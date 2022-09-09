Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
7@Four: 30th annual Smith Mountain Lake Antique and Classic Boat Show
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bill Caillet joined 7@Four to talk about the 30th annual Smith Mountain Lake Antique and Classic Boat Show. For more information, click here.
wfirnews.com
A real butcher shop: Yard Bull Meats cuts the ribbon in South Roanoke
Those who remember the days of neighborhood butchers – and other who have just heard about them – can now find one in South Roanoke on Crystal Spring Avenue. Yard Bull Meats cut the ribbon today. Co-owner Elliott Orwick says Yard Bull features regionally produced meats and “whole animal butchery.” Orwick says he and fellow co-owner Tyler Thomas both started planning in earnest to open a local butcher shop like Yard Bull Meats several years ago. Thomas worked as a butcher in Charlottesville at one point and is also a chef at The River and Rail next door.
WDBJ7.com
Two arrested for break-in at a Clifton Forge church
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were arrested Friday for breaking into Immanuel Baptist Church in Clifton Forge on September 6th, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office. 19-year-old Matthew Bancroft and 21-year-old Madajah Shinault were each charged with one felony count of breaking and entering and two...
theroanoker.com
Yard Bull Meats Opens as Roanoke’s Only Butcher Shop
Chefs, butchers and co-owners Elliott Orwick and Tyler Thomas bring sustainability and transparency to whole animal butchery in the Valley. For more video and images of the Yard Bull Meats grand opening celebration, visit our Instagram Reel here!. Yard Bull Meats, Roanoke’s newest and only whole animal butcher shop hosted...
blueridgecountry.com
Buchanan: A Virginia River Gem and Gateway Community Past & Present
Resting at the southern end of the Shenandoah Valley and the northern end of the Roanoke Valley, Buchanan is the best of both worlds: a river town and a mountain town. Here are a few things you’ll notice immediately turning onto Buchanan’s Main Street:. The swinging bridge spanning...
WDBJ7.com
Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival see bad weather during opening weekend
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The rain forced a very popular festival here at home to close its doors. Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival closed Saturday at 3 pm to keep everyone safe. Farm Owner Candance Monaghan says they closed to prevent cars from getting stuck in the mud or people slipping.
WDBJ7.com
Finding your inner zen with Roanoke Yoga
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Life can get very busy, and sometimes it is important to remember to slow down and destress. Roanoke Yoga helped Natalie and Kate find their inner zen during a recent visit. Owner Erica Austin explained the variations and benefits of the practice allow people of all...
WDBJ7.com
United Way of Roanoke Valley kicks off campaign
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - United Way of Roanoke Valley kicked off its new campaign Tuesday morning, with a big thank you and an ambitious goal. Supporters of United Way gathered in Fitzpatrick Hall at the Jefferson Center. The event honored businesses and individual donors for their support of United Way...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Here @ Home: A healthy meal to feed the family
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Chef Ted Polfet from the Virginia Western Al Pollard Culinary Arts Program stopped by to show a healthy meal that can feed the family quickly. 4 oz. EVO (Extra Virgin Olive Oil) 4 oz. Hazelnuts, toasted and crushed. 2 T Chives, snipped or chopped. 2 ea...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville celebrates over 40 new Uptown businesses since pandemic
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville is celebrating the growth of businesses in Uptown since the beginning of the pandemic. The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce held a key presentation ceremony to celebrate new businesses in Uptown Tuesday morning. 46 businesses started or expanded in Uptown since the beginning of the pandemic...
WDBJ7.com
September is Love Beyond Addiction month at The Salvation Army of Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - All year, The Salvation Army has been highlighting community challenges through its Love Beyond campaign. September is Love Beyond Addiction month. “For us it pretty much hits home, we have a lot of addicts kind of in our area. It’s no secret that addiction and homelessness often go hand in hand, we see it every day here at our corps as we’re handing out snack bags to our homeless community,” said Tesa Price-Clarke, volunteer and special events coordinator.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke leaders welcome A. Duie Pyle to the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For almost 100 years, A. Duie Pyle has been serving the northeast area of the United States. “The business started almost 100 years ago, my grandfather bought two trucks and that was the beginning of what remains today of a third generation transitioning into a fourth generation,” said Pete Latta, chairman and CEO.
WDBJ7.com
High school cosmetology program receives major donation
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg high school’s cosmetology program has gotten a huge donation!. Meredith’s Salon, which is based in Christiansburg, donated over 7,000 dollars worth of product and color to the program. Rebecca Fore, the program’s teacher, says this is the biggest donation they’ve gotten.
WDBJ7.com
75 cats and dogs at Pet Center after found at house in Callands
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 70 dogs and 5 cats were seized from a home on Sailors Creek Road in Callands last Tuesday and are currently in the care of the Pittsylvania Pet Center. Animal control found more than 80 animals including a deer, turtles and rabbits alone with the...
wfxrtv.com
Galax Fire Department battles fire from single-story home
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — Galax Fire Department (GFD) reported having responded to a structure fire yesterday, leaving the owner displaced. According to GFD, the fire was reported around 10:38 p.m. on Tuesday around the 1300 block of Popular Knob Road. Units arriving are said to have found heavy fire...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County officials continue investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The investigation of the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad continues. Roanoke County Police and the Internal Auditor are investigating volunteer operations and department funds. WDBJ7 obtained a search warrant revealing new information. As part of the investigation, law enforcement searched the Roanoke County Volunteer Fire...
WSLS
No one hurt after fire at race shop in Botetourt County
Fortunately, no one was injured following a fire at a race shop in Botetourt County Monday night, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS. Authorities say it happened in the 400 block of Mary Alice Road at about 10:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find a large, detached...
VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
WDBJ7.com
Man shot, arrives at Roanoke hospital in personal vehicle
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man that had been shot arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Monday. Roanoke Police say they were alerted at around 5:10 p.m. and responded to speak with the man, who had what appeared to be non-critical injuries. A crime scene was not...
WDBJ7.com
Vehicle fire cleared along I-81S in Wythe Co.
WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The fire was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Wythe Co. vehicle fire along I-81S is causing delays and multiple lane closures. The fire was located at mile marker 73, according to VDOT. The center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all closed.
