Safety
KTLA

High tides and ocean water advisories: Southern California beaches impacted by Kay

High tides and massive swells swashed along Los Angeles area beaches Saturday, and cities and residents alike took precautions to protect homes and businesses. Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes. In Long Beach, aerial footage showed crews working […]
seniorresource.com

Best Retirement Cities Near Los Angeles

“Getting away from it all” when you retire is a possibility – even when you live in the sprawling metro complex that is Los Angeles, California. If you’re a retiree considering a move, there are plenty of communities and small towns to choose from. Big city amenities and a small-town feel – get the best of both worlds when you move to one of LA’s suburbs! Here are the best retirement cities near Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
luxury-houses.net

An Uniquely Designed Home in Palos Verdes Estate Set Atop The Bluffs Overlooking The Pacific Ocean Hits The Market for $7.499 Million

Description About This Home in Palos Verdes Estate. The Home in Palos Verdes Estate, an extraordinary custom estate with an expansive eco-friendly motor court and uniquely designed accents offering spectacular views of Santa Monica bay is now available for sale. This home located at 1328 Palos Verdes Dr W, Palos Verdes Peninsula, California offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kevin Dees (Phone: 424-281-6848) & Allison Lutz (Phone: 424-230-3700) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palos Verdes Estate.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Irvine Co. Moves Ahead with Orange Heights Community

Newport Beach-based Irvine Co. plans to break ground this fall on the Orange Heights residential community that’s been in the works for nearly two decades. The community, located south of Irvine Regional Park off Santiago Canyon Road, was first approved in 2005 as a 4,000-home project that stretched from East Orange to Irvine Lake. In 2014, the project was significantly scaled down with all approved development east of the SR-241 nixed to provide more open space on the Irvine Ranch.
IRVINE, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
136K+
Followers
14K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy